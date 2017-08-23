Stryker, a Growth Story

Stryker Corporation (SYK) announced their second quarter earnings on July 27, reporting diluted earnings per share of $1.03. Net sales during the quarter increased by 6.1%, which was partially offset by a 1.5% decrease in unit pricing. The company updated their earnings guidance for the third quarter and year to $1.50 to $1.55 and $6.35 to $6.45 adjusted per share, respectively. The updated guidance excludes dilution from the pending NOVADAQ Technologies (NVDQ) acquisition. With updated guidance, let's take a look at the current status of the business.

Business Status

Stryker had revenues of $11.33 billion in 2016, 73% of which was derived from sales in the U.S. Major competitors include Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson unit Depuy Synthes, and MicroPort Scientific. Stryker is organized into three business units: Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology and Spine, and Orthopedics.

Medical and Surgical represented 43% of sales in 2016. Sales from the division came from instruments (14% of total revenues), medical (14%), endoscopy (13%), and sustainability solutions (2%). During the Q2 call, Stryker stated that they expected increase uptake of their new System 8 power tool line in the second half of the year. The company received an FDA warning letter on July 17, 2017 regarding non-conformance to CGMP that occurred after an audit between June 2 and September 1, 2016 at a Sage Products facility in Chicago. The letter stated that the facility had not carried out proper microbial testing and that they used drug products that a third party manufacturer had produced on equipment that was also used to produce toxic industrial-grade car washes and waxes. Stryker paid $2.7 billion for Sage products in a deal that closed on April 1, 2016. During the Q2 call, management said that they were working with the FDA and that they did not believe that there would be any major investment required to resolve the issues. Investors will have to keep an on the situation to make sure that Stryker is able to resolve the issues to the FDA's satisfaction.

Orthopedics generated 39% of Stryker's revenue in 2016. Orthopedics sales came from knees (13% of total revenues), trauma & extremities (12%), hips (11%), and other reconstruction(3%). The company recently started selling the Mako robotic arm in the U.S. after delaying the release for over a year after gaining FDA approval. During two years of testing, Stryker reported that surgical revision rates were 0.5% with the Mako robotic arm in comparison to 3.5% for procedures performed without the unit. Complication and readmission rate reductions were also reported, which is important for patient outcomes and for a hospital's bottom line. Sales of the robotic units will likely lead to subsequent sales of Stryker replacement joints that have been approved for use with the machine, so placement of the robots will be a key driver for growth in the Orthopedics unit.

During the Q2 call, the company stated that they had placed 26 Mako robotic units during the quarter, 20 of which were in the U.S. These numbers are in addition to unit upgrades, which they expect to be completed by the end of 2018. During the Q2 call, the company stated that the limiting factor in placing additional Mako units was the lack of staff available to train new users, an issue that Stryker is looking to address. There is currently an average five month delay from the time a unit is ordered until the hospital can be up and running with the robot.

Neurotechnology and Spine accounted for 18% of the company's sales in 2016. Sales in the unit were generated in spine (7%), neurovascular (5%), neuro powered instruments (4%), and craniomaxillofacial (2%). Stryker highlighted strong growth in the neurotechnology portfolio during the Q2 call, but indicated that sales of spine products was weak due to supply issues. The company did see strong uptake of their 3D printed Tritanium products during the quarter, but growth was capacity constrained. In May, Stryker announced positive results from their DAWN study, which evaluated the use of their Trevo Retriever in patients who had onset of ischemic stroke more than 6 hours prior to treatment. Patients treated with Retriever experienced decreased post stroke disability and improved functional independence after 90 days than those who received medical management alone (48.6% vs. 13.1%).

Sustained Growth

Net sales during the second quarter grew 6.1% to $3.0 billion. There was sales growth across the portfolio: Orthopedics increase 5.5%, Medical and Surgical increased 6.2%, and Neurotechnology and Spine increased by 6.9%. During the Q2 call, Stryker said that they were confident that their technology would allow them to maintain market share gains in knee replacements. They also noted double digit growth in China, although noted that their position in that particular market is relatively small. Overall, the quarter continued the consistent revenue growth that Stryker has achieved over the last five years.

Stryker invested $715 million on R&D in 2016 to help maintain the growth rate going forward. The company's R&D investments have previously yielded growth platforms such as AMagine, a proprietary 3D technology for making custom implants. The technology has enabled Stryker to manufacture parts with more complex structures, while also speeding up new device development.

Stryker has supplemented organic growth with acquisitions in recent years, spending over $4 billion on acquisitions in 2016. They announced an agreement to acquire NOVADAQ Technologies on June 19, 2017 for $701 million. NOVADAQ specializes in imaging technology that enables blood flow visualization during surgical procedures. The deal is scheduled to close at the end of the third quarter and is expect to be dilutive to 2017 earnings by $0.03 to $0.05 per share. In addition to these business specific growth drivers, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that there will be an additional 12 million citizens age 65 and over by 2025.

Risks

Stryker's major risk factors are product liability, pricing power, and innovation. It is not uncommon for medical device companies to face recalls. In 2012, Stryker voluntarily recalled their Rejuvenate and ABG II Modular-Neck hip stems, which has resulted in nearly $2 billion in charges as of the 2016 annual report. Any future recalls could have a similar impact on Stryker's bottom line and impact the reputation of the brand.

Stryker and other medical device manufacturers must continue to invest in innovation in order to maintain market share and to justify favorable pricing. There is no assurance that R&D investment will yield superior products or be accepted by insurers and healthcare providers. Additionally, Stryker could be prevented from using new technologies that they develop due to patents held by their competitors.

Perhaps the biggest risk to Stryker is public healthcare policy. With medical costs continuing to grow at a rate faster than the overall economy, there will be mounting pressure to reduce costs. Trends such as outcome based compensation and price bundling may put downward pressure on Stryker and other medical device companies. A general downward trend can be seen in Stryker's profit margin over the last decade.

Value

Stryker has averaged 14.2% return on invested capital over the last decade. In contrast, competitors Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet have a ten year average ROIC of 14% and 9.6%, respectively. A chart of Stryker's ROIC over the last decade shows a downward trend over time. Looking at net income and total debt over the same time period shows that the downward trend in ROIC is largely being driven by the debt portion of the invested capital. The recent increase in debt is not surprising given the string of acquisitions that Stryker has made in recent years. Although the debt has increased substantially, the current ratio is still a respectable 2.4. However, it remains to be seen if these investments will pay off for shareholders in the long term.

On August 2, Stryker announced a dividend of $0.425 per share, payable on October 31 to shareholders of record at the close of September 29. The last dividend increase was announced on December 7, 2016. The dividend payout ratio has been trending upward and the company has not stated an official payout target, so future dividend growth is uncertain. The average diluted number of shares outstanding has been relatively constant over the last two years as the company has largely directed cash flow to internal investment, acquisitions, and dividends.

At $145.51, the shares are trading at a projected forward price to earnings ratio of 22.7x based on the mid-point of the guidance provided during the Q2 call ($6.40/share). While the projected PE looks reasonable in comparison to TTM numbers over the last three years, Stryker shares look expensive on an absolute price to free cash flow and price to earnings basis.

Conclusions

Stryker has achieved sustained revenue growth over the last five years, both through acquisitions and internal innovation. In addition to these business drivers, the company's business should also benefit demographics changes that will result in an additional 12 million U.S. citizens age 65 and over by 2025. Stryker shares are currently valued at a price to free cash flow of 41.6 on a trailing twelve month basis, so investors may want to wait for a pull back before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.