TripAdvisor: An Old Spin-Off Now At A Value Price

TripAdvisor (TRIP) has taken a beating the past few years. The company was spun off from Expedia (EXPE) in December 2011 and came out of the gates strong. Since mid-2014 shares have lost approximately 60%.

TRIP data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

I'm going straight to the point: the company has a monetization problem which has caused investors to be leery. This near term issue has created an opportunity. Great opportunities normally don't exist without volatility.

Even though this decline has persisted over the past two years, much has been accomplished, like the growing of their average monthly unique visitors from 223 million in Q1 2014 to 386 million in Q1 2017 (Exhibit 1).

Exhibit 1: Monthly Unique Visitors

Source: Investor Presentation

Practically all content within their network is user-generated for free and user engagement appears healthy. There is a large network effect, and it still remains strong today with 290 reviews/new content contributed every minute on the site.

The monetization problems have come from multiple factors such as incorporating instant booking into the site, users switching to mobile, and enhanced competition, mainly from Trivago (TRVG) and Kayak (NASDAQ:KYAK). Mobile users monetize at lower rates and management has been extremely focused on the user experience through their mobile app. The company is in the top five travel iOS mobile applications in many markets around the world.

The true intrinsic value is not being shown today with any recovery in revenue and cash flow metrics. This can already be seen with revenue per hotel shopper restoring back to 2015 levels.

Furthermore, I believe the company's non-hotel segment's story hasn't been fully told. Just this past quarter revenue growth came in at 31% with healthy EBITDA margins of 17%. This segment represents 23% of the revenue base and offers a long runway. Here are some thoughts from the CEO Stephen Kaufer on the non-hotel business back in 2014:

Hey, how does -- how would we, as stewards of this company, look at the opportunity in the attractions category?" And we say, "Wow, fantastic. Could turn it profitable tomorrow by a lot, if we wanted to." But why would we choose to do that when the growth opportunity is so tremendous? I mean, we feel so optimistic about this category because it's so big and we're the ones that can bring the demand and the supply together. We just need more inventory. With more inventory, we can both grow our organic demand and buy more demand, and then we become known as the aggregator of, hey, what do I want to do when I get there? And that feeds upon itself. We get more supply. We get more demand. Bingo. And we not only retain our current leadership position in that category, but we become unassailable over years. And then, as with any business like this, margins flow really nicely out of it because as traffic builds, especially if it's repeat traffic or organically grown traffic or app traffic, customer acquisition is nil and you've got a beautiful margin machine here because it may not be hotel-level margins, but you have a very nice margin structure in the attractions biz.

Exhibit 2: Select Historical Financial Data

Source: Company Reports

Valuation

Exhibit 3: Peer Analysis Hotel Segment

Source: Morningstar, Gurufocus, Company Reports

Priceline Group (PCLN) might not be the best comparable name since the majority of its revenue comes from commissions earned through facilitating reservations. The company though does own Kayak which is a main competitor to TripAdvisor.

Trivago is the best comparable, and due to the company focusing on long term goals of capturing market share, EBITDA numbers look very poor. Selling and marketing cost equal 69% of revenue. This is unsustainable and more normalized spending should take place over the next few years, alleviating marketing spend for TripAdvisor which sits at 50%. When considering TTM revenues for Trivago at $982 million and using a normalized EBITDA margin of 30%, it equates to the company generating $295 million in EBITDA or selling at a 12x multiple.

Exhibit 4: Fair Value Estimate Hotel Segment

Source: Author's Work

I used a slightly higher valuation multiple for TripAdvisor's hotel segment since I believe it has a stronger brand identity, and already spends less in sales in marketing while producing EBITDA earnings. Trivago is buying growth which can be a good strategy, but is unsustainable and there's a big question mark as to what happens when they turn off this lever.

Non-hotel Segment

The non-hotel segment is a very fragmented industry. There is an expected long runway while heavy investments are being made. This past quarter positive EBITDA earnings showed up. This is a positive sign as the company continues to increase bookable products through their platform.

Exhibit 4: Peer Analysis Non-hotel Segment

Source: Morningstar, Company Reports

The higher multiples for GrubHub (GRUB) could be justified by having larger EBITDA margins. For conservative valuation purposes I used Yelp's (YELP) EV/sales multiple. Estimating forward sales for 2017 and extracting multiples from that provides any future growth factors into our valuation multiple. By applying the 3.7x multiple, which is in line with Yelp, the lowest peer group multiple gives a forward valuation of $1.3 billion or $9.13 per share (Exhibit 5).

Exhibit 5: Fair Value Estimate Non-hotel Segment

Source: Author's Work

Exhibit 6: Sum-of-the-parts Valuation

Source: Author's Work

With using normalized assumptions and peer group analysis, TripAdvisor offers 38% upside or a fair value estimate of $55 per share. Long term, over 5-10 years, I see a company that could compound capital at attractive returns that could equate to multiples of an investment if users stay engaged with the platform and the monetization metrics improve.

Management

I normally like to own businesses with management owning a significant amount of shares to align their goals with common shareholders. The CEO Steve Kaufer owns approximately 440,384 shares or a dollar value of $17.6 million. This is healthy ownership when considering the size of the organization, and the fact that combined executive ownership, is roughly 1.4 million - representing $56 million. If shares do grow to fair value estimates that would bring total value creation among the 13 executives to $77 million, which is significant.

Its also worth noting that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings owns 21% of the company and 56% of the voting interest managed by Greg B. Maffei CEO of Liberty Media (FWONA).

Concluding Thoughts

The hotel segment should continue to grow in the high single digits while the non-hotel segment keeps churning out 20% or more growth. I believe investors have underestimated the non-hotel business and how attractive the economics are. While bookables continue to expand I believe EBITDA margins should improve closer to 25%.

The company controls the demand side of the market by helping purchasing decisions. There is a gap though in the total revenue that the company has influence on as to what percentage it captures, which is very minimum. This gap should start to close as instant booking features have been fixed to maximize revenues collected from their platform.

Also, another thing that hasn't been discussed much is the company bought back approximately 6 million shares over the last few quarters. Those 6 million shares represented 4% of the shares outstanding. This use of cash does seems like a bullish call from management.

The company checks many boxes in terms of what I look for in an investment: a strong competitive advantage through their platform/network; good inside executive ownership; and fair value estimates below peers in an industry that has a long runway with significant tailwinds.

