Briggs & Stratton: Don't Do It (Maybe)

Like many people throughout the world, this is my view most every Saturday. Every time I see this, I think, "I wonder if Briggs & Stratton (BGG) would make a good investment," and make a mental note to poke around the company once I get back into the house. But once I make it to my recliner, I ultimately forget the mental note that I made - only to repeat the same process the next time I mow grass.

Last week week I didn't need the weekend to remind me of Briggs & Stratton, as the stock price blew a gasket as a result of its Q4 earnings.

After poking around a bit, there's plenty of evidence to suggest that it is not running on all cylinders. Problems have been diagnosed, but it is too early to tell if the repairs will be lasting. Most likely there will be near-term price appreciation, but it is currently not a business that deserves my capital long-term.

Company Overview

Started over 100 years ago by an informal partnership between an inventor (Stephen Briggs) and investor (Harold Stratton), Briggs & Stratton has grown into the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is ubiquitous among users of walk-behind lawn mowers, pressure washers and portable generators. However, this is only a small sampling of the products they offer. In recent years, they have expanded into the commercial lawn and garden and onsite job space.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Briggs & Stratton now has operations in over 100 countries. The fiscal year just completed continued the trend of growing international sales with the 30% occuring in 2017 up from 28% and 27% in 2016 and 2010, respectively.

"Is the Choke Still On?"

As I was beginning my research, I was shocked by how bad the numbers are. Simply stated, there is a downtrend in every conceivable metric one could look at over the past decade. First, one has to go all the way back to 2005 to find two consecutive years of growing revenue.

Of course, there are a few possible reasons for this. With Home Depot (HD), Wal-Mart (WMT), Lowe's (LOW) and Sears (SHLD) stores being major customers of Briggs & Stratton for years, and with Americans making the implicit statement that Sears doesn't need to exist anymore, it would stand to reason that Briggs & Stratton would see smaller revenues as a result.

Secondly, the purchase of lawn and garden equipment is almost directly tied to the new housing market, specifically single family housing starts. However, these new housing starts still have not recovered from the housing crisis and are still under 2005 levels.

The reasons why appear to be psychologically-related. In the short term, perhaps people who saw the carnage in the housing market are now wary of making the investment in a home. In the long-term, however, the younger generations seem to be unwilling to accept as orthodoxy the cult of homeownership. Rental vacancy continues to decline along with homeownership.

Third and most germane in my opinion, perhaps Briggs & Stratton has just lost its mojo. To this end, it is important that during this time of falling revenue for BGG, Toro (TTC) has not had this problem.

It is possible that this is just a freak occurrence. I don't think so, though. When compared with Toro in every conceivable metric, there is no contest. In operating efficiency,

the percentage return that is earned on capital deployed into the business,

even down to the cash conversion cycle.

Giving evidence for this last piece is a metric called days sales outstanding (DSO). Simply stated, DSO determines how long a company's customers take to pay their bills. If a company's DSO is trending higher, it could mean a couple of things, and none of them are good. Briggs & Stratton's aren't trending higher per se, but theirsare no comparison when compared with Toro's.

It could very well be that in an effort to boost sales, the company has become more lenient on their credit standards and now some customers can't pay. There is no way to get granular enough to see overdue accounts payable in an annual or quarterly report. More likely in my view is that Briggs & Stratton must take less advantageous credit terms than Toro in order to move product.

Given all the data above, Toro is just a better-run company. Period.

Repairs

There are three rather exciting developments that deserve being watched to see if they materialize. First, the company believes it has found $30-$35 million in annual savings in the business that will be enacted in fiscal year 2018 and forward. To get an idea of scale, if the savings were hypothetically applied to fiscal year 2017, it would have more than doubled the net income number.

Second is the growing percentage of revenue that comes from the commercial side of the business. Since residential continues to slow, this would have happened eventually anyway. But as highlighted on the most recent conference call, their Vanguard, Ferris (commercial engines), and Allmand (construction, oil & gas, mining, etc.) brands continue to see robust growth.

Third and most promising has come about by a combination of extensive customer surveys and their own fabled research and development. Seeing that over half of the people who buy new garden equipment do so because it quit working, Briggs & Stratton has introduced new products designed to require minimum maintenance by the end user. These days there are residential engines that never require an oil change, and commercial engines that can last for 500 hours without one. Also debuting this season was a complete array of lawn and garden products (walk-behind lawn mower, string trimmer, hedge trimmer, chainsaw, etc.) that can run off of the same 82V Lithium Ion battery - leading to more convenience and less mess than gas-powered engines.

These are all promising developments, but it is too early to tell if they are enough to reverse the decade-long leak.

Income Potential

The best if not only redeeming quality about investing in Briggs & Stratton at this juncture is the amount of money that has come back to shareholders over the years in the form of stock buybacks and dividends. A full 16% of shares outstanding have been taken off of the market since 2012, and currently there is authorization for roughly $30 million through the end of fiscal year 2018.

More prominent however is its dividend history. A quick perusal of David Fish's CCC list reveals that it has only been increasing its dividend for the past five years, but a long view shows that they have a big commitment to shareholder payouts.

Unfortunately however, for fiscal year 2017, the dividend outpaced free cash flow by over 3x.

Valuation

Compared to its historical levels BGG is priced for low expectations.

This Briggs & Stratton situation happens to be a prime candidate for a desire to juice returns from trading options. One could engage in naked puts, but since my 401(NYSE:K) plan administrator only allows access to covered calls, that is what I will focus on.

There are two primary benefits from covered calls. The first is to grow the cash received from a position. For example, I have already received more than a year's worth of income on my Kroger (KR) position without having received a dividend yet.

However, another way of looking at it is that covered calls present a great opportunity to manufacture a lower cost basis. It is not likely that Briggs & Stratton will go to zero, but there are a number of different variables on this position that make a lower cost basis desirable. Which part of the cycle are we in? Is the market simply telling it that there is no "moat", even if it thinks there is? Are we due for a recession? What if a politician says or does something stupid?

Unfortunately though, there are slim pickings for BGG covered call options. According to Stock Options Channel, the earliest out-of-the-money covered call option is an October 20th for $22.50. However, at last trade, the premium was only $19. By the time transaction costs get thrown in, it's not worth the trouble. Anything meaningful won't occur until 2018.

Summary

Longevity does not automatically equal legendary. Sure, Briggs & Stratton is ubiquitous. But one cannot go by name alone when making an investment.

Revenue is in a downward trend, the dividend is a progressively greater burden on free cash flow, and not only are shareholders presented with a skosh over 7% return on equity (under my minimum threshold), the return generated appears to be less than their cost of capital. Briggs & Stratton is bleeding cash.

No doubt there will be price appreciation, simply for the name recognition and the dividend yield alone. Shorter-term investors would likely benefit. For me to consider it long-term, the issues highlighted above will need to be addressed. There are plenty of better alternatives.

Thanks so much for reading. If you found value here, please click the "follow" button, because there is more where that came from. However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BGG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long KR, but may initiate a Long position in BGG over the next 72 hours.