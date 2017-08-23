Icahn's Resignation Signals A Return To The Status Quo For The Biofuels Mandate

Activist investor and Trump administration "special adviser on regulatory reform" Carl Icahn has left the White House per a letter released last week. If, that is, he ever even had a role there. Last week I wrote that "[i]f the first seven months of the Trump administration have demonstrated anything to [energy] investors, it is that things are not always as they seem." In keeping with that theme, the White House told The New Yorker journalist Patrick Keefe four days before Mr. Icahn announced his putative departure that “Icahn is NOT ‘a special adviser to the president for regulatory reform.’” When asked for the date on which his appointment ended, Mr. Keefe was told that "[t]here was no ‘effective’ end date, because there was never a formal appointment or title after January 20."

Mr. Keefe's article, which is well worth investing the time necessary to read it in its entirety, provides a thoroughly comprehensive look at Mr. Icahn's attempt to change the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] renewable fuels mandate to the benefit of IEP's subsidiary CVR Refining (CVRR) and there is no need for me to repeat it. Furthermore, I have detailed the potential implications of the White House's blanket denial for Icahn Enterprises (IEP) here. In this article I will look at what Mr. Icahn's departure means for investors in the merchant refiner and renewable fuels firms that would have been most impacted by Mr. Icahn's proposed reform.

First, though, a quick recap. In late February of this year the news was leaked that a deal had been reached between Mr. Icahn and one of the largest renewable fuels associations in which the latter endorsed Mr. Icahn's proposal to make more companies responsible for blending biofuels under the RFS2 in exchange for an increase to the availability of E15 ethanol blends during the summer. The outcry from the renewable fuels sector was immediate (the aforementioned association was quickly booted from a larger umbrella group) and the share prices of the merchant refiners that have incurred the highest compliance costs under the mandate, including CVR Refining's parent CVR Energy (CVI), outperformed the S&P 500 handily on the news (see figure).

More importantly, the prices of the blending credits that refiners use to demonstrate their compliance with the mandate, Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], plummeted, falling well below the depths that they had reached following the announcement of Mr. Icahn's appointment as White House adviser (his advocacy of his reform plan predated the November presidential election by several months). The price of the largest category of RINs, D6, ultimately fell by 67% between Mr. Icahn's appointment and the immediate aftermath of the reported agreement (see figure). RINs are important to biofuel producers because they are only created when a corresponding gallon of biofuel is produced, and historically high RIN prices have coincided with the presence of a bigger premium to the price of ethanol relative to that of gasoline. On the other hand, those merchant refiners that do not blend enough biofuel with their refined fuels to comply with the mandate purchase RINs to make up the balance, and their expenses fell in line with RIN prices.

Source: EcoEngineers (2017).

It turns out that the reported agreement between Mr. Icahn and the Renewable Fuels Association [RFA] was based on some confusion, intentional or otherwise, over the status of Mr. Icahn's proposed change. The RFA was led to believe that the signing of the executive order implementing Mr. Icahn's reform was imminent, whereas President Donald Trump wasn't even in possession of an executive order on the subject that, according to one insider quoted in The New Yorker, would pass legal muster. To date the reported executive order has not been released and, according to recent reports, it never will be since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] intends to reject the proposed changes. RIN prices have rebounded across the board in the interim and are approaching their post-election highs.

At first glance Mr. Icahn's resignation from his White House position can be interpreted as recognition of the inevitable. He joined the Trump administration with the goal of winding back regulations on refiners, especially those imposed by the RFS2, and decided to resign from the advisory position after it became clear that he would not be successful. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. I certainly believe that this interpretation is correct even if it is incomplete. This will be a major disappointment to merchant refiners such as HollyFrontier (HFC), Valero (VLO), PBF Energy (PBF), and CVR Refining given that it likely means a continuation of the especially large RIN costs that they have incurred in recent years.

At the same time, it is a welcome development for both petroleum and gas majors such as BP (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B), which The New Yorker reports are producers of surplus RINs that they then sell to merchant refiners, retailers and non-obligated blenders such as Casey's General Stores (CASY) and Murphy USA (MUSA), and renewable fuel producers and wholesalers such as Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Green Plains Partners (GPP), FutureFuel (FF), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), Renewable Energy Group (REGI), and REX American Resources (REX). The RINs sold by the first two groups are more likely to remain valuable while the incentive to purchase the fuels produced by the latter will continue to be substantial.

I say that this perception is incomplete, however, because of statements made by ethics lawyers in previous administrations, both Democrat and Republican, about Mr. Icahn's legal status in the wake of his White House experiences. The Obama administration's Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform is quoted as saying that Mr. Icahn was a "Special Government Employee" and, as such, required by law to make divestments that might not have actually been made. More worryingly for CVR Energy and CVR Refining investors, the Bush administration's former ethics lawyer is quoted as saying "[Icahn]’s walking right into possible criminal charges" over his government role. Mr. Icahn controls CVR Energy and CVR Refining via Icahn Enterprises, a fact that has prompted allegations that his appointment to the White House created a large conflict of interest given his ability to directly influence policy that has a substantial financial impact on all three firms (Mr. Icahn went so far as to argue in a November op-ed that merchant refiners, including CVR Refining, faced bankruptcy if his reform was not adopted).

Obviously no investor likes to see the subject of a long equity stake come under legal scrutiny, especially when the focus of that attention is the controlling shareholder and Chairman of the Board. I also don't mean to suggest that any legal investigations are guaranteed to result from a former White House lawyer's comments. That said, while Mr. Icahn's White House tenure is over, its aftermath is potentially just beginning for investors in his companies. Meanwhile, it appears that the status quo for renewable fuels producers and the rest of the merchant refiners will remain unchanged, in sharp contrast to the market's expectations at the beginning of the year.



Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF, FF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.