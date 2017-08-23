Abraxas Petroleum Production Finally Grows But The Market Yawns

Management has to make the Eagle Ford leases viable as the neighboring operators have. The diversification program needs to be made to work in the favor of shareholders.

The Permian results have been positive surprises and the Bakken is doing well. New Permian wells are showing more improvement.

The market ignored some very good news by Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS). Production is currently running around 9,000 BOED with more production coming online. The second-quarter production had its problems. The market appears to care less. The fact that quarter three exit production could double the second-quarter daily production is totally ignored.

This management has had its share of disappointments lately, but that is a part of the oil and gas business. Sometimes the success comes after a few bumps. In this case, there looks to be a fair amount of success along with some conservative presentation. That conservative stance appears to be a positive change for this management that could change the future attitude towards this company.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum July 2017, Investor Presentation

Both pricing then is commonly seen. This gives the investor something to calculate returns under very conservative scenarios (such as WTI $42). Most of the time, executives would like to see at least a 20% ROR before considering a project. Both of the graphs state where that is. The Texas Permian acreage, in particular, has some very low price profitability forecasts. The paybacks are such that the hedging program can assure payback. So this company could maintain cash flow and possibly grow under some very adverse conditions.

If higher prices happen instead, of course the returns would be glorious. But the market appears tired of great returns that just do not materialize. Management has stated several times that they want to keep debt at about one times annual cash flow. That goal combined with the conservative forecasts above will make for a remarkably resilient future that few companies forecast.

The low long-term debt-to-cash flow ratio kept the company alive when oil prices crashed a few years back. Shareholders have suffered some dilution, but the company is still viable. So such a stance should serve shareholders well in the future.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum July 2017, Investor Presentation

The first Austin Chalk well was not what it should have been. Management may have learned from the experience. The neighbors are certainly doing better. So this next well had better show a big improvement over the last attempt.

Management has already shown they can learn from experience. The followup wells to the Caprito well are now being handled differently. Supposedly, this will lead to more production. Management needs a much more visible progress report on the Eagle Ford acreage because they may have drilled the only marginally profitable Austin Chalk well in Texas. A repeat performance of that is not advised.

Diversification is all well and good. But management needs to show that they can successfully handle three very different geologic locations. So far, the Bakken and the Permian leases show by far the best results. Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk success could probably lead to a market re-evaluation of the stock.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum July 2017, Investor Presentation

In the latest announcement, management has raised its year-end exit production rate to over 10,000 BOED. The market may have been concerned about the amount of money needed to maintain production volumes. However, the new Permian wells have a slightly different decline curve than the Bakken wells. So management is going to be able to raise its production estimates more than originally forecast. Note that if management stops drilling, the production could drop substantially within a year and cash flow could be a lot tighter (depending upon the final debt amount).

The second-quarter results were okay. But the production is far above the second quarter. So the market needs to forget the year-to-date results and concentrate on the future. That future is going to be far different unless production falls way below any reasonable forecast and commodity prices crash. This management has a decent budget that is now producing results. So the resulting debt is much more manageable than it was before.

But the higher profitability of the prospects and the continuing operational improvements point to a management that will be able to continue to grow the company through some very hostile conditions. The company is transitioning successfully to a low cost producer. It took more time than the market wanted to take, but management is getting there. The conservative oil price forecasts shown above will eventually build a credibility that much of the market does not have. This stock could appreciate considerably as management pushes the "Permian Charm" and delivers production growth.

The only caveat would be that management needs to keep the debt low. Many shareholders are finding out the hard way that dilution is far better than leverage while commodity prices are weak. Some day a leverage strategy may work, but right now the market does not appear to favor such a strategy.

Both the Eagle Ford and the Permian leases have several unexplored intervals. So both sets of leases could potentially keep management busy growing the company for awhile. The Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk leases are important as that area has established some very low cost production for several neighboring operators.

This management still needs to prove itself. But the picture to a profitable future is finally coming together. Not much more patience is needed. The results of the next Permian wells could propel the stock higher because right now the market is not expecting much.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell stock. All investors are recommended to read all the filings of the company and the press releases to assess for themselves whether or not this company fits their investment risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.