Union Pacific - Rolling Forward

Despite a difficult time in 2016 and 2015 with declining freight volumes Union Pacific (UNP) was still able to generate impressive cash flow as will be discussed below. We also highlight how some energy trends are reversing that will continue to provide an earnings boost as well as the company’s focus on returning money to shareholders via the dividend and buybacks.

Recent Trends and Brief Business Overview

2016 was the second consecutive year of volume declines and business mix shifts. The major factor was softer energy prices. In 2016 car-loadings were down in four of six major commodity groups including a 20% decrease in coal. On a positive note grain shipments increased significantly. Union Pacific benefits when energy prices are higher, agricultural markets are favorable, and demand for U.S consumer products improves. Union Pacific links 23 states in the western two thirds of the country by rail. The railroad’s business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Union Pacific connects with Canada’s rail system and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexican gateways. The company has roughly 10,000 customers.

Source: 2016 10k

Agricultural Products includes the transportation of grains and food and beverage products. Automotive deals with finished vehicles and automotive parts. Union Pacific is the largest automotive carrier west of the Mississippi River accessing 40 vehicle distribution centers. The Chemical segment includes industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizer, petroleum, crude oil and soda ash. The Coal segment covers shipments of coal, petroleum coke, and biomass. Industrial Products consists of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products. Finally, the Intermodal segment deals with export and import container traffic.

Their main competitor is BSNF Railway since they operate parallel routes in many of Union Pacific’s main traffic corridors. Motor carrier competition exists for five of the six commodity groups excluding coal. Barges can also be competitive for grain and bulk commodities in some areas.

In its 2016 10k the company forecast volume to grow in the low single digit range in 2017. The reason EPS are expected grow more than this is because the company also expects margin improvement via continued pricing opportunities, productivity initiatives, and the ability to leverage their resources and strengthen the franchise.

In 2016, the company reported a 9% decline in year-over-year revenues to $18.6 billion. The volume growth in grain, automotive parts, and industrial chemicals was more than offset by declines in coal, intermodal, frac sand, crude oil, finished vehicles, and metal shipments. The decline in coal freight revenue has been massive in the last two years. Freight revenue from coal declined by 22% in 2015 and by another 25% in 2016. The decline in coal shipments was due to high inventory levels at utilities, competitive natural gas prices, and a soft global market. Nothing made up for this decline in coal volume which is why we see that overall freight revenue declined by 10% and 9% in 2015 and 2016, respectively. In fact the only increase in freight volume in 2016 came from agricultural products and that was a mere one percent improvement. The reason the impact on earnings was not as severe as one may expect was a decrease in expenses of $1.1 billion largely driven by lower fuel prices. Despite this decline in revenues in 2015 and 2016, cash flow from operations remained fairly stable and easily covered capital investments.

Source: 2016 10k

Forecasting Growth

So far the numbers discussed above have not looked very good in terms of earnings growth such as the declining revenues in the last two years. However, we learned in the latest quarterly results presented on July 20th that there was some improvement. Coal volumes grew by an impressive 17% while the Industrial Products volume grew by 15% compared to the same quarter in 2016. The reason for the uptick in coal volumes was higher natural gas prices, increased exports, and coal stockpile reduction. Agricultural products grew three percent thanks partially to strong wheat export strength. A lot of the things that will drive continued growth are difficult to predict. Selecting a growth target requires forecasting the price of natural gas and predicting weather conditions (which will impact coal volumes) and forecasting grain harvests and demand as well as general demand for consumer products. So far in 2017, we see the forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration coming true which stated that coal production was expected to increase through 2018 as natural gas prices are expected to increase.

It does appear that things are looking better in 2017. In the second quarter, operating revenue grew by 10% while net income grew an impressive 19% compared to the same quarter in 2016. This resulted in EPS growth of 24% quarter over quarter after accounting for share buybacks. Talking about buybacks, 15.3 million shares have been repurchased in 2017. 30% of outstanding shares have been repurchased since 2007. Keep these share buybacks in mind when considering our valuation discussion to follow.

In the second quarter conference call the company said they expect volume to be up in the low single digits for the year and expect productivity improvements of $350 to $400 million. Headwinds for the rest of the year include high global production of both seeds grains and wheat which will negatively impact export markets and a negative auto sales trend with higher inventory and rising interest rates.

Valuation

Using a discounted cash flow model, the difficult input to nail down, as mentioned above, is the long term expected growth rate. For Union Pacific, this growth rate is impacted by the price of natural gas and the weather (since these drive coal demand) as well as the general economy and associated consumer demand. With natural gas prices expected to increase through 2018, Union Pacific can expect to see a boost to earnings. Reuters provides estimates from four analysts for UP’s long term growth rate. The mean of these estimates is a pretty optimistic coming in at 12.21%. The lowest analyst estimate for the long term annual EPS growth rate is 10%. The only reason these estimates could possibly make sense is because of the drastic decline in coal demand seen in 2015 and 2016 with the expectation being that a reversal of this trend is beginning. Union Pacific’s EPS grew by 8.6% on average over the last five years.

In our DCF model we assumed a future PE in five years of 18.85 which is equal to the current PE ratio. UP’s PE ratio has been as low as 14.25 and as high as 20.72 over the last five years. We also used a 10% discount rate. Additionally, the model assumes that the dividend will grow at the same rate as earnings. UP’s current dividend yield is 2.32% with a fairly safe payout ratio of 41.62. The inputs to the DCF model are summarized in the table below.

We did not assume any share buybacks to keep the model conservative. This by no means indicates that we do not expect buybacks since we do per the buyback discussion and graph above. We rather keep the model conservative by not factoring in the bonus to shareholders provided by share repurchases.

The long term growth estimate of 8% was used since the model showed this to be the required average annual growth rate for UP to not be considered overvalued at current levels. Therefore, using these inputs provides a target buy price of anywhere below $106.21, the current share price. What this means is that you should not purchase Union Pacific shares unless you think they can grow by at least 8% annually on average for the next 5 years. As mentioned above, this is slightly below their EPS growth rate over the last five years (8.6%) and well below even the lowest analyst estimate of 10%. Again, share buybacks are not accounted for in the model, but are likely. Based on this model we consider Union Pacific undervalued but not extremely undervalued.

Options

Given that we think the share price is undervalued but not necessarily by a large margin, it may be worthwhile to gain an additional discount by using options. Put option contracts can be sold which would result in a lower the purchase price in the case that the options are exercised and provide a decent return if they expire worthless as expected. One thing we should note is that since Union Pacific is an expensive stock, it may not be an ideal stock for using options for some investors. The reason for this is because selling a cash-secured put option requires capital that may exceed the desired amount an investor wishes to put in a single holding. However one put option that may be of interest is the one expiring December 15th with a strike price of $100. This is 5.85% below the current quote of 106.21 and provides the seller with a premium of $255 based on the current bid. If the seller actually has to purchase the shares because the put option is exercised, the shares would be purchased at a discount of over 8% compared to purchasing the same 100 shares at the current price. If the option expires worthless the investor would receive a return of about 2.5% in 3.78 months or an annualized return of about 8%.

Final Thoughts

Based on the discounted cash flow model we think that Union Pacific is undervalued at the current price. Since the shares are not extremely undervalued, we think it makes sense for new investors to initiate a position at current levels and average down if the price actually does drop substantially because of an economic downturn or overall market decline. While we think purchasing the shares outright at the current price makes sense, we also think the strategy of selling put options described above can provide decent returns. Of course, if there is an economic downturn, UP shares will get hit along with the overall market but UP shareholders can take some solace as they continue to collect the dividend and hopefully continue to see the total outstanding share count decline thanks to the focus on buybacks. This cash cow can currently be purchased at a fair price. The five year average profit margin is an impressive 20.73 while five year average return on equity comes in at an equally impressive 22.55. Overall, we rate Union Pacific a buy and think its shareholders will see decent returns over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.