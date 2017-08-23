What To Make Of Salesforce

Salesforce could be a good investment, but only if it manages to increase its margins substantially.

The company is not very profitable, and investors should not take its non-GAAP results at face value.

Salesforce (CRM) is a high growth company that is not very profitable, though -- especially when we do not take the company's non-GAAP results at face value. Shares are rather expensive, but the growth could justify the current share price in the long run.

Salesforce beat earnings as well as revenue estimates with its second quarter results that were announced on Tuesday evening:

What immediately jumps out is the company's high revenue growth rate of 26% year over year -- Salesforce now has breached the $10 billion annual revenue run rate level for the first time.

Due to Salesforce's subscription based business model the company has a huge amount of deferred revenues on its balance sheet:

Deferred revenues of $4.8 billion were down $700 million from the beginning of the year, but up 26% year over year as well. Even better, the company's unbilled deferred revenues (contracted, but unbilled), which are not visible in Salesforce's balance sheet, were up 30% yoy to more than $10 billion.

The high billed and unbilled deferred revenues, and their respective growth rates, show that Salesforce will be able to continue to grow its top line considerably over the coming quarters (and very likely also over the next couple of years): Management has stated that the company is on a clear path to hitting $20 billion in annual sales going forward.

Despite Salesforce's strong top line growth, its profitability is rather meager: The company earned $0.33 per share in Q2, and that is only when we look at the non-GAAP results. Adjustments to GAAP results can make sense in some cases (i.e. one time costs for takeovers or one time gains on asset sales), but not everything should be excluded. Let's look at the adjustments Salesforce is making:

From GAAP net earnings of $18 million the company got to adjusted net earnings of $241 million -- there is quite a difference between the two earnings numbers. The first major adjustment Salesforce makes is the amortization of intangibles, which is a non-cash item that does not directly affect shareholders (except for a small book value reduction, but companies such as Salesforce are not valued based on their book value anyways).

I feel that adjusting for that non-cash item is valid, and investors will likely continue to see more adjustments like that one going forward -- after all Salesforce still holds $1 billion in intangible purchased assets as well as more than $7 billion in goodwill on its balance sheet.

The next big item Salesforce adjusts for is stock-based compensation: That is a non-cash item as well, but one that heavily affects Salesforce's owners -- the issuance of stocks and options to Salesforce's management and employees massively dilutes current shareholders, thus these expenses are very relevant for the company's owners.

Over the last ten years Salesforce's share count is up more than fifty percent -- if not for that massive dilution, shares would be trading at $140 right now (assuming the market cap would be equal to what it is today). We see that those stock-based compensation expenses heavily affect the returns shareholders are seeing, thus I feel it seems justified to not exclude those expenses. When we back out that item, Salesforce's non-GAAP net income would have been $67 million (or less than $300 million on an annualized basis) -- this shows that Salesforce's profitability is not very strong.

Earnings are not the only way to value a company though, and based on other metrics Salesforce looks less expensive:

The company trades at 5.3 times next year's revenues, which is a little bit more expensive than the valuations of peers such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) -- those do not possess Salesforce's strong growth rates though.

Based on a sales multiple basis Salesforce thus does not look very expensive yet, it is only slightly more expensive than peers that are growing at a slower pace -- if Salesforce could get its profitability up and earn the margins that Microsoft is earning, Salesforce would be attractive at the current level.

Due to profitability being low (and even when we look at non-GAAP numbers, most of those earnings are made up by issuing shares to employees) that is a bet on the future though, and it is not at all a sure thing that Salesforce's margins will one day come anywhere close to the margins some of its peers are generating.

Takeaway

Right now Salesforce is a high growth company, whose revenues, deferred revenues and unbilled deferred revenues are growing fast. It is quite foreseeable that the company's top line will continue to grow at a strong pace, but there is not much that lands in shareholders' hands -- neither in the form of growing equity on Salesforce's balance sheet, nor via stockholder returns in the form of dividends or buybacks.

The constant share count dilution hinders share price growth, and right now Salesforce looks rather speculative: If the company can get its margins up, it could be a strong long term investment, but if profitability does not increase substantially, the company's strong sales growth rates are not beneficial for the company's owners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.