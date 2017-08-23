Wall Street Breakfast: A Big Week For Samsung

Economy

Renewed hopes of U.S. tax reform sparked a global rally on Tuesday, with the Dow posting its strongest performance since April, but stock futures faltered overnight after President Trump threatened a government shutdown. At a rally in Arizona, Trump said he was prepared for the move if Congress didn't present him with a spending bill for the next fiscal year that included funding for a border wall.

What would tax reform look like? Significant progress has been made between Trump's top aides and Republican leaders in shaping the overhaul, according to Politico. The options include capping the mortgage interest deduction for homeowners, scrapping people's ability to deduct state and local taxes, eliminating businesses' ability to deduct interest and allowing for the "repatriation" of corporate profits from overseas.

Less than a week into NAFTA renegotiations, President Trump has cast doubt on the future of the trade agreement. "Personally, I don't think we can make a deal because we have been so badly taken advantage of," he said at the rally in Arizona. "I think we'll end up probably terminating NAFTA at some point." The comments appeared to hit Mexico's currency, with the dollar fetching as much as 17.773 pesos.

IHS Markit's Flash Eurozone Composite PMI, considered a good guide to economic growth, edged up to 55.8 in August from 55.7 in the previous month, while manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace since April 2011. The European Commission is also poised to publish its measure of eurozone consumer confidence today, which economists expect to remain close to July's level.

Speaking at a conference in Lindau, Germany, ECB President Mario Draghi praised economists' research and said that adjustments to monetary policy are "never easy," while cautioning against hasty responses. However, he made no reference to how the bank might adjust its own policy to the improving economic data across the eurozone, a highly debated issue among market participants.

A U-turn by Theresa May? Sterling has fallen below $1.28 for the first time since late June after the British prime minister was accused of a climbdown over the future sovereignty of U.K. courts. Plans to be published today will state Britain only wants to end "direct jurisdiction," meaning EU courts could still influence U.K. law - like trade deals - after Brexit.

Due to its failure to make progress on respecting human rights and democratic norms, the U.S. has decided to deny Egypt $95.7M in aid and delay a further $195M, CNBC reports. American officials were especially unhappy that President Sisi allowed a new law governing NGOs to go into effect, which is widely seen as part of a growing crackdown on dissent.

The American government has placed new sanctions on Chinese and Russian firms and individuals, which have traded oil and other mineral resources with Kim Jong-un's regime. At the same time, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he would be open to "some dialogue" with North Korea after he praised the country for going two weeks without conducting any missile tests.

Typhoon Hato has canceled trade on the Hong Kong exchange, as well as the Stock Connects with Shanghai and Shenzhen (although those markets remained open during the session). Heavy winds and rains lashed Hong Kong's financial hub, closing most businesses and cancelling flights, as the city hoisted its highest-level storm warning - No. 10 - for the first time in five years.