Golden NUGT - Drop It Like It's Hot

The security is levered to the price of gold because of its benchmarking against a basket of gold miners and its use of derivative instruments.

Divestiture of the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: NUGT) is probably wise here ahead of the Kansas City Fed Jackson Hole Symposium. While the topic of discussion is "Designing Resilient Monetary Policy Frameworks for the Future," I expect a focus of media and central bankers' discussion will also be on central bank policy normalization globally, and especially in the U.S. That means monetary tightening from the current accommodative policy. And that means fiat currency strengthening, led by the U.S. dollar, which in turn typically drives gold price decline. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: NUGT) is a levered instrument, and should exaggerate movements in the price of gold. As I suggest gold prices will decrease moving forward on U.S. economic strengthening this year and next, and given NUGT's recent increase, I say "drop it like it's hot" now.

NUGT 5-Day Chart at Seeking Alpha thru 8-22

Through August 22, 2017, NUGT was up 9.8% from August 15th and 6.9% over the last month (since the close on July 21st). In my opinion, a good part of the recent gains in gold and the security came on recent North Korea tensions and domestic upheaval and division in the U.S. relative to the Virginia protests and the debate about the government's handling of it. That same upheaval, I believe, was responsible for the decrease in the U.S. dollar through last week.

5-Day Chart UUP at Seeking Alpha thru 8-22

When the U.S. dollar drops, the value of gold priced in dollars tend to increase, and vice versa.

However, Charlottesville is behind us now, and the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium is ahead of us. While there has been much discussion about the lagging of inflation through this long recovery from the financial crisis and Great Recession, I expect that is about to change.

The fully employed labor market in America is in my opinion sure to push pressure on compensation, as employers must offer more to attract scarce skilled human resources. Also, the longer Americans are employed, the more likely they are to spend money on homes, autos and discretionary spends. We are already seeing increased global demand for energy, which I believe will help energy prices higher as well, and pressure the entire pricing complex.

As the economy picks up steam in the second half of the year and into 2018, I expect the Fed will find opportune timing to normalize monetary policy. This should increasingly be the message conveyed by central banks, and especially our own. These factors are all supportive of the U.S. dollar, and harmful to the price of gold, holding all other factors constant.

If our gold price outlook is bearish over the short-term (less than one year), then our view of the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: NUGT) is certainly so. The instrument is levered to the price of gold in several ways.

The NUGT seeks daily investment results of 300% the return of its benchmark index, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The performance of gold miners' shares are levered to the price of gold, because of the impact of price changes to miners' revenues, net of the impact of price hedges. And when the top line of their income statements are so levered to the price of gold, so will be the bottom line. Thus, gold miners' shares tend to exaggerate movements in the price of gold, especially when momentum takes hold and a trend builds in the metal's value.

But NUGT is even more risky than gold miners, despite its benchmarking against a basket of them. Because it seeks daily performance exaggeration of 300% of the gold miner basket, it uses derivative instruments to achieve that goal. Costs involved in such investing cause the instrument to be a deteriorating asset over the long-term. Just look at the 10-year chart here. Instruments like the NUGT are never to be considered long-term holdings, and are only for investors who understand their unique risk.

NUGT 5-Year Chart at Seeking Alpha

So, given the security's tendency to deteriorate in value and my expectations for the price of gold, and its recent run-up, this security is one I would sell now. One caveat: Because NUGT is best suited for daily trading goals or to satisfy short short-term theses (less than 30 days), it could become a recommended instrument at any moment if something changes. For instance, if an incident were foreseeable on the geopolitical spectrum that is viewed as a threat to America and the U.S. dollar. But, I see downward pressure on gold building this year and next, creating a negative bias for this security through the period, in my view. So I say drop it like its hot. To join the regular conversation with me on gold, silver and other securities sectors, readers are welcomed to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.