Monroe Capital Corp.: Shining Star

But unlike other top quality BDCs, one of which I recently sold at 1.5x its net asset value, Monroe trades with no meaningful premium.

This Business Development Company is undeniably among the top in its peer group and in my opinion offers among the best risk adjusted returns in all of fixed income.

Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) is unique for a combination of reasons. Unlike its peer Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), justifiably one of the most followed Business Development Companies ("BDC") on Seeking Alpha due to its sector leading growth, it trades at no premium to its net asset value versus MAIN's 1.5x. Let's consider the five year charts of these two top quality BDCs.

Main Street Corporation

I purchased my last tranche of MAIN in the high 20s. Due to the lack of other appealing substitutes at the time, I held when it exceeded the valuation I'd normally sell at coinciding with the $34-36 range. I ultimately sold the full position at $40 with Monroe Capital Corp the target for the proceeds.

Monroe Capital Corp.

Instead of MAIN trading 35% above the level most would consider reasonable to take profits, both in terms of technicals and valuation, Monroe Capital Corp is only 1% off its 52 week low and trades closer to its long-term support than it does its highs. Notably, it achieved those highs earlier this year and not in the distant past. Consequently, Monroe also provides an extremely compelling 10.32% distribution yield compared to Main Street's 5.80%. In fairness, Main Street's staggering 1.5x premium to NAV and seemingly "low" yield do not tell the whole story; MAIN has consistently paid out substantial special dividends to shareholders and more so than any of its peers, including Monroe, coupled with industry leading growth in its NAV, DNII, and Total Interest Income.

There is little doubt that Monroe is favorably priced in terms of yield, historical pricing, and versus its peers. The next variables to consider are portfolio composition and management performance.

Q2 Financial Highlights

Per its Q2 results, Net Investment Income ("NII") was $6.1 million or $0.35 per share with no variance in Adjusted Net Investment Income. The net increase in net assets due to operations was $1.0 million or 0.06 per share. Monroe's net asset value ("NAV") was $14.05; compare this to the fact I purchased MRCC for $13.66 this week. Monroe also completed a secondary offering of $49.6 million and paid its regular quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Let's do the cumbersome part and put these figures into context. That $0.35 in NII represents 13 straight quarters of full distribution coverage and 19 quarters of flat or increasing distributions. Monroe has the bulk of the aforementioned equity raise, its revolving credit facility, and $29.4 million in additional debentures to increase its asset base. While admirable that Monroe consistently funds its distribution with cash flow, it is only by a small margin meaning its capacity to increase the current yield in nominal terms is limited. Monroe took a significant hit of ($5.1) million in the quarter due to unrealized losses associated with an equity investment in Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC. It is worth noting, however, that this equity investment was received at no cost to Monroe as part of a senior secured debt financing arrangement.

94% of portfolio assets are in secured loans though it is worth mentioning that the underwriting on secured loans means as much or more than where the tranche happens to be in the capital structure. 79% are first lien senior secured loans.

Liquidity

At the end of the quarter, Monroe had $9.9 million in cash, $106.2 million available on its revolving credit facility, and $29.4 million available in SBA-guaranteed debentures. Relative to its portfolio size of approximately $450 million, this amount of liquidity should be sufficient for the foreseeable future. Monroe has also already proven its ability to raise additional equity although at a significant (temporary) cost to its share price. Total debt is down from $196 million at the end of Q1 to $179 million as of June 30th.

Conclusion

Monroe's key financial statistics are either flat or improved versus recent periods. They are not as impressive as MAIN's but are still solid. We need to monitor them closely in future periods to ensure they remain steady or improve given the tight distribution coverage. The firm has sufficient liquidity to implement its business strategy and has consistently covered its distribution without sacrificing its loan quality. Yet MRCC trades at 52 week lows and its 10.2% yield is exceeds the 10 year treasury by 800 basis points. It trades in line with its portfolio NAV while similar quality peers trade at valuations 20-50% higher with proportionally lower distributions yields. A complex financial analysis is nice but not always necessary - Monroe Capital Corp is strong and consistent performer yielding over 10% and trades at a very reasonable valuation. In terms of capital invested, MRCC is now my largest BDC and second largest position in fixed income.

Lastly, stay tuned for my next several articles outlining the rationale behind other attractively valued stocks I've acquired recently including an automaker and major player in potash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, HMC, CF, POT, RY, MRCC, GST-B, F, GST-A, CCP, QCP, HCP, OAS, LGCYO, KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.