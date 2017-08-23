Hasbro Is Oversold - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/22/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Procter & Gamble is a buy despite the management battle with Nelson Peltz.

Cramer prefers Salesforce over Pure Storage.

Don't buy Boardwalk Pipeline Partners.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, August 22.

Bullish Calls

Corning (NYSE:GLW): People are saying there are too many TVs in the system. If that's the case, then Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) should have been down. Cramer is inclined to buy the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS): The downside is overdone. It's a buy.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG):"No one ever got hurt buying Procter & Gamble's stock, and we've got a battle going on between Nelson Peltz and the management there. All that seems to happen is the stock keeps going higher. I say two thumbs up."

Bearish Calls

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG): Everyone is in flash enterprise business now. It's better to buy Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP): Cramer thinks their pipeline isn't good.

