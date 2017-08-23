Chipotle: Over-Reaction?

Nevertheless, the key risk is the perception of the restaurant on its food safety. Readers should consider this stock only if you can stomach (no pun intended) the wild ride.

I remained vested in Chipotle (CMG) after the first-quarter results as I believed the company had demonstrated improvements in its operations for the past quarters. With my optimism over the business recovery and the latest quarterly result reiterating the trend, I was expecting further share price upside. Unfortunately, months later, a norovirus incident at a single outlet in Virginia followed by a rat-sighting incident at another escalated an about-turn in the share price of Chipotle after an intra-day success at breaking the $500 ceiling.

With the negative turn in the share price direction of Chipotle, it has been nagging on my mind the effect of my bullish article on Chipotle post-results on investors who might have been influenced to hold or buy after reading. I would be supercilious to believe that I am influential. Nevertheless, after this episode, I strongly appreciate the need for contributors on Seeking Alpha, or for the matter any investment community platform, to provide a balanced view on any call. Personally, I saw a 17% gain on my first batch of Chipotle holding evaporated and even turned into a steep 29% loss as the weeks passed. Being carried away by the good set of quarterly results and the enactment of a number of management actions, I failed to recognize the fact that Chipotle was particularly vulnerable to a quick shift in consumer (and consequently investors) sentiment following its high-profiled E-coli incidents in 2015.

To the detriment of the company, the food safety woes at Chipotle, however minor, make for attractive headlines. The presence of hedge fund activist, Bill Ackman, as one of the shareholders of Chipotle was also touted by some commentators as a key factor for Chipotle in drawing the attention of the media and market participants. Now, with the share price already suffering a ~40% decline from the recent peak and continuing efforts by the company to improve operations (e.g. the hiring of ex-YUM Brands executive, Laurie Schalow, to fill the newly-created position of chief communications officer), I found myself as excited as I was when I wrote the initiation article on Chipotle back in June. The EBITDA margins are now at the highest (12.64%) since margins fell off the cliff beginning in last quarter of 2015.

CMG data by YCharts

Chipotle has made progress in improving its speed of serving customers and reducing the frustration due to long queues. The company continues to rake in more than a billion dollars in quarterly sales, so it is hard not to dismiss the strongly-worded negative reviews of vocal commentators. In fact, the 2017 second-quarter revenue at $1.169 billion is higher than any time in 2014. Yet, the share price has sunk below the lowest point in 2014 and just off the lows in 2013. With the heavy bloodletting in the share price, the EV to Revenue ratio has fallen to a multi-year low of 1.9 times.

CMG EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

The level of sales suggests that there is a sizable population that enjoys its offerings. There will definitely be some who dislike the current menu choices, just as we don’t expect everyone to profess a liking for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) food. Mexican food fare is sprouting up globally. Hence, the company could find growth internationally, even if the US is proving to be tough for expansions. It appears impossible for the company to avoid another case of illness linked to its restaurants. Given the lesson learned from the drastic about-turn in the fortunes of the stock, it is now ingrained in my mind that the key risk is the perception of the restaurant on its food safety. Readers should consider this stock only if you can stomach (no pun intended) the wild ride.

