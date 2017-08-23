Resetting Five Oaks To A Neutral Rating

I suggest investors buy GPMT, SKT, or SPG. All have lower yields, but I'm reiterating buy ratings on them and bought all 3 with my own cash.

Pair trades allow investors to capitalize on the market providing materially different valuations on very similar portfolios of assets.

The latest price-to-book using my estimated current (8/22/2017) book value is 77.28%. This price incorporates the challenges I'm seeing.

I'm sharing the prior research that caused me to have a short rating on OAKS and a pair trade rating to short OAKS and buy CMO.

This article comes in multiple parts and covers the last week of activity in Five Oaks (OAKS) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO). Each part will be labeled and introduced with the date of the original research. As of today, 8/22/2017, I am setting my stance on Five Oaks to Neutral.

Part 1 – 7/27/2017

Today’s pair-trade will be between Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) and Five Oaks (OAKS). By my estimate, OAKS is trading at a slightly larger discount. With CMO @ $9.73 and estimated book today 7/27/2017 of $10.78, I have an estimated P to current BV ratio of 90.24%. This estimate includes a revision for CMO’s stated performance in Q2 2017. (Down $.26 on BV, I previously estimated down $.14)

For OAKS, I’m estimating book value today as $5.45 per share. This includes a modeled loss of $.08 on BV from hedge to agency ARM movements, decline from operating expenses creating a drag on net interest income, an extra $.07 decline to adjust for the additional loss seen by CMO (similar portfolios, I should miss by similar amounts), and a $.46 decline from issuing new shares below book value. With a latest price of $4.89, that gives us a P to current BV ratio of 89.7%.

CMO has the second lowest operating expense ratio among mortgage REITs by my estimates. Only AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) runs lower. CMO should have one of the strongest price to book ratios among mREITs focusing on agency RMBS. However, agency RMBS are having a very rough period due to high prepayments.

Five Oaks has one of the highest levels of operating expenses to common equity because they simply don’t have the size necessary in common equity to get better economies of scale on their costs. All else equal, if borrowing costs on Five OAKS were low (1% to 2%), this trade should work over time simply due to shorting the higher operating expenses. However, there are much stronger catalysts.

Catalysts

As investors get the new BV (Q2 2017 earnings release), it should update several tools.

When investors recognize the drag from higher operating expenses, they should demand a larger discount.

With OAKS near 90% of BV, I think they should be looking to get an offering out as soon as possible if the price holds.

Since the quarter is done, I believe they will need to give investors new information before they could initiate the offering. However, if the earnings release doesn’t trigger a price drop, I think they should issue equity immediately to improve their leverage on operating costs.

What is a pair-trade?

In a pair-trade we buy one security and borrow shares of another security we don’t own and then sell them with an agreement to pay any dividends that are due on them and that we will proceed to buy them back later. We are betting that one security will outperform the other security.

Suggested trade: Buying CMO and shorting OAKS

Here is the suggested trade:

Target

I think a reasonable target on this trade is 7.5%. On a starting value of $20,000 on each side, that means the goal would be closer with a profit of $1,500. Remember, this is merely my opinion. There is no financial advice.

Why the fit is near perfect

CMO and OAKS run portfolios that are almost entirely composed of agency adjustable rate mortgages. These mortgages tend to do much better with a steeper yield curve, because there is less incentive for the home owner to refinance their mortgage. Refinancing the mortgage is bad for the owner of an adjustable rate mortgage. They buy the mortgage at a slight premium to par value and the adjustable part of adjustable rate mortgages is that each year the interest rate updates. Normally, they will be using the one year LIBOR plus a spread. For instance, they will charge 1-year LIBOR plus 2.49%.

CMO’s earnings came in weak for Q1 primarily driven by higher hedging expense due to adding on some new hedges, higher borrowing expense on non-hedged positions, and higher prepayments. OAKS might or might not have new hedges going onto the books, but the other two factors should certainly show up.

CMO’s Portfolio

The following slide covers CMO’s portfolio:

Comparing the leverage on fixed costs

CMO runs around .9% to 1.4% of common equity going to their operating expenses. For OAKS it is substantially higher. However, OAKS was previously consolidating some credit sensitive positions onto their financial statement and that caused their operating expenses to appear higher than they will be going forward. OAKS is moving into running almost exclusively the same strategy as CMO. Therefore, operating expenses should come down because we won’t be consolidating those positions.

The dividend yield on OAKS is dramatically higher than CMO. The shareholder who was borrowing OAKS would have to pay out those dividends to the regular shareholder of OAKS. That means the position is essentially cash flow negative because the investor is having to pay out those dividends. They get some dividends from CMO but not enough to offset it. I would be very surprised if it takes a full quarter for this difference to correct.

It is important to recognize that the dividend from OAKS is not sustainable. The dividend from CMO should be entirely sustainable, despite a very weak Q1 earnings release. When OAKS pays out this unsustainable dividend, it should lead to book value being reduced in each period by the amount the dividend exceeded the amount of interest income that can normally be earned.

Net interest income

OAKS uses a strategy where their hedging costs flow through book value instead of through net interest income. Because of the way they structured hedges, it appears that net interest income is substantially higher on total equity. That’s going to be common plus preferred when compared to CMO. This is mainly the impact of a difference in hedging techniques.

I see the extra book value flowing out of OAKS and that should offset the investor needing to pay a higher dividend rate on the shares of OAKS they are shorting.

Conclusion

This morning CMO dipped into the target range I set previously. The lower BV is moving my targets slightly lower, but I still think $9.75 is an acceptable entry price. By $9.49, I like the shares despite the problems from a flatter yield curve. Due to the way the market is reacting to CMO, I think shorting OAKS is exceptionally appealing. I believe this pair trade as a good chance to play out within 2 months and wouldn’t be surprised if it takes less than 1.

Ultra Concise Conclusion

Rating is short OAKS and buy CMO. CMO is suffering after a weak earnings release, but OAKS should have an even worse release. The price to book ratios are absurdly similar, despite an enormous difference in the ratio of operating expenses to common equity. I’m suggesting the following trade (no financial advice):

My suggested target for closing the trade is a 7.5% movement. When (or if) the trade moves to a net gain of $1,500, I think investors should head for the door. If it is triggered by an announcement of issuing new shares, the investor may want to wait one extra day for the price to the underwriter to be announced.

I will fill out the rest of the chart as the prices develop to show how the trade played out.

Part 2 – 2017-08-06

Capstead Mortgage Corporation

Could it be? Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) has been the only mortgage REIT with common stock in either the dark green (strong buy) or light green (regular buy) for quite a while. CMO was materially too expensive when it was near $11.00, but around $9.60 these shares become substantially more appealing. Yes, amortization is hitting their income figures. Yes, net interest spread is getting squeezed. Yes, it is a problem. Yes, the yield curve is flattening. However, it looks like CMO is now holding one of the largest discounts to book in the sector. From this point they should outperform most of the sector. Whether that happens because the sector gets punished or because CMO floats higher again, that is harder to say.

My latest “buy under” target for CMO was $9.51, last traded price is $9.64. This is starting to be viable for unhedged positions. By my estimate, CMO is trading around 89.2% of estimated current BV.

Outlook for CMO

It’s nearly cheap enough to give a simple bullish rating. The market is right to be concerned about factors such as heavy prepayments, but they are ignoring these factors for most other mREITs.

Five Oaks

Remarkably, Five Oaks is now up to around 90.6% of current estimated BV. I suggested a pair trade for buying CMO and shorting Five Oaks recently. That trade would’ve moved against investors so far, but I’m reiterating the suggested trade. There are a few pair trades each year where the risk/reward appears dramatically skewed. This is one of them. The recent outperformance by OAKS is making this absurd. The portfolios are extremely similar. The difference is how much operating expenses and preferred dividends eat into the potential returns for common shareholders. CMO wins both of those categories by a healthy margin and CMO has no need to issue common equity. OAKS could very well go again (issue more common equity) within the next 4 months. This gives us 3 strong catalysts for CMO to outperform OAKS.

I’m reiterating the pair trade. Separately, I’m reiterating the short rating on OAKS due to the negative catalysts.

Outlook for OAKS

Intensely bearish. Reiterating short rating and pair trade.

Part 3 – 2017-08-06

On 2017-08-06 the pair trades were concluded for subscribers.

As I said, I incorporated both call pair trade ratings into my rating history.

Part 4 – 2017-08-22 Today

As of the evening of 2017-08-22, I’m calling off all bearish ratings on OAKS and resetting my view to neutral. My estimate of Five Oaks current book value is around $5.34. As of the end of the second quarter, Five Oaks last reported book value was $5.41.

Why I’m Going to Neutral

Five Oaks declined to trade at about 77.28% of my estimated current book value. This is the second largest discount in the sector. The largest is Resource Capital Corporation (RSO), which trades around 72% of trailing book value (not adjusted for my latest estimates of intra-quarter changes in BV). When Five Oaks is running around 88% to 90% of current estimated BV, I want to bring out the short ratings. When possible, I like to pick a hedge and turn it into a pair trade.

For all the problems I mentioned facing Five Oaks, a discount over 22% to book value is pricing them in. Shares of Five Oaks are occasionally hard to borrow, so I only want to hold those ratings open when I have exceptionally clear catalysts coming up and an excellent valuation for investors entering a new position.

As it stands, the market is disproportionately hard on mortgage REITs with large positions in agency ARMs (adjustable rate mortgages). Those mortgage REITs are facing the same compression on interest rate spreads as other mortgage REITs investing in agency RMBS, but the hedging structures and pressure from amortization on the net interest spread is easier to witness in a simple agency ARM portfolio than in a fixed-rate portfolio. I’m actually surprised to see OAKS hitting this low. I thought there was a moderate chance for it to go as low as $4.30 to $4.40.

Investors who want the benefit of interest rates on loans resetting without paying the huge premium for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) may want to consider Granite Point Mortgage Trust. GPMT has a very similar portfolio to BXMT but trades at a much lower price-to-book ratio because their prospectus and second quarter results didn’t properly explain the mREITs results.

I believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is a buy. It is the one mREIT currently in my portfolio.

What I’m Buying

Over the last few weeks I’ve made 3 purchases. I bought Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), Simon Property Group (SPG), and then more shares of Tanger.

Based on the latest prices, I maintain that both SKT and SPG are strong buys. The dividend yields aren’t near as large as the mortgage REITs, but both trade at multiples of FFO that are extremely favorable. The combination of stock and bonds for each of those mall REITs trades at a nice discount to the fair value of the properties they own.

The preferred shares for CMO, CMO-E, also trade at a nice valuation and are a great choice for an income investor.

If you’re interested in seeing my entire portfolio and my returns by quarter with realized gains/losses on my trades, go ahead and take a look at my performance.

Ratings:

Five Oaks – Neutral

GPMT – Buy (within a few cents of strong buy)

SKT – Strong Buy

SPG – Strong Buy

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, SKT, GPMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice.