'The Lights Are On But You're Not Home'

The famous line, from Tina Turner, plays loudly in my mind this morning. We may even be getting close to the next verse, "Your mind is not your own."

It seems, from the EU and the ECB concocting a very dangerous scheme to allow for "mis-sold" bonds, to placate local investors, and "voiding," and I mean just that, "voiding," EU bank indentures in the process, that the "powers that be" are not home. I suppose they think that the voters are far more important than the institutions that buy their bonds but I predict that will be a very costly error in judgment.

I can report that a number of large financial institutions are really angry with what the Europeans have done. They created a whole new class of bond holder that is not found in any indenture and, in doing so, in my estimation, that have violated the EU bank regulations, made an out-and-out mockery of them, in the process.

They may "hail" and praise their ingenuity and they may publicly congratulate each other for their political artisanship, but I am telling you, there will be a price to be paid for this chicanery. Whether it was the banks in Spain or Italy, no bonds were "mis-sold." Nothing of the sort happened. They just used political expediency, chicanery, to protect the people in power.

I remark, once again, that you should not invest in what you cannot trust. If you own European bank bonds then I would be taking a serious look at my holdings. Tier I, Tier II, Coco's, subordinated debt, senior debt, all of it. It is my opinion that you can't trust any of it and that if one category can be "mis-sold" today then another category, if politically expedient, can be "mis-sold" tomorrow.

The infection may not be vertical either. If the Europeans can do this with bank debt then they can certainly do it with other bonds. What is to prevent some telephone company from "mis-selling" bonds I ask. The answer, in my opinion, is nothing. Europe, for bond holders, in my estimation, has become a very unsafe place and I want nothing to do with it any longer.

Do what you like, I will wait patiently, and then when "I told you so," becomes apparent, I will be gentle.

There was a headline in the Wall Street Journal this morning that made me wince. I'll bet that many people glossed over it without a thought. I did not. I surely did not.

U.S. Weighs Restricting Trades in Venezuelan Debt to Punish Maduro

Move would ban U.S.-regulated institutions from dealing in bonds from government and state oil company.

Whoa!

Your first take here may be that this is all about Venezuela but I suggest that you take away more than that from this statement. The collateral damage here is that the United States might up-end the bond markets, by fiat, for political reasons, in my estimation. This is not good. This is decidedly not good.

I would first state that if you own Venezuelan bonds, or their oil company bonds, that I would consider heading to the hills. If the restriction occurs then they will lose significant value in a heartbeat. The word is "crushed" and, in my view, that is exactly what will happen to the owners of these bonds.

My bigger fear, however, is that if the United States can restrict bonds here, then they can restrict other bonds, for political reasons. This would be a very dangerous precedent, in my opinion, and a decided negative for our bond markets. Who might be next, I wonder, if politics, alone, is to determine what can and cannot be traded.

There are a number of people in the Administration that receive "Out of the Box" and I publically call on them, this morning, to re-examine their thinking. Mr. Trump & Co. may wish to punish Venezuela, and that is understandable, given their ministrations, but this punishment has implications way beyond the crime. They will also be punishing the American bond markets in the process. A "re-think" is necessary.

Please "re-think" this strategy before you set events in motion that will be harmful to the American markets! Thank you.