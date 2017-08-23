X-Date Trading Tactics Designed To Pump Up Your Profits

This is the first of a series of articles, which explains the basis for these trading tactics and how they evolved, were perfected and improved upon.

Let's begin by exploring the nuts and bolts of dividend investing.

All dividend investors should be familiar with and fully understand the following four dividend related dates: the declaration date, the record date, the x-date, and the dividend payment date. DividendInvestor.com is a wonderful source for this information.

Dividend Declaration Date: Is the date each dividend paying company declares whether or not the next dividend will be paid; the amount of that dividend; the record date of that dividend payment, the x-date that will determine who will receive that payment, and the date the payment will actually be paid.

Record Date: According to Investopedia, "the record date is the cut-off date established by a company in order to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive a dividend or distribution. ... The shareholders of record as of the record date will be entitled to receive the dividend or distribution declared by the company. Also known as the date of record ." Although this date is usually set two business days prior to the x-date, it is variable and must not be relied upon.

is the cut-off established by a company in order to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive a dividend or distribution. ... The shareholders of as of the will be entitled to receive the dividend or distribution declared by the company. Also known as the of ." Although this date is usually set two business days prior to the x-date, it is variable and must not be relied upon. The x-date is most important and set in stone, as I mentioned above, it's the date that determines whether the seller or the buyer will receive the owed dividend. Prior to the x-date, it's the buyer who receives the dividend. On or after that date it remains the seller's dividend.

The payment date is the date you can expect to receive your dividend payment. Inconsequential as it concerns the application of my trading tactics.

As I mentioned, the x-date is the crucial day that determines whether the buyer or seller will receive the upcoming dividend, which is obviously more important if it is a quarterly dividend rather than a monthly one. Should the stock change ownership anytime up to the day before the x-date, the seller loses the previous quarter's dividend, which the buyer collects. Conversely, the seller retains the upcoming dividend of any shares sold on x-date and thereafter. The buyer does not collect that dividend. Consequently, the market price of the stock usually, although not always, drops on the x-date commensurate with the dividend payment. Consequently, I have developed several trading tactics specifically formulated to take advantage of stock price movement dictated by these x-date ramifications.

Furthermore, I have, with varying success, utilized a variety of x-date centered trading tactics, mostly limited to dividend paying common equities that pay on a quarterly basis, and occasionally pay semi-annually or even annually. However, those securities paying a monthly dividend are of no concern simply because the dividend amount is insufficient to more than minimally affect the stock's price in relation to its x-date. Although, when I first developed and employed my trading tactics I utilized them only for common equities because of their increased liquidity, I have recently come around to believing some trading tactics can be used effectively with preferreds as well.

Theory of the trading tactics as applied to the most common quarterly paid dividend.

Each quarterly dividend payment reflects the interest earned during the previous quarter. Consequently, a dividend earned in April covers the company's distribution of monies earned during January, February, and March. Should those shares be sold prior to the x-date, the buyer will receive that dividend. If those shares are sold on or after the x-date, the seller retains the dividend. Consequently, shares sold prior to the x-date are more valuable because of the quarterly dividend that comes along with the shares. Likewise, because the buyer will not capture the previous quarter's dividend, he will, consequently, bid less for those shares on or after the x-date. Obviously, it's no secret that a stock's price will most often trend higher prior to the x-date and usually fall on the x-date and shortly thereafter. Knowing this, I was determined to formulate trading tactics designed to best take advantage of this information.

My first attempt, and the basis of this article, I termed my Dividend Capture Strategy:

As a novice investor, I immediately attempted the obvious. As if I had invented the wheel, I discovered that I could capture three months on interest simply by buying securities shortly before their x-dates. Then, I figured, I could flip and sell them on or shortly after the x-date for a tidy profit even if I sold them for a slight capital loss. I reasoned that the earned dividend would surely exceed the price of the potential loss. I further reasoned that occasionally I might have to hold an equity for a month or two before unloading it and still earn a profit. The result was that it occasionally worked, but more often than not, I was stuck with shares of a company I really didn't know much about, and in the event I had bought the wrong company, I had exposed myself to the possibility of large losses that might wipe any gains I might have earned on other such trades.

Additionally, on occasion, I ended up holding several equities I'd normally not have invested in. This was not so terrible in a rising market, however, if the market fell, the chance of my suffering losses exceeding the dividend earned gains were significantly increased. Furthermore, when I purchased shares in anticipation of adding them to my portfolio as a long-term hold, I soon discovered, more often than not, it would have been better to buy them on the x-date or shortly thereafter. First, because of the tax ramifications. The taxes I would have to pay on those captured dividends, in effect, reduced my profit margin considerably, whereas, had I bought them on or after the x-date I could most probably have gotten them for a price less than the amount of the dividend I had collected. Furthermore, I discovered, that as a result of downward momentum, I could occasionally buy the shares shortly after the open of the x-date market when the share price fell up to as much as double the dividend amount. For

For example, the share price at the close of trading on the day prior to the x-date was $10.00 and the dividend paid was fifty cents. Not only did the market price open the following morning at $9.50, it fell during the first trading hour, or so, to $9.00. This is not an unusual scenario. Consequently, for both the above reasons, I would have been much better off to have placed a low-ball bid for the shares at $9.00, hoping for a price drop of twice the dividend earned. Worst case scenario, if the share price did not fall sufficiently to meet my bid I had lost nothing but time and effort. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, nothing lost. Additionally, had I truly wanted the stock, I could have easily increased my bid to meet the ask at any time during that day or on subsequent days. This led me to my first true trading strategy, what I termed my double down trading tactic. The first of several, each to be discussed, analyzed, and evaluated at length in the following articles of this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.