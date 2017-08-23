CBS And Viacom: A Brief Update

A big consideration: there are better alternatives -- Disney, AT&T (which is buying Time Warner); even tech stocks that invest in content could be better ideas (e.g., Apple).

Viacom could be a better trade/value play given the decline of its stock, but I won't be participating in that thesis.

The companies have good assets/content, but buying them is a bet on either a different approach to distribution/production or a transaction/acquisition.

In a new digital age when over-the-top streaming services like Netflix (NFLX) rule, companies like CBS (CBS) (CBS.A) and Viacom (VIA) (VIAB) tend to seem like afterthoughts. That is certainly an exaggeration, but for someone who is just beginning to create some exposure to the media sector in a diversified portfolio, I assume names like Comcast (CMCSA) and Disney (DIS) are going to be thought of first before CBS/Viacom. This is mainly caused by the lack of visible scale and strategy that some of the other bigger conglomerates wield. (In other words, CBS/Viacom don't have a Marvel cinematic universe to fall back on.)

Let's first look at the recent earnings announcements from earlier in the month.

CBS

For CBS, the company beat both revenue/profit projections for Q2. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.04 was ahead by six pennies; revenue of $3.26 billion was ahead by $170 million. The EPS stat represented an increase of 12% while the sales figure was up over 9%. Very respectable performance.

On the cash-flow front, operating cash from continuing operations was $231 million versus $216 million for the quarter, and $909 million versus $1.14 billion for the six-month period. Pension transactions and the Super Bowl affected the six-month period, so I'm seeing this cash flow as essentially flat. Free cash for Q2: $190 million versus $181 million. Free cash on the six-month metric: $841 million versus $1.07 billion. Higher affiliate and subscription fee revenues were cited as a positive benefit this year. The dividend payment over the six-month was $151 million.

CBS has two main assets that I think could help growth over the long term; I'm looking beyond the core CBS broadcaster. I'd like to see CBS All Access (the first one I'll mention), the company's subscription platform, marketed heavily. That will require a significant investment in original content. At this point in time, it's not at anything resembling a critical mass of subscribers. Here is a comment by CEO Leslie Moonves about the Access product as well as the over-the-top offering of Showtime:

"First, regarding our OTT services, we can now say that CBS All Access and Showtime OTT are set to exceed 4 million subscribers combined before the end of 2017. We're only in year two of our five-year plan, and already we're more than halfway to our goal of 8 million subs by 2020, which is obviously quite conservative now. These services are just starting to hit their stride with much more and bigger programming to come, so being this far along so early in the game is a terrific development."

If the company can get behind some new programming that can push the platforms, then I would agree that 8 million subscribers is a conservative estimate. The new Star Trek show will help to increase the service's profile.

Moonves knows that the company needs to move beyond advertising:

"We love advertising, but diversifying our revenue leads to more certainty in our earnings. We began pursuing this strategy a long time ago, and as a result our revenue is now faster-growing and more reliable.

Good mindset. He also said this about content ownership and licensing the Star Trek show:

"A great recent example of the power of owning content is the new version of Dynasty that will premiere this fall on CW. We own 100% of the show and we've already licensed it to Netflix in 188 countries, similar to the lucrative deal we did for our new Star Trek: Discovery franchise last year. So this means Dynasty is profitable before it even hits the air."

In trying to present both sides, one must acknowledge that CBS has a big library of valuable IP and a management team that wants to diversify away from ad-supported models in favor of subscriptions, a key strategy in a time when consumers are opting for alternatives to cable/satellite services, the so-called multichannel video programming distributors.

The second asset I'd like to point out is CBS Films. I'd like to see this part of CBS grow faster, and Moonves take on more risk. If a media business wants to compete in the era of the streaming wars then one differentiating factor can be a robust film arm that releases movies in theaters first and then onto an owned subscription platform (also, experimentation with day-and-date/near day-and-date release should be employed). Forget streaming wars, if a media business wants to compete in the era of Disney/Time Warner (TWX) cinematic universes (Marvel/DC), then it must start to create franchises by spending a little money. Even low-budget films can go a long way; Deadline recently highlighted the impressive success of Time Warner's Conjuring universe. Take note, Moonves. In fairness, CBS does mine the economy-minded-budget sector, as is indicated by this article reporting the films unit's renewal of a deal with Lions Gate (LGF.A) (LGF.B). New approaches to the company's interest in filmmaking nevertheless is advised.

Viacom

Moving to Viacom, we see that Q3 sales increased 8% to $3.36 billion, a number that failed to meet consensus, although the miss was small at $50 million (let's consider that just about in-line). Adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at $1.17, good for a beat by a wide eleven-penny margin, as well as an 11% increase year-over-year.

For the quarter, cash from operations was $248 million against $116 million in the year-ago period; for the nine-month frame, the comparison was $653 million versus $400 million. Free cash was $205 million versus $90 million for the quarter; for the nine-month, it was $515 million versus $320 million. The company paid $239 million for dividends so far this year (a figure that was less than the amount paid in the comparable period -- $476 million). Viacom closed out $1 billion in debt via the Epix transaction.

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish is trying to improve the company. He has some interesting ideas. From the press release, we see that a deal with Tyler Perry was made, a very popular content creator. Also from the release:

"In June, Paramount announced the establishment of Paramount Players, a new production division that will develop, produce and market feature films in collaboration with Viacom's flagship brands. AwesomenessTV founder Brian Robbins will lead the division as President."

Robbins is another content talent that could pay dividends for the company (if done correctly). At the same time, there isn't anything in the release, or the current fundamental nature of the company, that stands out to me at this time. Viacom certainly was wise to do the Epix transaction, but it makes me wonder what the company will do to perhaps enter the subscription-based streaming arena. Or will it do an ad-supported platform like Sony's (SNE) Crackle?

I suppose there is an argument for remaining patient. Viacom has had its notable challenges, especially in recent years with leadership shifts (the whole Philippe Dauman and Sumner Redstone era; here's an article from last year to serve as an example, as well as one about Bob Bakish taking over). There are some impressive assets in Viacom's portfolio: MTV, Nickelodeon, Spike, and so on. Paramount is also important to the story.

As I said, patience may be needed, and patience is certainly considered a virtue. However, patience notwithstanding, let me try to assign an opinion on the stocks.

Conclusion

Here are price charts for CBS and Viacom:

The three-year price action on both equities isn't attractive, but Viacom obviously hasn't recovered yet at all. The charts, plus the companies overall, bring to mind a few thoughts.

First, one could argue that Viacom is a buy based on speculation that it will turn itself around by using its assets to full effect. It's a legitimate trading thesis. In fact, see this bullish argument on Viacom by Alpha Lensher, which goes into a deep value analysis, thus supporting someone who may be thinking about trading the shares (you can also look at this article from John DiCecco for a positive argument concerning CBS).

Financially speaking, both companies are making progress and are certainly not in danger of disappearing. Cash flow is there, and the companies did well meeting Wall Street expectations. Both companies pay dividends and are backed by big-time content.

However, I just don't perceive a strategy on the part of either CBS or Viacom that makes me want to invest at this time. I see stocks that are up and down and ones that don't make me want to buy for the income. Viacom, as I stated earlier, actually reduced the amount of dividends it paid. I wonder if it would be better for the shares if Leslie Moonves and Bob Bakish eliminated their dividends altogether and focused on adjusting to the streaming-war age; these wouldn't be popular moves, but thinking about it, it might make the most sense. Shareholders in my opinion may find they prefer growth at this point, not dividend payments.

Both CBS and Viacom are doing their thing: producing/licensing programs, releasing movies, managing cash flow, etc. But they aren't Disney. They aren't Apple (AAPL), a company that wants to get into original content production but is also backed by an incredible business devoted to popular hardware branding. They aren't Amazon (AMZN), a company that also makes/acquires episodic series and films -- that company too has a day job to fall back on more easily that CBS/Viacom in the form of its web services business and a higher-valued stock currency.

I do think these stocks will bounce back (CBS could already be doing that), but given what I believe to be the current stories behind these two, I'm willing to wait and be late to the party. There are just too many other alternatives that would be better than these companies, in my opinion. Comcast, Disney, AT&T (T)/Time Warner, and Lions Gate are where I'm more inclined to put money because of brand equity of content, access to major theme parks, merchandising, a solid merger thesis, and in the case of Lions Gate, its studio/streaming model with the established Starz. One catalyst that might make me look more closely at CBS would be a change in leadership. CEO Leslie Moonves is well-liked on Wall Street and has done a good job over the years, but maybe some new ideas might help usher CBS more effectively through the threshold now defined by different attitudes toward expensive cable-channel bundling. Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, as I've said, is still in the grace-period phase, but even he has to step it up for me to become interested in his company. An acquisition, a new approach to franchises, etc., is what's necessary, in both cases.

That, and an answer to Netflix, of course.

