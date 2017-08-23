Salesforce.com: Beat, Raise And Dip

An all-around beat and strong next-quarter guidance was not enough to impress the Street. Salesforce.com's (CRM) stock was recently down some 1.8% in premarket trading on what I believe to be yet another case of rich valuation pushing investors to cash in some of their chips despite robust performance -- exactly as I had called out yesterday.

Credit: company's event page

First impressions

On the results of the quarter, the company once again impressed by delivering double-digit growth in all four cloud verticals, as I anticipated. Each of the three main geographic areas also posted over 20% growth, not unlike last quarter. On the deferred revenue side, a 26% YOY increase pushed the total balance to a sizable $4.8 billion that is nearly twice as large as 2Q17's total revenues, matching last quarter's growth pace.

Farther down the P&L, GAAP gross margins on the much larger subscription and support side of the business reached 79.1%, a slight decrease compared to last year's 80.0% that I don't find concerning. More importantly, GAAP opex as a percentage of revenues declined once again, after a slight increase in fiscal 1Q18: 71.8% vs. 72.6% in fiscal 2Q17. As I have argued in the past and contrary to what many growth investors might find important, I would be more comfortable investing in CRM if the company was able to start producing positive GAAP net profits on a consistent basis as soon as possible. Controlling marketing costs and other opex items, in my view, is a key piece of this puzzle.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Elsewhere, cash flow from ops reached $1.6 billion in the first half of the fiscal year and compared favorably to $1.3 billion in 1H17. As a result of strong cash generation, gross cash now amounts to $3.5 billion, representing a bit over 5% of the company's total market cap.

On the guidance side, expectations have improved on top- and bottom-line performance for the full fiscal year. Revenues are estimated to come in at $10.4 billion vs. consensus $10.3 billion, while current non-GAAP EPS outlook of $1.30 now matches Street's expectations. But considering the beat on fiscal 2Q18 expectations and a strong fiscal 3Q18 guidance, management's full year projections might prove to be too conservative. Largely as a result of heavy share-based compensation expenses, GAAP EPS is still expected to be barely noticeable: $0.08 for the full year at the mid-point of the guidance range (yes, CRM trades at 1,160x forward GAAP earnings).

My views on the stock

Salesforce.com delivered yet another outstanding quarter, although not to my surprise. Investors who believe in the story should be thoroughly pleased by the results, as the company seems to be heading in the right direction.

However, not much has changed regarding my thoughts on the stock. CRM still trades at a rich forward earnings multiple of about 70x (2.6x forward PEG), which I believe could get in the way of the stock breaching into $100/share territory after such a strong print. In my projections, I see salesforce.com easily producing $1.5 billion in GAAP op profits by fiscal 2021. But even those results might not be quite good enough to justify a current market cap of nearly $70 billion.

I continue to like Salesforce as a company, but not so much the stock. Therefore, I will keep cheering the company on from a distance.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.