Lowe's: Buy The Dip

The declining share price offers long-term GARP and DGI investors an opportunity to buy into a moated growth story at a reasonable price.

Despite posting disappointing Q2 numbers, Lowe's (LOW) strong EPS growth and improving operating margin indicated that the moated growth story remains intact and offers GARP and DGI investors an opportunity to initiate or add to a position on the dip. Robert A. Niblock, Lowe's (LOW) chairman, president and CEO summarized:

We are pleased with our improved comparable sales performance relative to last quarter, and the strong momentum we built throughout the second quarter ... While our results were below our expectations in the first half of this year, the team remains focused on making the necessary investments to improve the customer experience and drive sales.

Despite the letdown of not meeting market expectations, the company still grew EPS by nearly 15%, in-line with Analyst projections for the next five years (14.42% annually):

Additionally, same-store sales grew a robust 4.5% and accelerated to a remarkable 7.9% in July. In order to further capitalize on this heavy traffic and strong demand, management plans to leverage its effective cost cutting (SG&A was down 101 bps) and improving operating margin by

amplifying our consumer messaging and incremental customer-facing hours in our stores which will put pressure on our operating margin. We believe this is the right strategy to more fully capitalize on strong traffic trends in what we believe is a supportive macroeconomic backdrop for home improvement

Despite the expected added pressure to margins, management is still guiding for an 80-100 bps improvement in operating margin and also forecasts strong 5% sales growth, 3.5% comps, and Diluted EPS of $4.2-$4.3 (21%-24% growth y/y), well-above long-term analyst forecasts.

If LOW can meet its earnings guidance, its current FWD PEG is well below 1, signifying a significant bargain for GARP investors. Additionally, its 54 year record of dividend increases backed by an Amazon-resistant moat that rests on its mastery of the "five fundamentals of retail". (Scale, IT, Supply Chain, Customer Service, and Brand) testifies of a great opportunity for DGI investors to buy an income growing asset at a good price. Currently yielding 2.3% with a current payout ratio of only 35% and a 20% annual dividend growth rate over the past five years, the dividend has remarkable room to run.

Additionally, Lowe's continues to generate impressive amounts of cash from operations (11.9 P/CF), sustaining its ability to reinvest in business growth while also returning considerable amounts of capital to shareholders through its growing dividend and an aggressive buyback program:

Investor Takeaway:

While perhaps not as great as the market hoped for, LOW still posted strong growth in-line with long-term analyst projections and posted accelerating same-store improvements. Additionally, its guidance implies that it is a very reasonably priced growth stock. With a strong moat, impressively consistent growth, and impeccable dividend growth history and prospects, LOW is an excellent buy after today's discounted offering by Mr. Market.

