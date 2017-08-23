Valero Energy Isn't Just Sitting Around

To maximize its crack spreads (refining margins), Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is investing in midstream developments (to enable its refineries to buy cheaper crude supplies), utilizing cogeneration (eliminating waste and lowering operating costs), and upgrading its downstream operations (making higher value products). Let's dig in.

Overview

The majority of Valero's 2017 capex budget is going towards maintenance, which isn't surprising as refinery operators have to perform a lot of routine turnaround activities. Another part of this is due to high and sustained utilization rates (96% last quarter), meaning turnaround activity will be heavier to ensure reliability in the future. Valero is spending more on maintenance this year (at $1.6 billion) than it did in 2016 ($1.4 billion) and 2015 ($1.5 billion). Sort of a catch up if you will.

Considering the risks involved with refining crude oil, it is best to keep your downstream operations in good shape than to cheap out, only to have that strategy (literally) blow up in your face. Safety and security should come first, that's how refiners maximize value over the long run.

Management has allocated $1.1 billion in capex for growth endeavors this year, a material boost from 2016 ($600 million) and 2015 ($1 billion) levels. This cash will be put to good use, so let's see where Valero is deploying that capital.

Source: Valero Energy Corporation

Diamond in the south

In past articles, I've brought the Diamond Pipeline up before, which is a 50/50 JV between Valero Energy and Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA). What this pipeline will do is connect Valero's Memphis, TN, refinery to oil supplies from the Cushing, OK, crude hub.

Source: Valero Energy Corporation

Currently, the Memphis refinery is primarily receiving supplies through the Capline Pipeline, supplies that are based on LLS/Brent pricing which trade at a premium to WTI. The Capline Pipeline receives imported crude in St. James, LA, and ships those supplies up to the Midwest (or used to, now the pipeline is largely irrelevant and seriously considering switching directions).

What the 440-mile Diamond Pipeline will do is route 200,000 bpd of cheaper crude supplies to Valero's 195,000 bpd Memphis refinery for a total construction cost of $920 million. As some of that has already been spent, Valero's share of the expected costs will come in around $300 million this year, with a start-up targeted for Q4 2017. This should materially enhance Valero's margins from the asset, especially when operating at such a high utilization rate.

This project will probably end up being dropped down to Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP), which means VLO will sell its 50% stake in the Diamond Pipeline to VLP in return for cash and additional units.

California cost savings

Valero Energy owns the 135,000 bpd Wilmington refinery in California south of downtown Los Angeles. As the Wilmington refinery has coking units and desulfurizing capabilities, it can process heavy sour crude that trades at a significant discount to WTI/Brent (which are light and sweet crude types).

Like the heavy oil produced from Alberta's oil sands (Western Canadian Select trades at a steep ~$17 discount to Brent). Or certain crude types from Venezuela and Saudi Arabia which also trade at a discount to Brent (Brent is more apt for West Coast refineries).

By the fourth quarter of this year, Valero's $110 million cogeneration project should be completed. What this project seeks to do is push down on Valero's costs by utilizing cogeneration, which means to use power generation to simultaneously produce electricity and useful heat. Instead of having to reject heat at its refinery, Valero will be able to put that thermal energy to good use.

Management expects this endeavor will improve reliability for power and steam related operations (better plant uptime) while driving costs down.

Houston, we have better margins

The third growth endeavor worth keeping on your radar is Valero Energy Corporation's plan to add an alkylation unit to its Houston, Texas, refining complex. Currently, its Houston refinery has 235,000 bpd in capacity and is strategically located on the Houston Ship Channel. Giving Valero easy access to international markets, a key reason why it is able to keep its utilization rates so high.

For $300 million, Valero will be able to upgrade low cost natural gas liquids (which America is swimming in due to the fracking boom) into "premium-value alkylate" which commands better margins, effectively turning cheap isobutane into more valuable products. The unit will have 13,000 bpd in capacity and remains on track for a 1H 2019 start-up.

Final thoughts

Valero Energy Corporation isn't just sitting around waiting for crack spreads to move in its favor, the company is proactively ensuring it can generate better value for shareholders going forward. This is what a price taker has to do in order to succeed.

Investors looking to read more about Valero Energy Corporation and the ongoing situation in regards to the additional costs the Renewable Fuel Standards is creating, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.