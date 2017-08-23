Lowe's Miss Makes An Ugly Statement About The Market

By Parke Shall

We think that Lowe's' (LOW) miss on earnings this morning could be a microcosm of a larger conversation not only about the economy but about retail spending that may mark that the zenith in retail spending has passed us and that all of the fun things that come with recession could very well be just around the corner.



Lowe's shares were recently down about 6% in premarket trading on an earnings miss that the company posted this morning. Despite beating its same-store sales estimate, the company was unable to meet expectations on the revenue line for the previous quarter and, most important, the guidance that it issued for the full year came in almost 8% lower than was expected from analyst consensus. It also lowered operating margin expectations. CNBC reported,

Earnings of $1.57 a share, adjusted, compared with a forecast profit of $1.61 per share.

Revenue was $19.50 billion versus an estimate of $19.53 billion.

Same-store sales climbed 4.5 percent, slightly better than the expected 4.3 percent growth. Looking ahead, Lowe's has lowered its earnings outlook for the full year, now expecting to earn between $4.20 and $4.30 a share. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were calling for annual profit of $4.62 per share.

According to the same report, management blamed some of the lower end guidance on the fact that the company is going to need to spend more moving into the future on developing customer services and marketing in coming quarters,

Lowe's investments to boost sales will include "amplifying our consumer messaging and incremental customer-facing hours in our stores," Niblock explained in a statement. Lowe's still expects revenue to increase roughly 5 percent by the end of 2017, with sales at its established stores rising 3.5 percent. "They're attempting to bolster service in their stores," Oppenheimer & Co. analyst Brian Nagel told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday morning. "This is one category in retail where service really matters."

We think Lowe's is a good weather vane for not only the retail sector in and of itself but also an extension of the housing market. Obviously, Lowe's and companies like Home Depot (HD) will thrive in an environment where housing starts are raging and new homeowners are rising. Without those two items as the bedrock of its customer base, the company would only be left with ancillary retail sales. However, the company gets the benefit not only of a booming housing market but also of continued strong retail spending. Many people who have been homeowners for years, ourselves included, often frequent Lowe's for general home improvements, appliances and other discretionary needs involving things around the house. Again, we think Lowe's is indicative not only the strength of the housing market, but the strength of retail spending in general.



This quarter, and most notably the guidance, were telling for us.



In a market environment like the one we are in today, the guidance is ostensibly the most important factor to pay attention to. As we push further and further into a bull market with an economy that has once again over extended itself with borrowing and consumers who have overspent and have little in the way of savings, guidance becomes extremely important. Investors start to look less at whether or not the company can produce a great quarter and more towards what the outlook may look like for the next 6, 12, or 18 months. It is this type of forward-looking clarity that the market seeks at times when bull markets have run hard for many years, and it is this type of guidance that will help drive equity prices, which will be reflected in the overall index.



For instance, We see that Lowe's' miss this morning has dragged down the futures heading into the open. Whether or not they stay down when the market opens and volume comes in remains another story, but this is a nice microcosm of an example of how the economy shapes performances in public companies and how those performances combine to make up the movement of an index.



The drive toward more spending in order to "buy its business" is one of the more alarming things to come out of the retail sector of late. Not only is it a bit pessimistic to see a retailer like Lowe's lose traction, especially when representing both housing and retail spending, but it is reminiscent of the auto manufacturers when you hear that the company must start spending more in order to bolster its top line. Like in the automobile market, where companies need to incentivize purchasers by making exceptions to pricing and adding discount after discount, Lowe's investing in its "marketing" and "customer service" seem to be items that wouldn't need to be utilized if the company were executing properly and, most important, if the demand were there.



Lowe's has shown a great record of executing well over the last seven or eight years, as this bull market has essentially taken off. Here is a chart of how the company has performed over the last 10 years.

(Source: Yahoo)

While a rising tide has lifted all boats and the Fed has been there to help everybody with the money it prints and the spending it encourages, you can't perform this consistently well unless your team has been executing. Our interactions with Lowe's over the last five years or so have all been mostly positive with staff, management and specialists that have been eager to help and have turned around projects for us and our families here at the office in relatively short fashion. Put simply, we think that the company is executing service-wise, close to the best they can.



This leads us to draw the conclusion that the lack of topline momentum is simply coming from a well of demand that is drying up. This isn't difficult for us to believe, especially with a company like Lowe's. Improvements for the home are often items that are one of the first to be crossed off of the discretionary spending list for consumers. We know that the average American household now has more debt than prior to the 2008 financial crisis and we know that consumer credit, in addition to things like student loans, is one of the more frothy areas of the economy as it stands today.



Lowe's will have their own problems to deal with in time. Not only have they paired with Synchrony Financial (SYF) to offer credit in their stores via their Lowe's card, which is likely going to be a contributor to a consumer credit bubble that will eventually pop at some point in the future, but the stores may have to unfortunately deal with a very simple slowing of growth in its top line. When that happens, and companies take the stance of "we need to spend more to firm up our top line," it is a double whammy. The bottom line suffers and we see guidance cut the way that Lowe's cut this morning.



We believe Lowe's is the first of many small symptoms that we will see of an overall boarder economic turn that sees a recession and a modest deleveraging lining up over the next 2 to 4 years. Lowe's, like many other investment staples at these prices, remains too expensive for us at about 16x new estimates. This report, we believe, reaffirms our broader investment thesis that we wrote about just days ago, that owning things like emerging market stocks, foreign currencies and precious metals may be the best way to diversify across asset classes and play what we believe will become an upcoming recession.

