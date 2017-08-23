Back To The Trump Reflation Rally?

However, the economic nationalist agenda has already had a couple of successes under its belt and are informing the President's instincts, they could make a come-back.

Indeed, the economic nationalism of the likes of Bannon doesn't make much sense even in economic terms.

With the departure of Bannon, most of the economic agenda seems to be of a traditional Republican one which the markets applaud.

Paul Krugman argued that Trump's economic agenda differed from the traditional Republican one in two aspects:

Defense of entitlement programs

Economic nationalism

With the betrayal of the first and the departure of Bannon from the White House, the latter will also wither according to Krugman, which leaves Trump basically as a traditional Republican, at least in policy terms (something we actually concluded this some time ago).

We think there is a third element of the Trump agenda that Krugman missed, and this is the surprisingly Keynesian massive infrastructure building.

In the version of Steve Bannon this was going to be financed by higher taxes on the wealthy, but early versions of these that have appeared are much more traditional tax breaks and less Keynesian spending and with Bannon gone the chances for higher taxes on the wealthy seem even more remote.

A traditional Republican economic agenda is supposedly good for the markets, so these rejoiced with the departure of Bannon.

Economic nationalism

Is the "make America great" economic nationalism agenda now completely gone? Let us look at how some of Trump's campaign promises are faring:

The US has withdrawn from the TPP, but rather than leading to a revival of domestic manufacturing, it could very well lead to China filling the void in Asia.

There is a NAFTA renegotiation underway but there is little to sugggest this will result in a fundamental overhaul, let alone pulling out as promised during the campaign

The proposal of a border tax, which would have led to higher prices and would have hurt poor Trump supporters, seems to have been shelved.

China's handling of US intellectual property is now 'under review.'

China hasn't been designated a currency manipulator, another campaign promise that has gone nowhere (which is just as well, as it doesn't make any sense).

The US has made a fairly sharp turn on immigration, with the travel ban, the proposed border and tougher policy for illegal immigration as well as proposed reductions in legal immigration.

The US has withdrawn from the Paris climate deal on the grounds that it is supposedly disadvantageous for the US.

There could well be considerable further protectionist measures with respect to solar panels and steel for instance.

So from an economic nationalist point of view, it isn't quite as bleak as Krugman has it. There are considerable victories on the part of the withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and TPP and a big shift in immigration policy.

While the 'economic war with China' that Bannon proposed has had a fairly auspicious start, with major trade cases yet to be decided, there are no guarantees things won't accelerate.

Markets are right to rejoice though, economic nationalism makes little sense economically, most notably:

The preoccupation with the trade balance and bad trade deals

A race with China for economic supremacy

The much tougher immigration policy will make economic growth more difficult as labor is becoming scarce

Trade balance

The preoccupation with the trade balance that seems to permeate most forms of economic nationalism seems odd and there is little in the way of economic argument that makes a trade deficit inherently detrimental to economic prosperity or a sign of economic weakness.

We have already argued that Peter Navarro and Wilbur Ross' argument that a trade deficit directly detracts from GDP hence getting rid of the deficit will increase GDP commensurately is simply nonsense.

In the case of the US, its persistent trade deficits are simply the result of it having some of the deepest, most liquid and most trusted capital markets in the world.

That creates a large demand for US assets which increases the value of the dollar, which produces the trade deficit, there is little more to it. We haven't seen any compelling evidence arguing that, for instance, negotiating 'smarter' trade deals will dent, let alone substantially reduce the US trade deficit.

These trade deals have been overwhelmingly negotiated by Republicans, the party in power which used to be the power of unregulated capitalism, small government and free trade.

So the more economically nationalist stance of the Trump government on trade, at least in rhetoric is a considerable deviation from traditional Republican values, even if it hasn't yet led to much concrete policy.

Economic war with China

Central to the now departed Bannon is his idea that the US is at economic war with China, from Business Insider:

"To me," Bannon said, "the economic war with China is everything. And we have to be maniacally focused on that. If we continue to lose it, we're five years away, I think, ten years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we'll never be able to recover."

While Bannon is gone, Trump shares this view to a considerable extent and so does Peter Navarro.

This is a bleak, zero-sum view of the world that starkly contrasts with economics. In principle, there is little difference between trade between parties located in the same country compared to trade between parties located in different countries.

According to Bannon, the US has created an Asian middle class. But guess what that Asian middle class consumes? From Business Insider:

From 2001 to 2016 US imports from China increased 3.5 times, while US exports to China increased almost 6 times — but never mind that. China consumes a ton of products made by Trump's base. It is the largest market for US soybeans (62% in 2016) and airplanes (25% of Boeing passenger planes in 2016). It the second largest market for US cotton (14% in 2016), auto (17% in 2016), semiconductors (15% in 2016).

While the US does indeed have a large trade deficit with China which has been growing since China joined the WTO in 2001, what's less appreciated is that US exports to China have actually grown faster than it's imports from China:

According to Bannon, it's just the wealthy international elites and multinational firms that benefit from globalization, something which Trump espoused during the election. This can be seriously doubted, from The Economist (our emphasis):

One paper, by Kyle Handley and Nuno Limão, found that the extra trading certainty associated with China’s accession to the WTO lowered American manufacturing sales and employment by more than 1%, but also lowered American prices and raised consumers’ incomes by the equivalent of a 13-percentage-point cut in tariffs.

We're also not entirely sure what Bannon had in mind in terms of a point where we'll never be able to recover from in the fight for "economic supremacy" with China, although he has a habit of thinking in apocalyptic terms.

As it happens, economic progress in the US doesn't really depend all that much on trade. The single most important statistic for economic progress is productivity growth and trade really is only very tangentially related to that.

It's productivity growth that determines how wages can rise (at least in theory, as in practice they haven't kept up with productivity increases since the late 1970s, but this is another matter altogether).

China is always destined to at least catch up with the US, simply because it has five times the population and it's easier to grow much faster when you're not at the frontier of technological and managerial development and can shift millions of people from low productivity subsistence agriculture to higher productivity manufacturing and services.

China is also doing some stuff right, like investing massively in infrastructure (which develops markets and reduces transaction costs), something that Bannon wants the US to embark upon as well.

Yes, economic nationalists probably have a point arguing that China is cutting at least some corners by means of intellectual property theft, forcing companies that invest in China to transfer technology and know-how, subsidizing some industries and (until at least a couple of years ago) keeping the yuan artificially low.

But these are side-notes in the greater scheme of catch-up, not the main driving forces, and the US isn't exactly pure either, it too doles out large amounts of money in corporate welfare.

What he doesn't appreciate is the fact that the creation of an Asian middle class not only boosted US exports, it also leads to rising wages and exchange rates, which not only erodes competitiveness, it also gives Chinese more buying power to purchase imports from abroad:

That is, international trade simply isn't the zero-sum game that the economic nationalists portray it as, and while it does have dislocating effects on certain sectors (which are dwarfed by other disruptions brought about by capitalism like technological change), the overall effects are beneficial.

What he and other economic nationalists also fail to appreciate is the potential of nationalist economic policies for upsetting complex international supply chains and networks.

Rather than an economic war with China, most economists would argue that the US and China have a complex symbiotic economic relationship that is mutually beneficial. It doesn't mean that everybody benefits, but this is no different from any economic change. China has got a rustbelt as well which is a drag on its economy.

Mood music?

So while an economic nationalist agenda could do real harm, the prospects for it have weakened with the departure of Bannon and Trump's rhetoric is mostly mood music. In fact, there are those that argue that most of his Presidency is mood music and he is mostly ignored by those shaping policy.

Conclusion

With the departure of Bannon, the risks of a veering into economic nationalism seem reduced. This is clearly beneficial to the markets, as what is left is a largely traditional Republican policy mix even if the latter hasn't had a flying start.

Economic nationalism doesn't make all that much sense even in economic terms, but we can't count it out completely just yet. It has informed at least a couple of policies like the withdrawal of TPP and Paris, as well as seemingly informing a good part of the President's instincts.

