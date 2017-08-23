Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

The top three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, and TJX Companies, and they add up to ~26% of the portfolio.

Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value increased 2% from $10.60B to $10.81B. The number of positions decreased from 88 to 70.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio article for an idea on their investment philosophy and our previous update for the moves during Q1 2017.

This quarter, Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s US long portfolio value increased 2%, from $10.60B to $10.81B. The number of holdings decreased from 88 to 70. 32 of those stakes are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each), and they are the focus of this article. The top three positions are at 25.85%, while the top five are at 37.14% of the US long assets: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), CarMax (NYSE:KMX), and MasterCard (NYSE:MA).

The firm is best known as the investment advisor of the Sequoia Fund (MUTF:SEQUX), which has a venerable 47-year track record. Their cash allocation is currently at ~9%. The following top-ten stakes in Sequoia’s portfolio are not in the 13F report, as they are not 13F securities: Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) and Rolls Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY).

Bill Ruane was a Benjamin Graham pupil. To learn about Benjamin Graham's teachings, check out the classics The Intelligent Investor and Security Analysis.

New Stakes

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR): IBKR is a very small 0.52% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $33.50 and $38, and the stock currently trades above that range at $41.28.

Stake Disposals

Perrigo Company plc (NASDAQ:PRGO): PRGO was a minutely small 0.39% of the portfolio position disposed this quarter.

Stake Decreases

Berkshire Hathaway: BRK.B is the largest position at 12.13% of the portfolio. The last significant buying happened in 2012, when there was a one-third increase at prices between $76 and $92. The stock is now at $180. Q4 2016 saw a ~10% trimming at prices between $143 and $167, and that was followed with a ~30% selling last quarter at prices between $159 and $177. This quarter also saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $161 and $172.

TJX Companies: TJX is a large (top-three) ~6% of the portfolio position. It is a very long-term stake, and the holding period is over 15 years. The stock has seen a ~15x return over that time frame. 2015 saw significant selling: a one-third reduction at prices between $64 and $73. The pattern continued last year: a ~45% reduction at prices between $67.50 and $83. The stock is now at $71.60. There was a ~5% trimming last quarter and a marginal reduction this quarter. Ruane is continuing to harvest huge long-term gains.

MasterCard Inc.: MA is a large (top-five) 5.37% of the portfolio stake established soon after its IPO in 2006 at a split-adjusted cost basis of $4.50 per share. The original position was huge at ~2.4M shares (24M shares after accounting for the 10-for-1 stock-split in 2014). It was sold down by ~72% over the next two years. Since then, the stake was kept relatively steady as the stock marched higher to the current price of $134 per share. The past three quarters have seen minor reductions.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN): AMZN is a fairly large 3.60% portfolio stake established in Q4 2016 at prices between $719 and $845. The stock is now at $967. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter at prices between $885 and $1011.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY): ORLY is a 3.24% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2004. Around ~1.9M shares (~3.8M shares after accounting for the 2-for-1 stock split in 2005) were acquired at the time at around $20 per share. Q1 2016 saw an ~18% reduction at prices between $232 and $277, and that was followed with another one-third reduction in the following quarter at prices between $253 and $278. It is now at $198. The past three quarters had seen minor trimming, while this quarter saw a ~9% reduction at prices between $216 and $270. They are harvesting huge long-term gains. The stock has had a tremendous run (~10 times return) over the holding period.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK): MHK is a very long-term 2.94% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2001. The position became a significantly large stake in Q3 2002 when close to 10M shares were purchased at a cost basis of around $50. The position size was reduced by around two-thirds in the 2012-13 time frame at progressively higher prices. Since then, the sizing had remained relatively steady. Q4 2016 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $177 and $205, and that was followed with another ~28% reduction last quarter at prices between $201 and $232. The stock is currently at $250. Ruane is harvesting long-term gains. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): WFC was a minutely small position as of Q1 2016. Over 5M shares were purchased the following quarter at a cost basis of ~$51, and the stake is now at 2.52% of the portfolio. The stock currently trades at $52.22. The past three quarters have seen a combined ~10% trimming.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): BIDU is a 2.49% of the US long portfolio position established in Q2 2016 at prices between $160 and $196. The stock currently trades at $226. There was a 43% selling this quarter at prices between $172 and $192.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG): Most of the ~2% portfolio position in CMG was purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost basis of ~$433, and the stock is now at $306. The past four quarters have seen minor selling.

Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI): PRI is a 1.41% of the portfolio stake first purchased in Q2 2010. It was kept relatively steady till Q1 2015. The following quarter saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $44 and $51. There was a ~31% increase in Q2 2016 at prices between $43 and $59. Q4 2016 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $53 and $72.50, and that was followed with a ~17% selling last quarter at prices between $70 and $83.50. There was another ~20% reduction this quarter at prices between $71.50 and $86. The stock is now at $76.30.

Note: Their ownership stake in PRI is at ~4.5%.

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): WUBA was a minutely small 0.4% position in Q2 2015. The following quarter saw a ~130% increase at prices between $41 and $65. The stake had seen minor trimming since. Q3 2016 saw a two-thirds increase at prices between $44 and $55. There was an about-turn this quarter: ~50% sold at prices between $35 and $46. The stock is now at $65.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF): COF is a very small 1.22% position purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $71 and $91. Last quarter saw a one-third increase at prices between $82 and $96. The stock currently trades at $81.44. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The original FAST position was from 2001 and 2002 at a cost basis just under $10 per share. The stock saw three 2-for-1 stock splits during the holding period, and the position was fairly large at 5.5% of the portfolio as of EOY 2015. The stake saw consistent selling every quarter last year: a ~60% combined reduction at prices between $37.50 and $49. The pattern continued last quarter: another ~50% selling at prices between $46 and $52. The position was almost sold out this quarter at prices between $42 and $52. The stock is currently at $41.40. They harvested huge long-term gains.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC): These two small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes saw reductions during the quarter.

Stake Increases

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is a large (top-three) 7.58% of the portfolio position. It was first purchased in 2008, and that original stake was almost sold out the following year. In 2010, a much larger position was built in the mid-$200s price range. Q1 2016 saw an ~18% reduction at prices between $678 and $765, and that was followed with another ~10% selling the following quarter at prices between $668 and $767. The stock is now at $925. This quarter saw a ~15% increase at prices between $823 and $984.

CarMax Inc.: KMX is a top-five stake at 5.92% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $46 and $56 and increased by ~70% in Q4 2016 at prices between $48.50 and $66. The stock is now at $63.85. There was a ~5% increase this quarter.

Note: Their Q4 2016 investor letter revealed the KMX cost basis as $51.10.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY): XRAY is a top-five 5.31% of the US long portfolio position established in Q1 2016 as a result of the acquisition of Sirona Dental (NASDAQ:SIRO) by Dentsply. They had a 2.79M share stake in SIRO (~5% of the business), for which they received ~5M shares (1:1.8142 ratio) of Dentsply Sirona. Q3 2016 saw a ~75% increase at prices between $59 and $65, and that was followed with another ~12% increase the following quarter at prices between $55.50 and $61. The stock is now at $53.69. For investors attempting to follow Ruane, XRAY is a very good option to consider for further research. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Note 1: The original position in Sirona Dental was from 2011, and they have large unrealized gains.

Note 2: Dentsply Sirona was profiled in Sequoia’s Q3 2016 investor letter: they are very bullish on the Dentsply merger (closed 2/2016) and believe management under Jeff Slovin is the right team.

Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA, FWONK): Sequoia’s Q4 2016 letter disclosed a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One. They participated in Liberty’s acquisition of Formula One and acquired the shares at a discounted price of $25, compared to the current price of $36.91. There was a 24% stake increase this quarter at prices between $30.50 and $37. The position is now fairly large at 5% of the portfolio.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW): SCHW is a medium-sized 3.26% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost basis of ~$29. The past three quarters had seen minor trimming, while this quarter saw a marginal increase. The stock is now at $39.77.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) and Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT): These two ~3% portfolio stakes saw minor increases this quarter. WAT and JEC are long-term stakes first purchased in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC), Fiat Chrysler Auto (NYSE:FCAU), and Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN): These three positions were purchased last quarter and increased significantly this quarter. CACC is a ~2.5% stake established at prices between $185 and $221 and increased by ~12% this quarter at prices between $186 and $263. It currently goes for $265. The ~2% FCAU position was purchased at prices between $9.50 and $11.60 and doubled this quarter at prices between $9.70 and $11.65. The stock is now well above those ranges at $13.47. The ~3% of the portfolio PCLN position was purchased at prices between $1477 and $1789 and increased by ~40% this quarter at prices between $1738 and $1911. The stock currently trades at $1818.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC): The 3% OMC position saw an ~80% increase this quarter at prices between $80 and $86. The original position was from 2011 at prices between $36 and $50. The stock is now at $78.13. For investors attempting to follow, OMC is a good option to consider for further research.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V): The 2.22% Visa stake saw a 53% increase this quarter at prices between $89 and $97. The stock is now at $104. It is a very long-term stake first purchased soon after the IPO in 2008.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) and EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME): These two very small (less than ~1.3% of the portfolio each) positions saw minor increases this quarter.

Kept Steady

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

Note: They have a ~5% ownership stake in BLDR.

As a percentage of the portfolio, the remaining positions are all below 0.5% of the portfolio each, and so have limited portfolio performance impact.

Note: Although the position size is minutely small compared to the size of the portfolio, it is significant that they have a ~6% ownership stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s US stock holdings in Q2 2017:

