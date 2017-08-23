12 Factors Behind The Rally - Cramer's Mad Money (8/22/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, August 22.

The rally on Tuesday was as senseless as the selloff on Monday. "But we are in a totally erratic moment in a totally erratic month where I truly believe one day never seems to beget the next. But that doesn't mean we can't ponder why we went up to measure the meaning of this rally," said Cramer. He listed 12 factors that are reviving the bull market.

Minerals: Copper hit a three-year high. This is good news for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Alcoa (NYSE:AA). "My thesis: China's strengthening and it's reverberating throughout the industrial world," said Cramer. Europe: The uptick in European markets is good news for the US as they have been trading in sync. Interest rates: As long as Fed chair Janet Yellen says that employment rate is strong, the hopes for December rates hikes rise. Bank stocks need higher rates to rise. Congress: Mitch McConnell said that there is zero chance that Congress does not raise the debt ceiling. "If they get this done and nobody tries to put health care back on the agenda, which is just so toxic, then maybe, just maybe, we could have a serious discussion about tax reform," said Cramer. Trump: His reversal on Afghanistan strategy puts defense stocks in focus. Correction: Around 40% of the stocks in the S&P 500 are down more than 10% from their pre-pullback highs. "If you were waiting for a correction to start happening to do some buying, I've got news for you: it already happened," he said. Macy's (NYSE:M): The company's dividend is safe and they will be monetizing their real estate. Anything positive from retail companies is good news. Data Centers: After interviewing CyrusOne's (NASDAQ:CONE) CEO, Cramer is bullish about the use of this technology gaining rapid traction. "You have to feel terrific about this portion of tech," he said. Chipmakers: The move in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is important for a rally. "These are ridiculously cheap stocks if business stays strong, and the market's been acting as if the next year has to be worse than this year because people worry that too much money has been spent building new plants, so supply's going to overwhelm demand," said Cramer. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): A rally in Apple means something is right. Growth names: Cramer saw the classic growth names like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) seeing gains. Earnings: When the market does not go down on weaker than expected earnings, it will rally on strong ones. It's a good sign.

CEO interview - Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce had yet another good quarter with annual revenue run rate of $10B and raised full year guidance. Cramer interviewed CEO Marc Benioff to hear more about the quarter.

Benioff said that they had $15B in deferred revenue on the books and they are projecting 24% revenue growth. Salesforce is widening the gap between itself and its competitors.

"We're really seeing this incredible new capability that's driving so much growth in enterprise software, artificial intelligence, and Salesforce is the first to deliver artificial intelligence in all of our products that are helping our customers do machine learning and machine intelligence and deep learning using Einstein," he said. Their AI platform Einstein was rolled out in 2016 as they focus on developments in the world of software.

"I think everybody understands how important the cloud is. It's the single most transformative technology in enterprise software today. I think everybody understands mobility because everybody's got a cellphone and lots of apps and seen how they've moved off of PCs and onto mobility," said Benioff. "The CRM market has gone from being an also-ran market in enterprise software to the largest and most important market in enterprise software. It used to be operating systems, it used to be databases, it used to be other things in enterprise software. Now it's all about CRM and we are No. 1 in the fastest growing segment in enterprise software. That is growing our revenue so dramatically," he added.

They had new clients like Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. He also spoke about working with the administration, "I've worked with three administrations, and I have a set of core values. One of them is equality. Another one is love. And the things that are important to me don't change. Administrations change," he added.

Oil stocks

How does one value oil stocks? Many oil producers are the same level as when oil was at $20. The theory that many oil companies can thrive with oil at $45 turned out to be false as many players have to spend more to produce less.

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) unloaded $10B in shale assets that were purchased at the brink of the oil boom. In Cramer's opinion, this asset sale will decide what happens with oil stocks going forward. If there is a bidding war for the assets at $10B, oil stocks can go higher. However, if there is a low price sale at $7B, it will send the entire group down.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cramer went to the charts, with the help of technician Bob Moreno, to see where Netflix is headed. Moreno thinks that Netflix has a large impact on the overall market. Over the last year, Netflix has outpaced the performance of other FANG stocks by gaining more than double its next competitor, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

In the last month, Netflix has been the worst performer out of the 4 stocks. "As Moreno sees it, the weakness in Netflix has been weighing on the rest of the FANG cohort," said Cramer. Moreno showed the effect of movement in Netflix on the Nasdaq 100.

"Moreno points out that the real, market-cap weighted version of this index is about 4 percent higher than the equal-weighted version. In short, in the past, FANG stocks like Netflix have given the entire index a real boost. But that's what he's concerned about," said Cramer. These stocks will impact the index if Netflix falls.

The weak handed investors will increase selling in Netflix and Moreno thinks it will affect the broader tech sector which weighs 20% of the S&P 500. "Obviously, Netflix alone can't crush the whole market, but you get the point. It could be the catalyst that starts a chain reaction of selling and sends us all reeling. This is August, stranger things have happened," said Cramer.

If the stock can stay above the 50-day moving average, the weakness will be postponed. "I think Moreno might be too pessimistic, but you know what? After looking at this, I figured no one's ever gotten hurt taking a little off the table and being a little more cautious after a big up day," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

The stock of Cardinal Health yields 2.9% and is down 9% YTD after falling 20% in 2016. Cramer interviewed CEO George Barrett to find out what lies ahead.

"It's been a difficult environment this year. Having said that and having been in the world of generics for quite some time before I was here at Cardinal Health, these are the sort of cycles that we've seen before. This was a period in the last couple of years between about 2014 and 2016 where we saw pretty marked inflation, and that's more unusual, actually, historically. So I think the pattern that we're seeing is more typical. What's been striking, though, is the steep curve up and the steep curve down, and that is very hard to adjust to," said Barrett.

He explained to Cramer that their reach is very big. They supply to 80% of hospitals and 60% of pharmacies. They have been diversifying their portfolio to be less affected by swings like the ones seen in the current quarter.

"There's consolidation among the players, convergence among different kinds of health care players, movement towards a more pay-for-outcome or pay-for-value model as opposed to just pay a fee for service, so we've built a model that we think is more attractive to our customers," said Barrett.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP): No. Stay away as things aren't good with the industry.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS): Buy more as this group continues to go higher. He likes Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX).

