Lowe's' Fall Is Unjustified

Lowe's (LOW) reported second quarter results that were not as strong as expected, but the company's growth is still very solid. High shareholder returns and an inexpensive valuation mean that shares of the company look attractive right here, I believe.

Lowe's reported second quarter results that missed the top line as well as the bottom line estimates:

Lowe's revenues were up seven percent year over year, driven primarily by higher comps sales (up 4.5% yoy) as well as by an increase in the company's store count. Coupled with some margin improvements (not surprising, as comps increases usually tend to increase margins due to fixed cost degression) the company's net earnings were up by an even better 22% to $1.4 billion.

These results look good, and yet Lowe's shares are down almost six percent pre-market:

The share price drop was probably based on the company's guidance, which sees a deceleration in the second half of the year: Lowe's now expects this year's comps to grow by 3.5% (which is substantially lower than the Q2 number), and total sales are expected to grow at a slower pace than in Q2 as well (5% versus 7%, respectively).

Lowe's believes that the company will earn $4.25 this year, although investors should keep in mind that 2016 had more selling days than 2017 -- 2017 is a 52 week year, whereas 2016 was a 53 week year for Lowe's. Based on the shorter time span during which the company can gross revenues and earnings, the company's expected comps and sales increases for the current year do not look bad at all.

Based on the current share price of $71 and expected earnings per share of $4.25, Lowe's shares are currently trading at 16.7 times this year's earnings -- that is not expensive relative to the broad market's valuation, and it is especially not expensive relative to the valuation of Lowe's peer Home Depot (HD).

Investors get strong shareholder returns from Lowe's via dividends and share repurchases: The $0.41 per share dividend yields 2.3% right now, which is substantially more than the broad market's dividend yield of 1.9%. Due to a strong dividend growth rate (17% in 2017) and a low payout ratio (39% based on this year's expected earnings) the dividend will likely continue to grow at a strong pace, and yet looks very secure for the foreseeable future.

Dividends are not the only form of shareholder returns though, the company is also buying back stock at a very strong pace:

In just one year Lowe's share count dropped by 4.9% -- this alone is enough to generate five percent earnings per share growth, all else equal.

Due to Lowe's strong cash flows -- $5.1 billion in just the first half of the year (up 10% yoy) -- investors can expect that the strong pace of shareholder returns will continue, on top of ongoing substantial dividend growth.

There are a couple of tailwinds working in Lowe's favor: Unemployment is low, wages and home prices are rising, homebuilding activity is picking up and on top of that, Lowe's business is relatively Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) - proof. This means that sales growth should continue at Lowe's stores, which, coupled with some further margin increases and a dropping share count poises well for ongoing earnings per share increases.

Takeaway

Lowe's Q2 results looked pretty solid, but shares sold off due to worries about the company's guidance. Since this year's comps are affected by one less week compared to FY 2016, the lower comps and sales growth estimates are not surprising though.

Investors get a nice dividend with strong growth potential at a rather low valuation, and with Lowe's massive buybacks and long term housing trends working in its favor I am happy to continue to hold shares of this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, LOW.

