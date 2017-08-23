Growth At Dawn For Williams' Transco System

Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) have undergone some major corporate structure changes over the past year and a bit. Now that the reorganization is complete, let's look at how Williams Companies Inc. and Williams Partners LP are driving future value creation for investors. Williams Partners LP is the direct owner of the vast majority of the midstream family's assets, and Williams Companies Inc. owns 72% of WPZ.

Transco pipeline system overview

Williams Partners' prized natural gas asset is arguably the Transco (Transcontinental Gas Line Company) natural gas pipeline system. Really, Transco is an interstate gas transmission company, and by that I mean when I'm referring to Transco, I'm really talking about the system itself (parts of the line go by different names).

10,200 miles long, the Transco system goes all along the Atlantic Coast region (broadly speaking) starting in Texas and reaching up to Pennsylvania and New Jersey (including part of the New York Metropolitan area). The system (at the end of 2016) had the capacity to transport 6.6 million dekatherms (6.6 Bcf/d) of natural gas per day (one dekatherm is equal to about 1,000 cubic feet of gas) out of major producing regions, like the Marcellus shale play, to key gas markets.

This is on top of the Transco system having 5.1 Bcf/d of system-wide delivery capabilities, equal to a total gas transportation capacity of 11.7 Bcf/d. Williams supports these operations with 47 compressor stations (1.8 million horsepower of compression capabilities), an LNG (liquefied natural gas) storage facility, and four underground storage caverns (two of which Williams operates).

Primarily, the Transco system is ways for upstream players (the production side) to ship gas out of producing regions to buyers like industrial (petrochemical, fertilizer), LNG export facilities (a rising class of its own), residential and commercial (primarily gas heating), and utility (electricity generation and gas heating) companies. Transportation related contracts are long term and stable broadly speaking, and there is an enormous amount demand to use this system.

Clients also have the option to use the system to inject gas into storage during off-seasons so they can quickly utilize those supplies later during peak demand season. As industrial uses tend be stable throughout the year, it really is the sharp increases in heating demand during the winter that drives a need to store gas. Williams also takes in some cash through short-term transportation agreements that can be interrupted (to make some money when part of the Transco system's capacity isn't under long-term contracts) and storage related fees.

In many ways, the Transco system is one of the bedrocks which America's current natural gas related economic activity was built off of. Williams Partners' access to a wide array of "trapped" gas supplies in Appalachia and end buyers (there is very limited pipeline capacity compared to the enormous supply potential the Marcellus and Utica plays offer) gives it an enviable edge in the natural gas space.

Williams noted that Wood Mackenzie, a research firm, sees Northeast (Utica and Marcellus) US natural gas supplies rising from 23.2 Bcf/d in 2016 to 37.9 Bcf/d in 2021. That depends on takeaway pipeline capacity being built out as the economics are there to support development. Appalachia is producing 24.299 Bcf/d of gas in August and is set to pump out 24.649 Bcf/d in September, according to the EIA, indicating Wood Mackenzie's bullish growth forecast isn't unfounded.

Going forward, Williams Partners has a series of Transco related growth endeavors lined up. Let's take a look at the biggest development, the Atlantic Sunrise expansion. FERC, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, gave Williams Partners its approval to move forward in February 2017.

Growth at dawn

The first part of this $2.6 billion endeavor involves reversing the flow of gas at six Transco stations in Pennsylvania and adding additional compression capabilities to the region. Construction began back in late-Q1 of this year.

Source: Williams Companies Inc.

The second part of the project entails constructing 186 miles of new pipelines and adding compressor capabilities to two Transco stations, also in Pennsylvania.

Williams Partners is going to build the 126-mile Central Penn Line South that cuts through the eastern part of central Pennsylvania. The greenfield project will start in Lancaster County, PA, and is set to run to Transco's Leidy Line in Colombia County, PA.

There is also the planned 57-mile Central Penn Line North, another greenfield addition to the Transco system, that will start at the Leidy Line and go to a proposed metering station in Susquehanna County, PA. Additional compression capabilities and meter stations are being built to support operations at these new lines.

Here is how the gas will flow. The Central Penn Line North is targeting gas resources produced from the Marcellus shale (primarily, there is some Utica activity as well) which is very prolific in NE Pennsylvania (Colombia County is in east central Pennsylvania), which will route those supplies up to Susquehanna County (very NE of Pennsylvania). From there the Central Penn Line South will transport gas to Lancaster County in southern Pennsylvania (along the border with Maryland).

What the Atlantic Sunrise development is trying to accomplish is straightforward. Williams Partners wants to ship enormous (and growing) natural gas supplies in Appalachia to very willing buyers all across the Transco system. The Atlantic Sunrise expansion will add 1.7 Bcf/d of transportation capacity to the Transco system, all of which has been locked in through long-term 15-year contracts. One of those buyers includes the Cove Point LNG facility (which may end up coming online before the Atlantic Sunrise project is completed).

Williams is also investing in upgrades and modifications in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina "to enable compression for bi-directional flow", in other words to allow reasonable gas volumes to move in either direction along that part of the Transco line. To ensure larger gas volumes can be more readily marketed to buyers in those states.

There are other parts of the Atlantic Sunrise project, like the Chapman (Clinton County, PA) and Unity (Lycoming County, PA) loops, that are an important part of the endeavor but really it's the greenfield pipeline construction that everyone will be paying close attention to. Greater chance to run into problems during construction, largely political and/or regulatory (usually those go hand-in-hand) in nature, especially for the Central Penn Line South.

Williams Partners is aiming for a mid-2018 complete of the Atlantic Sunrise project, but noted that it did plan for a six-month phased ramp up in operations due to potential delays. Once fully operational, the project is expected to take in $35 million in fee-based revenue per month or $420 million per year. That is equal to a 5.6% boost versus Williams' 2016 revenue generation

Key gathering expansion

Another important part of this development includes the Susquehanna Supply Hub Extension. Currently, the Susquehanna Supply Hub (100% owned by Williams) is made up of 399 miles of gas gathering lines with 2.9 Bcf/d in inlet capacity (can take in that much gas per day). It's located primarily in Pennsylvania with a small part sticking into New York as Susquehanna County is on the border.

59 miles of new gathering pipelines, two new compression facilities, and sharp increases in gathering capacity will enable upstream player Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) to meet its 850 MMcf/d commitment to the Atlantic Sunrise project. This represents a large portion of the additional transported volumes Williams is getting ready to handle, especially as a chunk of Cabot's gas volumes are going to the Cove Point LNG facility.

There isn't a whole lot of available info on this development so keep it on your radar. Also, it isn't clear what the impact on Cabot's volumes delivered to the Transco system would be without the favorable impact from the gathering system extension.

Final thoughts

For Williams Companies Inc. and Williams Partners LP, the significance of the Transco pipeline system can't be understated. It is the backbone of the midstream family's asset base and creates many, many new opportunities that seem to spring up all over the place, especially to the northeast.

Those that have been following the midstream oil & gas space know it isn't easy getting these pipelines built, a lot of political hurdles to vault before reaching the start of commercial operations. However, due to there being an enormous need for additional Appalachian gas takeaway capacity, Williams Companies Inc. and Williams Partners LP are willing to plunge into contested waters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.