Buying Opportunity In Nike Stock

But many consumers are buying directly from Nike and bypassing retailers, so the market seems to be overreacting.

Nike (NKE) stock is under considerable selling pressure lately. Shares of the sports shoes and apparel leader are down by nearly 10% in the last month, mostly due to dismal earnings from Foot Locker (FL) and broad concerns regarding the sector in general and the company in particular.



On the other hand, the market could be overestimating what the negative numbers from sports retailers mean for brands such as Nike, and the long-term picture in Nike remains strong as ever. Considering these factors, the short-term pullback in Nike stock could be presenting a buying opportunity.

Missing The Forest For The Trees

Foot Locker reported a worrisome decline of 6% in same-store sales during the second quarter of 2017, and management is expecting comparable sales to be down 3% to 4% over the remainder of the year. According to Foot Locker, this is because of factors such as weak sales of high-end products, as well as limited availability of innovative new products in the market.

Foot Locker is one of the main retailers of Nike products, so this is generating concerns among investors in Nike and analysts following the company. Some research firms believe that athleisure is losing appeal among consumers, and the basketball category, once an industry stalwart, has been weak over the past several quarters.

Growing competition from Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is another potential headwind for Nike. However, Foot Locker management said in the most recent earnings conference call that weak sales of Adidas AGs and Adidas Stan Smith were a considerable setback for the company last quarter, so it doesn’t look like the main problem hurting Foot Locker is about Nike in particular, but general weakness in the category.



There is an important piece of the puzzle that many analysts seem to be missing, though. Sports retailers such as Foot Locker, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), and Hibbett Sports (HIBB) are generally reporting disappointing revenue. On the other hand, financial reports from sports brands show healthy growth numbers, especially in the direct-to consumer category.

This could be indicating that many consumers are increasingly buying sports shoes and clothing from their favourite brands online, bypassing retailers in the process.

Some key data points to consider.

Nike itself reported better than expected sales during the quarter ended in June. Revenue grew 5% in U.S. dollars and 7% in constant currency terms. Direct-to-consumer sales for the Nike brand grew by a vigorous 18% versus the same quarter in 2016.



Adidas reported an impressive increase of 19% in constant currency revenue during the second quarter, and management is expecting constant currency sales during the full year 2017 to grow between 17% and 19%. Importantly e-commerce sales increased by a staggering 66% year over year.



Under Armour (UA) (NYSE:UAA) is facing a deceleration in growth, and the company reduced its sales guidance for the full year 2017 last quarter. However overall performance is not as dismal as the numbers from Foot Locker could indicate. Under Armour reported a 9% increase in revenue last quarter, with the direct-to-consumer segment growing 18%.

I’m not saying that Wall Street concerns are entirely misguided; Nike and other companies in the industry are experiencing slowing growth in the U.S. On the other hand, the market seems to be overestimating the magnitude of the slowdown. Many customers are increasingly buying directly from their favourite brands, especially via the online channel, and big brands in the sector are doing much better than what can be inferred by looking at sports shoes retailers.

Investing is a marathon, not a sprint

Michael Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Roger Federer have many things in common. First and foremost, they are among the most talented and successful athletes in human history, and they also have sponsorship contracts with Nike. The company has a tremendous amount of resources to invest in marketing and advertising, and brand differentiation means superior pricing power and above-average profitability for investors.

The following chart, based on SEC filings and data from Morningstar, compares Nike versus the industry average based on a wide variety of financial performance metrics. A picture is worth a thousand words, and Nike’s fundamentals are above average across the board.

Growth is under pressure in North America, where Nike reported a modest 1% increase in constant currency sales last quarter. On the other hand, many international markets look stronger than ever: constant currency sales grew 12% in Western Europe, 16% in Greater China, and 18% in emerging markets during the period.

Nike has a rock-solid trajectory of consistent financial performance. The company even produced positive earnings during the Great Recession in 2009, when most companies linked to discretionary consumer spending suffered material losses.

The business generates far more cash than it needs to reinvest, and management uses that excess cash flow to reward investors with growing dividends and big buybacks over time. The company has consistently increased dividends in each of the last 15 years, and it’s currently executing a four-year $12 billion share repurchase program announced in 2015.



All this comes for a fairly reasonable price. Nike stock is trading at a price to earnings ratio around 21.4, this is discount versus an average price to earnings ratio of 26 for the company over the past five years.

The Bottom Line

Maybe athleisure is not such a hot trend anymore, and perhaps Adidas’ designs are more in fashion than Nike’s this season. However, these things come and go. The main point is that the long-term picture in Nike remains intact, the business is clearly healthy on a global scale, and valuation is quite attractive. For long-term investors who can stand the short-term volatility, the recent pullback in Nike stock looks like a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.