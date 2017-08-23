Indian Aircraft Market: Booming

In June, during the 2017 Paris Air Show, The Boeing Company (BA) provided its current market outlook for the coming 20 years, forecasting demand for 41,030 aircraft valued over $6 trillion at list prices. Growth drivers are China and India, whose demand for aircraft are shared during separate presentations.

In a previous article, I had a brief look at what supports this growth in India. In this article, I want to have a look at how the forecasted demand for aircraft has changed since last year.

Supporting appetite for aircraft

In 2016, domestic passenger traffic grew by 23% and air traffic in India is expected to grow at an annual rate of 20% in the coming 20 years, which far exceeds the global compounded growth rate of 7.3% in the coming years. This impressive growth rate is supported by a growing population. Additionally, air travel is set to become affordable for many more people in the coming years, and those who already can afford to travel by aircraft will likely be able to travel more often. All these factors combined will make India the fastest growing market in the coming years, which will require over 2,000 aircraft to be ordered from jet makers including but not limited to Boeing.

Boeing's market forecast

Figure 1: Boeing demand forecast for India (2017) (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Figure 1 shows that demand forecasts have been rising for years. Currently, Boeing foresees 13.5% higher demand for India. According to Boeing, there will be demand for 2,100 aircraft valued at $290B or $138 mln per aircraft. A year ago, the company forecasted demand for 1,850 aircraft valued at $265B or $143 mln per aircraft. By dividing the forecasted market value by the expected demand, it can be concluded that demand primarily will be for the narrow-body airframes and compared to last year, single aisle aircraft are expected to form an even bigger share of the total deliveries in the coming twenty years.

Demand by type

For regional aircraft seating less than 90 passengers, Boeing only forecasts 10 deliveries. I think with current civil aviation regulations in India, Boeing is underestimating this market segment with only 10 deliveries and seeing no increased demand while it expects more deliveries for all other categories. The clear reason for this is that Boeing is not active in this market segment.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

For single-aisle aircraft, Boeing has increased its forecast by 220 units to 1,780 aircraft and increased the dollar value from $180B to $195B. With the single-aisle product accounting for two thirds of the total market value in the coming years, it is important that Boeing shapes up its Boeing 737 concept the best it can, which it has recently done by redefining the Boeing 737 MAX 7 and launching the Boeing 737 MAX 10. The unit value went from $115.4 million to $109.6 million, which is somewhat odd. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 has a 2016 list price of $110 million, while the Boeing 737 MAX 10 list price is around $124 million. This either points towards Boeing expecting a relatively big share of the deliveries to be for aircraft that are the size and price of Embraer (ERJ) or a relatively big share of deliveries of the current generation Boeing 737. So, it is important to note that while the forecast has increased, the valuation of the market segment suggests that not all those deliveries will be deliveries of the duopoly next generation aircraft such as the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A320neo, but could include the smaller jets such as Embraers, Irkut’s MC-21, Bombardier’s (OTCQX:BDRAF) C Series and current generation aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. Another possibility is that Boeing is being very conservative with the valuation of the Indian aircraft market and since Boeing has a history of being conservative, I think this indeed is the case.

Source: Wikimedia

For widebody aircraft, Boeing has split its forecast into two categories: small wide body jets and medium/large wide body jets. Both subcategories combined, Boeing has increased its forecast by 30 units to 310 units, while raising the valuation from $85B to $95B. The unit values increased from $303.6 million to $306.5 million, which is an increase of 1%.

The small wide body subcategory, for which Boeing expects 180 deliveries valued $50B or $278 million per aircraft, consists of aircraft such as the Boeing 787-8 and the Boeing 787-9, but also the Airbus A330 and the Airbus A350-900. With aircraft, in the segment costing no more than $275 million at list prices, that valuation seems to be somewhat off as well. A possibility is that Boeing is factoring in some price escalation. I am expecting that deliveries within the small widebody subcategory are almost equally divided between the bigger 787-9 like jets and the smaller jets such as the Boeing 787-8.

The medium and large wide body subcategory, for which Boeing expects 130 deliveries valued $45B or $346.2 million per aircraft, consists of aircraft such as the Boeing 777-300ER, 777X, but also the Airbus A350-1000. The price per unit would suggest that the majority of the aircraft would be such as the Boeing 777-300ER and the Airbus A350-1000, but overall this price tag seems to be a bit low, with aircraft such as the Boeing 777X having a list price of roughly $400 million.

For the wide body jets, I think that with the small wide body category being a bit high on the values and the medium jets being a bit low, Boeing is not so sure about the delivery mix either.

Conclusion

Overall, the Indian market is one with huge potential, especially in the domestic market. This has been reflected by the fourth consecutive year of increasing forecasts and the current growth in the market that is outpacing growth in other parts of the world by a wide margin.

While having market forecasts is nice, I think that Boeing currently has underappreciated the demand for regional aircraft and its values for the single aisle market might be conservative unless smaller single aisle jets are going to be able to penetrate the market. In the widebody segment we see something similar: one part of the segment is relatively overvalued, while the other seems to be undervalued, and there seems to be no clear explanation for this.

While I think that Boeing’s forecasted values might be on the conservative side, it needs to be pointed out that the list prices are not equal to the actual sales prices, so the market valuations have little to no meaning. The more important thing to look at are the forecasted deliveries, and Boeing tends to be conservative on the unit forecasts as well. So, the current increased forecast could still be conservative, and investors are being given a very bullish forecast that might still increase in the coming years. I, for one, am very interested in how the wide body pie will be divided between Airbus and Boeing, since it currently is a segment dominated by Boeing.

With the outlook that might be conservative in mind, things are looking good for jet makers such as Boeing and Airbus, but there certainly is room for jet makers such as Irkut, Embraer and Bombardier as well.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile. If you enjoyed reading this article, feel free to share it with your network.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.