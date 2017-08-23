AT&T And Time Warner:  Latest Merger Update

There have been some headlines in the news about the pending AT&T (T) and Time Warner (TWX) merger lately, so we figured we would chime in with our thoughts. While we have seen quite a few articles in the press mention the facts being released, full commentary and analysis seems to be lacking. So let's get to it.

It has been reported that the DOJ is in ongoing discussions with AT&T and Time Warner. Apparently a focal point of the negotiations is access to customer data. As with everything in today's world, having an "ecosystem" or captive audience is thought to be a major driver of future success. The logic goes that the combined entity would have an unfair advantage in possessing customer data. We do not exactly agree with this argument (it is a vertical integration, after all, as we continually repeat), but we understand a government agency trying to make it. Whatever the case, AT&T knows how to play the merger game (being broken up and put back together again). If this is, indeed, a sticking point, we are confident that management will negotiate starting with "we cannot give up our data" ending with "ok we will do what it is right (for the right price)." Ironically, AT&T might just be a winner from all of this if they can extract the right amount of money for the minimum amount of information (or even offer to sell something ultimately worthless which brings them back to the status quo).

As far as Trump goes, some have argued that he might re-stick his nose into the merger to gain a political win. It is hard to put anything past Trump these days, but we think a good base case is that he has bigger fish to fry than a cable TV deal. With last week's resignation of Steve Bannon, Trump no longer has the most vocal populist sounding off in his ear. So this makes it even less likely. Regarding the DOJ, it is still missing its yet-to-confirmed head of the antitrust division. But DOJ approval can move forward without the appointee, Makan Delrahim, being confirmed. That is obviously a good thing considering the snail's pace of this Senate.

The recent news coming out of Brazil, while headline making to some, is just about what we expected. In our previous merger update, we stated, "Even with the US approval process apparently going smoothly, there is a potential hiccup in Brazil." The crux of the problem is AT&T's 93% ownership of Sky Brasil. Sky has about 5.5mm subscribers which is about a 30% market share. The leader in the market is America Movil (AMX) with 9.7mm subs which is about 53%. Brazilian law states that pay-tv providers cannot own content. AT&T has known this, and we suspect it has a solution up its sleeve (even if the law is ambiguous, AT&T will likely opt to accommodate instead of fight for the sake of the big picture). Does AT&T just sell the operation outright which was obtained in the DirecTv acquisition? Probably. But Brazilian telecommunications/cable/internet is full of complex joint ventures. So we would not be surprised to see something to this effect.

Sticking in Latin America, Mexico just approved the merger. This is not a surprise at all. Otherwise in Mexico, there is a new development not related to the merger which is worth mentioning. Last week there was a supreme court ruling that seemingly went against AT&T and the other "small" telco operators like Telefonica (TEF) in favor of AMX. AT&T now has to pay interconnection fees to AMX, but two things fells in its favor. It does not have to pay back-fees of close to $800mm. And the fee going forward will be set by the telecom regulator known as IFT. And the IFT is notorious for trying to beat up on the market dominant AMX (Carlos Slim controls AMX which owns Telcel which control 70% of the wireless market in Mexico). So it is very likely that the IFT will set a de minims fee level. So the headlines might read negatively towards AT&T, but this ruling was actually the base case scenario (the best case was for an outright win by AT&T, but this was highly unlikely). Elsewhere in Latam, Chile is the lone other country in the world to not approve the deal yet.

In terms of the current deal risk/reward, the current deal price premium to TWX's market price is 5.3% assuming a year-end closing. Recall there is a collar on the deal with the lower bound set at $37.411. This is not that far from Tuesday's close of $37.98. So be sure to change your ratio if the T price drops. This 5.3% is a little bit tighter than where it has been trading over the last month or so. Previously we calculated the return if there were to be an early close (like CNBC speculated). But now we do not think it is worth the time to even address given the Brazilian delay (once again, our base case is year-end). One technical point that has changed since our last update is the dividend schedule. TWX now aligns its payments with AT&T's, so that makes the calculation simpler. Each is likely to go ex-dividend in early October one last time before closing. This is always subject to change, but at this point it is highly unlikely (deal dividends usually only change after major shareholder pushback...that front has been dead quiet).

One area of the deal that looks less appetizing is on the risk side. That is, there is more downside if the deal were to fail. This is a fairly logical conclusion after a deal has been performing well. In our first article on this deal arbitrage, we talked about a blended return incorporating the upside and the downside with a probability assigned to deal completion. We used an 85% probability which yielded a 5.1% blended expected return. Despite our downside increasing now (we assumed it was about 10.5% but now we think about 15%), our deal completion confidence almost makes up for this entirely. We think there is about a 95% chance the deal gets done which yields a 4.6% blended return. 95% might seem high, but that is about what the market is pricing in (on top of what our read of the information tells us). We conclude this by simply looking at the current annualized return of 14.8%. We estimate most deal traders target a 12-15% return. So it fits in here.

We are playing this solely from the long side as we like the combined entity of T going forward. So we are getting T via TWX at roughly a 5% discount. At around $38 on T with this discount, we are small buyers. If T drops below $37 and closer to $36, then we become aggressive buyers. If you want to play the pure arbitrage, T stock is readily available at the cheapest financing rates.

We will surely get more headlines on this deal. We think most will be noise and we advise to buy or add to the spread on any adverse moves in the price or arbitrage spread.