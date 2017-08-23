Keep An Eye On The Value Of The Dollar

Political uncertainties are also playing a role in the dollar's value as events in both Europe and the United States make traders uneasy.

Much current focus is on Fed chair Janet Yellen and ECB president Mario Draghi and they prepare to speak at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference.

The value of the US dollar is getting a lot of attention these days as central bank policies grab headlines and as political turmoil impacts international capital flows.

The value of the US dollar is bouncing around these days. As I have suggested many times in recent months, the direction the dollar takes should tell us a lot.

The leading edge of this story is the relationship between the US dollar and the Euro.

Today, Wednesday, August 23, 2017, the dollar opened weaker. Once again, it took more than $1.1800 to purchase one Euro.

Last week, the price closed in the area of $1.1725.

A lot seems to be going on. One thing is the conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming put on by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The two dueling entities in this high profile conference are Fed chair Janet Yellen and the President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi. Will Ms. Yellen indicate the Fed will continue to pursue the path of raising its policy rate of interest? Will Mr. Draghi signal that the economies of the European Union are now strong enough to warrant an ECB move away from its quantitative easy.

Right now, “bond traders are pricing in less than a 50 percent chance of another shift higher in borrowing costs this year.” That is, traders are betting that there is a less than fifty-fifty chance that Ms. Yellen and the Fed will price in a fourth increase in its Federal Funds target since last December by the end of this year.

But, reports coming from the ECB suggest that Mr. Draghi will attempt to stay away from anything that might indicate a change in direction, waiting for a meeting of the central bank in the middle of September. It is said that Mr. Draghi doesn’t want to pre-empt the gathering of the policy making board.

But, there is another factor that is playing out on the sidelines: the political turmoil that is going on in both the United States and in Europe.

Let’s take Europe first.

Many people in Europe believe that the European Union has its best, if not last chance, to straighten out its direction. The election of Emmanuel Macron this past spring as the president of France has generated a lot of hope for the EU.

Mr. Macron, right now, has a real opportunity to bring about economic reforms to France, something that has been sorely lacking in recent history. There are some real indications that he might be able to get most of his program enacted.

Furthermore, Mr. Macron, upon his election, immediately connected with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Mr. Macron ran on a platform that emphasized his commitment to the European Union and his getting together with Ms. Merkel was a sign that he was very serious in following through on this promise.

Mr. Macron’s victory gave some hope to former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi, that he could ride in on the coat tails of Macron’s victory and, with Mr. Macron and Ms. Merkel, could bring the three largest economies in the EU into a unified effort to restructure the political union of the community so as to ensure the survival and strength of the Euro.

The dollar price of the Euro was around $1.0900 just before the French election. This price rose dramatically following the Macron victory.

As far as politics in the United States is concerned, President Trump's weakness has also been connected with the weakness of the dollar. As I have reported several times since last November, international capital flows turned against the United States following the Trump election and funds have continued to leave the US ever since.

Recent political uncertainty in the US has only added to the weakness of the dollar. Certainly, the possibility that the president and the Senate majority leader are not speaking does not bode well for any congressional movement on tax reform or infrastructure spending.

Thus, there is a lot going on that can impact the value of the US dollar in world markets. The discussions at Jackson Hole are just one factor, but, these discussions have seemingly had a significant impact in past years.

At least, for the short-run, the attention will be given to what is going on in Wyoming. Unfortunately, for the longer-run, the other “stuff” is not going to go away.

