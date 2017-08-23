A Cruel Paradox

The dynamic at play is underappreciated, but it's behind everything that comes out of central bankers' mouths and we all know how important that is for risk assets.

In light of recent events, I though it was important to pen something for this platform about the plight of central banks amid the ongoing currency wars.

I'll confess it's not always easy to make myself write these kinds of posts for this platform because it's not always entirely clear that too many people care, but in the interest of keeping readers who don't yet follow HR up to speed on what matters, I thought I'd give it a go on Wednesday morning.

The euro (FXE) is a hot-button issue right now.

Despite the fact that the common currency is still below the middle of its 10-year range, it's up 12% against the dollar this year and about half of that rally started with Mario Draghi's now infamous Sintra "hiccup" where what the ECB chief probably thought was a throwaway comment about "transitory" inflation ended up triggering a rates mini-tantrum across developed markets.

The euro rally that catalyzed gathered steam in July after reports indicated that Draghi would be speaking at Jackson Hole the following month (i.e. this month). The assumption - until last week anyway - was that he would use his appearance in Wyoming to telegraph the ECB's next move. For those who don't follow these things closely, the "next move" is tapering, barring some kind of truly catastrophic meltdown in global markets.

The specs piled in:

(Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

After Reuters threw cold water on those expectations with an anonymously sourced story that suggested Draghi will not in fact use his speech to talk about the evolution of ECB policy, quite a few folks began to speculate that instead, he would try to jawbone the euro lower. That speculation stems from the latest ECB minutes which flagged "FX overshoot" as a concern for the governing council.

Why does this matter so much? Well, here's one reason:

And it's the same story with the Stoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) and the CAC (with the latter having wiped out the entirety of its "Macron bump"):

Beyond that, you have to remember that when stripped down to the basics, global coordinated easing with an emphasis on boosting inflation is just a nice way of saying "currency war."

And therein lies the policymaker's curse: your policies can only work sustainably if everyone else's policies work. Because if what you're doing to boost inflation and buoy growth works better than what everyone else is doing in pursuit of that same goal, what will invariably happen is that markets will start to favor your currency, and the attendant appreciation will undercut what you were trying to accomplish in the first place.

That's exactly what's happening with the euro. Take Wednesday morning's hot PMI prints for instance:

Eurozone Aug. Flash Manufacturing PMI 57.4; Est. 56.3

Germany Aug. Flash Manufacturing PMI 59.4; Est 57.6

So we got those, and then we got a speech from Draghi in Germany where he didn't mention FX overshoot risk and guess what? This:

See how absurd this is?

That's why coordinating an exit from crisis-era policies is so difficult. Because unless every economy involved starts improving at exactly the same pace and at exactly the same time, FX traders are going to pick a winner and in the act of doing so, they'll create the kind of relative currency strength that will paradoxically start erode that very same "winning." Hence the "cruel paradox" title.

What makes this even more vexing for Mario Draghi vis-a-vis the U.S. is the seemingly intractable nature of the political turmoil in Washington.

It was just Tuesday when the fiscal policy picture looked to be brightening on the back of assurances from Mitch McConnell that the debt ceiling would be raised and a Politico article that suggested there was some progress on tax reform. Then, just hours after the closing bell, Donald Trump suggested he's prepared to shut down the government in order to get his border wall built. That's the kind of thing that adds fuel to the fire in terms of making traders want to favor the euro.

In any event, this post turned out to be longer than I was expecting, but you really need to appreciate this dynamic because the policymakers' paradox as described above is going to become more and more relevant literally by the day and will take on a special significance in September as the ECB and Fed meet ahead of the debt ceiling drama in the U.S.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.