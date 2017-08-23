If You Liked Chesapeake Before, It's Even Better Here

It is also near critical technical support. This time really is boom or bust.

Compared to its normal relation with UNG, CHK is at its most undervalued price in the past year.

Reflecting on why my last trade went wrong has revealed a better opportunity.

Back in early June I wrote 'Chesapeake: Boom Or Bust? Decision Time.' Prices were hovering on critical support and could go either way.

Unfortunately I bet on 'boom' instead of 'bust', and I lost. However 'bust' was a bit of an overstatement, and when reflecting on what went wrong, I came to the conclusion there are good reasons to try longs again.

Short term divergence

One of the main reasons I bet on 'boom' was my bullish bias on oil (USO) and gas (UNG). Actually this bias has worked out OK so far in trading the actual commodities; oil is higher and gas is flat since June. Unfortunately Chesapeake (CHK) decided to ignore its usual correlation to UNG and dropped heavily after earnings.

You can see the normal long term correlations in my June article, but this is how the recent divergences look at the moment.

software developed by Arbitrage Trader

The beta weighted portfolios are tracked in the middle left chart (CHK is red and UNG is blue) and you can see the degree of divergence recorded in the middle right chart (the current divergence is the largest in the entire 200 day period).

The software shows the correlation is 0.91 over 200 days and a very unusual -0.31 over 20 days.

This is what it the short term divergence looks like.

Of course CHK can and has diverged from UNG in the past - earnings or company specific announcements will have an effect on CHK and not UNG - but it has always found its way back to trade back in line over the longer term. The further it trades away from UNG, the better for our trade as it usually snaps back like a rubber band.

There is an alternative way of narrowing the spread; UNG could fall as CHK holds steady. Either way, you insulate yourself from large declines in CHK by buying when it is comparatively 'undervalued'.

Based on this, I believe now is the time to buy.

Technicals

We can conclude CHK looks a buy based on its relation to UNG, but we should also look at technical levels of support. After all, CHK may have severe company specific problems and be in the process of completely breaking its correlation for the first time in over 1000 sessions (the longest period my software can test).

As long as technical levels hold, I will bet against this rare thing happening. Support comes in at $3.5-$3.6, which held twice during the 2016 rally.

The red line at $5 marks the price where most volume has been traded in this range. Traders reject prices on either side of this level as too high or too low and price gravitates back where most trading occurs. The histogram on the left shows the volume traded at every price and you can see there is barely any volume below $3.5; sellers don't want to sell so low and price has to rise back to $5 in order to find sellers to match the buyers.

To put it another way, if price falls below $3.5 and a lot of volume (trading) occurs, something is very wrong with CHK and it is best to close all longs.

As well as looking at areas of potential support, I also look at how price is moving. I want to see a choppy, weak decline indicating this is a correctional cycle (i.e. the trend is up and the decline is correcting the trend to set up another move higher). So far this has been the case and measured moves indicate a minimum decline of $3.6, and equality at just under $3.5. This is in the support zone so we have alignment of different technicals.

Trading Plan

I plan to buy in the $3.5-$3.6 area with a first target of $5 and an optimistic second target of $8. The second target obviously depends on CHK staying on course with the current company turnaround and also relies on rallies in oil and gas.

I will put stops below $3.

Conclusions

Despite all the CHK's unique and specific fundamentals, over the longer term it just tracks the price of natural gas. The last earnings created a wide divergence, but it should narrow again as it has always done. This provides an opportunity to go long near critical support at $3.5-$3.6 for a move back to $5 and higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.