Hasbro Is Oversold - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/22/17)

Procter & Gamble is a buy despite the management battle with Nelson Peltz.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, August 22.

Bullish Calls

Corning (NYSE:GLW): People are saying there are too many TVs in the system. If that's the case, then Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) should have been down. Cramer is inclined to buy the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS): The downside is overdone. It's a buy.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG):"No one ever got hurt buying Procter & Gamble's stock, and we've got a battle going on between Nelson Peltz and the management there. All that seems to happen is the stock keeps going higher. I say two thumbs up."

Bearish Calls

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG): Everyone is in flash enterprise business now. It's better to buy Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP): Cramer thinks their pipeline isn't good.

