Avoid This 9.6% Dividend Payer

I was surprised to read Rida Morwa's recent recommendation to buy Alpine Global Premier Property (AWP). While the pick made some sense in April when Rida previously recommended it, although (as I outline below) that recommendation was really very late, it seems far, far too late to consider AWP right now. Beyond being too late, there are several fundamental issues with the fund that make it unsuitable for investors seeing foreign REIT exposure, investors seeking income, and investors seeking capital protection.

Below I outline the major issues with this fund and why now is not the time to buy it. This is not an exhaustive list; there are many other concerns with the fund, particularly with respect to its use of capital and portfolio allocation. However, since those issues would involve a lot of technical discussion, I've limited this piece to a broad overview of why retail investors should not buy AWP right now.

Underperformance to index

Over the last decade, the S&P Global REIT index has fallen 1.29% while AWP's NAV has fallen 47.6%.

Similar and comparable index funds outperformed AWP on a total return and NAV basis. Compared to AWP, WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (DRW) and SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate Fund (RWO) provided superior total returns over the last decade:

Low CAGR relative to peers

Even more distressing, AWP has severely underperformed all other real estate CEFs. AWP has lost out to Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS), Neuberger Berman Real Estate Security Fund (NRO), Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty (RFI), RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF), Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Stock Fund (RNP), and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI) over the last decade:

However, it is worth pointing out that AWP did beat out CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate I (IGR) despite its higher fees (1.37% versus 1.16%). It's also worth pointing out that IGR and AWP have similar mandates. However, other real estate funds with similar mandates that are younger than these funds have beaten AWP since their inception-namely, Diversified Real Asset Income (DRA) and Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth (JRI) have handily beaten AWP at its own game:

This relative underperformance indicates that AWP is one of the poorer choices among REIT CEFs, and thus should be bought at a significant discount greater than its historical average discount.

Discount issues

Currently, AWP's discount to NAV (10.1%) is on the lower end of REIT CEFs:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price RIF 2.24% 24.98 19.82 -20.66 6.66 IGR 1.16% 8.71 7.64 -12.28 7.85 AWP 1.37% 7.17 6.4 -10.7 9.4 DRA 2.21% 19.45 17.74 -8.79 7.17 RNP 1.65% 22.5 20.59 -8.49 7.23 NRO 2.32% 5.79 5.38 -7.08 10.04 PGZ 2.75% 19.62 18.34 -6.52 9.49 RQI 1.81% 13.32 12.46 -6.46 7.7 JRI 2.20% 19.25 18.13 -5.82 6.95 RFI 0.84% 13.26 12.52 -5.58 7.67 JRS 1.83% 11.17 10.95 -1.97 9.13

However, over the last decade AWP's discount has averaged 12.06%, and we've seen its discount dwindle significantly over the last two years:

Inevitably, one must conclude that the best time to buy AWP was before January of this year. Furthermore, the negative delta between its current and long-term historical discount should give investors pause, especially when IGR and JRS offer positive deltas.

Questionable management despite low fees

AWP's fees are attractive at 1.37%, making it one of the cheapest REIT funds out there:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price RFI 0.84% 13.26 12.52 -5.58 7.67 IGR 1.16% 8.71 7.64 -12.28 7.85 AWP 1.37% 7.17 6.4 -10.7 9.4 RNP 1.65% 22.5 20.59 -8.49 7.23 RQI 1.81% 13.32 12.46 -6.46 7.7 JRS 1.83% 11.17 10.95 -1.97 9.13 JRI 2.20% 19.25 18.13 -5.82 6.95 DRA 2.21% 19.45 17.74 -8.79 7.17 RIF 2.24% 24.98 19.82 -20.66 6.66 NRO 2.32% 5.79 5.38 -7.08 10.04 PGZ 2.75% 19.62 18.34 -6.52 9.49

However, AWP's inferior performance (RFI's cheaper fees also come with a CAGR that is also 579% greater than AWP's) means you're getting what you pay for. Nonetheless, AWP appeals to many "first-level" retail investors because of its 9.4% dividend yield-although that should urge caution because of currency issues (see below). Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) offers a similar yield and a better long-term total return relative to AWP:

That high yield and superior return comes even with fees that are more than double AWP's.

Currency low hanging fruit already plucked

AWP's strong recent returns are largely a result of the weaker dollar, which of course makes foreign currency denominated returns look better in USD terms. However, a quick look at AWP relative to PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (UUP) should make it clear that it's too late to take advantage of this currency game.

AWP exaggerates bull runs in the USD (as it did in early 2016 and 2017) while recovering and/or appreciating modestly during periods of USD weakness (late 2015 and mid-2016).

However, take a close look at late 2016 and this year. Last year was an irrational overselling relative to USD strength and this year we're seeing an irrational overbuying relative to USD weakness.

Too late to the party

Buyers of AWP are too late right now.

Not only are the currency gains from foreign real estate already priced into AWP, but the fund's been extremely overbought. AWP's cash basis return YTD is 31.5% versus a NAV return of 19.1%, including dividends. The delta between AWP's market return and fundamental return is one of the largest in the CEF universe-according to CEF Insider data, AWP's market price return versus its NAV return is the 16th worst of the over 500 funds tracked; only Clough Global Opportunities (GLO), Calamos Global Total Return (CGO), Calamos Global Dynamic Income (CHW), MFS Special Value Trust (MFV), BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV), Miller/Howard High Income Equity (HIE), Mac/First Global Infrastructure (MFD), GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income (GGN), and Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 (NYSE:NCB) offer a worse value proposition:

Symbol Asset Class 2017 YTD CEF Cash 2017 YTD NAV Cash Mkt Price vs NAV GLO Diversified 32.73% 15.22% 17.51% CGO Diversified 30.34% 13.28% 17.06% CHW Diversified 29.74% 14.02% 15.72% MFV Diversified 20.64% 5.68% 14.96% BHV Municipal Bonds 19.97% 5.06% 14.91% HIE Global Stocks 14.29% 0.00% 14.29% MFD Utilities 22.21% 8.90% 13.31% GGN Energy 13.68% 0.52% 13.16% NCB Municipal Bonds 18.38% 5.50% 12.88% AWP Real Estate 31.45% 19.08% 12.37%

While there are few funds whose market prices have lagged NAV performance in 2017, there are many more who offer greater relative value compared to the start of the year than AWP.

Poor dividend outlook

One of the unfortunate facts of CEF investing is that dividend cuts are almost always inevitable. The key is to determine when to buy a fund relative to its dividend strength. Some are concerned that AWP's use of capital gains to cover an NII shortfall make its dividend suspect; I disagree. However, I do see a problem with the dividend from another point of view.

Broadly speaking, funds that cut or change dividends frequently have less price sensitivity to dividend cuts. Funds that cut dividends rarely can drop suddenly when a cut is made. AWP cut their dividend first in 2009, and the dividend has stayed constant from 2011 to now:

It's a paradoxical idea to consider the fund suspicious because its dividend has remained steady, but note the two very large special distributions in the early 2010's. The timing of these payouts was extremely bad; that money could have been kept in the fund to buy property at a time when real estate was unusually cheap. The fund's failure to do so goes back to my point about questionable management made above.

Furthermore, it also leads the question of how investors will react to AWP if it needs to cut dividends again-especially if the U.S. Dollar strengthens again, making the dividend less easy to cover from foreign real estate investments.

Conclusion

If you are an investor interested in getting foreign REIT exposure, there are many funds that will offer better returns than AWP. If you are an income investor interested in getting a reliable dividend stream, there are many funds that will offer better dividends and capital protection than AWP. If you are a CEF investor interested in getting REIT exposure, there are many funds that will provide a high dividend stream and a better annualized return than AWP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long IGR, JRI, NRP, RFI, RIF, and RQI.