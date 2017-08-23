Transocean's Big Move: Some Observations

While the dilution and added debt is painful, some data suggests the deal may not be too terribly priced compared to how Transocean itself has been priced recently.

Shares of the company tanked over the ensuing days (though are recovering now), but is the deal really bad enough to justify a drop like this?

It seems that, right now, the market isn't terribly happy with Transocean (RIG). Last week, the management team at the firm announced their intentions to acquire Songa Offshore SE in a transaction exceeding $1 billion. As of the time of this writing, shares of the company have plummeted to the tune of 12.3%, falling from the Reference Price set for the deal of $8.39 per share down to $7.36. In what follows, I will look over the deal, point out the good parts and bad parts of it, and give my thoughts on what the transaction could mean for investors moving forward.

A look at the transaction

As opposed to a simple stock or cash type of transaction, the management team at Transocean negotiated a four-pronged approach to their purchase of Songa. According to their press release on the matter, the firm will take on $1.7 billion in existing debt (net of cash) that's currently on Songa's books (this is standard), but it will also reward investors in three ways. First, the firm will give current shareholders cash totaling $480 million. Second, they will provide equity worth $540 million. Last but not least, shareholders will get convertible notes worth $660 million that have a five-year maturity and a 0.5% annual interest rate, payable semi-annually.

Seeing as how the press release on the transaction covers these details further, I will only look briefly at these particular implications. The debt assumption and cash payment are fairly straightforward, but the other two are a bit more nuanced. Let's begin with the convertible notes. Assuming these do not mature in five years, the notes can be converted by shareholders into stock at a price of $10.28 per share. This represents a premium of 22.5% over the Reference Price. In all, this should result in an extra 64.20 million shares of dilution for Transocean's investors if all are eventually converted.

The equity issuance, based on the $8.39 Reference Price, would mean that investors in Songa would receive, in aggregate, a further 64.36 million shares (rounding could result in a different calculation). However, given the fact that shares of Transocean have dropped considerably, the number of shares that should be issued would be closer to 73.37 million. What this disparity means is that, as opposed to the 24.7% dilution that Transocean's investors should deal with in a worst-case scenario, dilution looks to be a bit larger at 26%. Existing Transocean investors should be left with the remaining 74% of the business.

Is the deal worth it?

Truthfully, it's difficult to know exactly how good or bad this deal is for Transocean. One positive thing is that management believes there will be annual synergies of $40 million (on a pre-tax basis). $25 million of this should come from general and administrative costs declining, while the remaining should be operational in nature. Generally speaking, I am skeptical of companies claiming synergies from transactions, because it usually results in disappointment, but given the composition of those synergies, combined with how small they are relative to the combined business, I am inclined to say that it wouldn't be terrible for investors to anticipate some sort of improvement of the magnitude described by management.

*Taken from Transocean

Another benefit, perhaps more meaningful, relates to backlog. Right now, Transocean has around $10.2 billion in backlog, but this number has been hit quarter after quarter as rig operators in this space are slammed by a slow recovery in offshore drilling. Songa's backlog of $4.1 billion will increase total backlog to $14.3 billion and, according to management, should help it to generate positive cash flow, in aggregate, through 2019, of between $0.8 billion and $1.2 billion. After stripping out capex of $0.7 billion and debt maturities of around $1.7 billion, this means that, from its pro forma cash of $2.2 billion, the consolidated entity should have remaining liquidity, excluding credit facility capacity, of between $0.6 billion and $1 billion. That's still pretty nice but we need to consider that Transocean itself will still have debt due in the years to come. In 2020, debt maturities total $296 million while, in 2021, they will be $334 million. Total debt maturing in the 2020 to 2022 period for the combined company is estimated at $3.1 billion.

*Taken from Transocean

What this does is give us an idea of how long the company can survive without a turnaround in the market. I have done similar analyses in the past that have concluded a similar time frame (around 2020 to 2021 or so, though management's assumption of positive cash flow extends the real "trouble" for a bit) before something bad might happen. Fundamentally, so long as management can realize those synergies and if the market recovers, the transaction appears to be reasonable.

I rarely read the work of other authors because I don't like the idea of their thoughts influencing my own. That said, I was intrigued by the input of said individuals regarding the acquisition. One author, whose work you can read here, concluded that the cost of Songa that Transocean is paying, on an EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value divided by Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization) basis, using last year's figures, is a very pricey 14x. In general, 14x EBITDA is quite expensive but I don't know if it's the optimal measure for the attractiveness of the deal.

My own philosophical views regarding both EV and EBITDA aside, we need to be cognizant of the fact that this is still a downturn in this space and, as a result, EBITDA is bound to be low compared to a scenario where the market is healthy. In essence, EBITDA today is likely not reflective of the long-term potential cash flow generation of Transocean, Songa, or other firms. Perhaps a better metric, given the tough times companies are facing, would be the equity value of Songa compared to the backlog of the acquisition (my preferred method between this and the next valuation I propose), as well as the EV of the firms compared to their respective backlog.

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see that, using the old Reference Price for Transocean, the company's backlog / price was 3.11. This means that for every dollar an investor is charged to buy Transocean's stock, they are receiving $3.11 in backlog. This is better than the 2.41 metric for Songa, but I would hesitate to call the disparity here terrible. Under the backlog / EV approach, Songa is actually more attractive with a metric of 1.21 compared to Transocean's 0.95.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that the transaction here is interesting to say the least. I believe that the market isn't too fond about the idea of Transocean paying what it did for the firm and it is true that, from an equity perspective, the deal is more expensive than Transocean itself is when you compare it to backlog. This probably explains why shares of the company dropped as much as they have. However, I do not see the deal as being an impediment to the company's survival and, should the market turn around in a favorable light again, there could be decent upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.