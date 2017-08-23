Alphabet’s Looming Business Model Reboot

Given the current headwinds, an investment in Alphabet is risky at present.

The AI market is extremely competitive and Alphabet is behind the eight-ball in the home market and cloud services.

The company is making a strong commitment to artificial intelligence technology as it attempts to define a new business model.

Alphabet is facing three headwinds that will curtail growth in their current business model.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) may appear to be a diverse business, but more than 90% of the company’s billions of dollars in revenue comes from selling advertising space, primarily via their Google search engine. Alphabet attracts a huge number of advertisers willing to bid for premium advertising space, and commands more than 75% share of the global search market.

Yes, I ‘googled’ the above statistics on the web.

Alphabet dominates the search engine market, but the times are changing in subtle ways. While the company is still putting up large and increasing numbers (revenues and profits), my gut feeling is that we are getting close to ‘peak internet advertising’. The mobile revolution, ad blockers, and virtual digital assistants are creating headwinds that will be of concern for Alphabet’s future.

Mobile Revolution

As every investor who hasn’t been asleep for the last half a dozen years can attest, the number of mobile devices in use have grown exponentially, while PC and laptop internet use has stagnated.

But with mobile revolution comes challenge - the challenge of extracting revenues from the mobile platform. Issues include the limited mobile display size, cumbersome navigation, and slow update speed in some parts of the world, all of which work against advertisers. While Alphabet has been reasonably successful in the mobile arena so far, there is one disturbing sign: cost per click (CPC) is lower on mobile devices than desktop PCs. This was very evident in Alphabet’s latest quarterly report with CPC statistics down 23% compared to the previous year.

Is this a problem?

Most analysts argue that lower CPCs are not an issue so long as paid clicks rise faster than CPC declines. So far this has been the case as Alphabet’s revenues continue to rise. While PC advertising has stagnated, the company appears to be finding new and innovative ways of subjecting users to mobile ads. While revenues are rising for now, the same may not be true for the future. There is a practical limit to how much advertising internet users will tolerate. There will come a day when online advertising has reached a saturation point and it is an open question as to when that will occur.

Ad blockers

Ad blocker software is an obvious and fast-rising threat for Alphabet’s business model, with an estimated 30% increase in usage year-over-year.

But the statistics are a bit misleading, as 94% of mobile ad blocking occurs in the Asia-Pacific region. Coincidentally, this is also where Alphabet’s Android operating system dominates.

In the regions where Android does not dominate, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) iOS does. The iOS platform currently accounts for about half of Alphabet’s mobile search revenues, making Alphabet very dependent on Apple and the company’s future policy decisions. For now, Alphabet has chosen to sleep with the devil. Bernstein analyst A.M. Sacconaghi Jr. says Alphabet will pay Apple $3B, up from $1B in 2014, to remain the default iPhone search engine. The million-dollar question is: how long will it be before Apple decides to deploy its own search engine that targets iOS users, removing the Google search engine as the default?

Virtual Digital Assistants

The third headwind, and perhaps the biggest threat to Alphabet’s business model, is the emergence of virtual digital assistants. Apple’s Siri, possibly the first virtual digital assistant of importance, has been around for several years. But the technology didn’t come into its own as a serious ‘product’ of sorts until Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) introduced Alexa on the Echo in November 2014. The popularity of Echo caught the market by surprise. Google was first to respond and introduced Google Home in 2016, almost two years after Echo. The other major players have lagged both Amazon and Google. Apple, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and Facebook (FB) have recently announced smart-speaker products.

As can be seen from the chart below, growth in virtual digital assistant products has been and is expected to continue to be exponential into the future, not just in one or two industries, but across the board.

I fully expect that the virtual digital assistant will ultimately disrupt the search engine market in a big way. As digital assistant usage climbs, traditional search engines will fall to the wayside. Digital assistant market share will be predominantly dictated by the product in hand and it follows that Amazon Echo users will use Alexa, Apple product users will use Siri, Microsoft users will use Cortana, and of course Android OS product users will use Google Assistant.

In the article Virtual digital assistants to overtake world population by 2021, the author makes the prediction that 'Google Assistant will dominate the voice AI–capable device market with 23.3% market share'. While this is a prediction that may or may not come true, one should realize that 23.3% market share, which is probably a realistic figure, is a far cry from the 75% market share that Alphabet currently enjoys in the global search engine arena.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that Alphabet’s web search market share will decline as artificial intelligence and virtual digital assistants increase in usage.

Alphabet’s Looming Business Model Reboot

Given the three factors mentioned: (1) the shift toward mobile devices; (2) increasing use of ad blockers; and (3) the emergence of virtual digital assistants, I believe that Alphabet has a bleak future if they are not preparing for a future independent of their current search engine advertising business model.

The future of Google lies in its artificial intelligence technologies” - CEO Sundar Pichai

Alphabet is clearly making a strong commitment towards so-called ‘artificial intelligence’ or machine learning, technology that allows computers to ‘learn’ on their own. Developments include:

their (ad)venture into autonomous vehicles via their investment in Waymo. Google Home – an expansion of Google Assistant into home-based devices AI-based integrated circuits and AI-based data center infrastructure Acquisition of AIMatter – a company involved with AI-based picture scanning software People + AI Research (OTCPK:PAIR), a research initiative aimed at improving human interaction with AI systems. An initiative to support promising AI ventures Google.ai, an initiative to democratize the benefits of the latest in machine learning research.

Example Doodle and AI Conversion to Clipart using AutoDraw, an experiment provided by Alphabet.

Alphabet’s Tensor Processing Unit

Alphabet’s foray into AI hardware/software has now produced the second generation of Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), now being deployed across the company’s Google Compute Engine. The new TPU is capable of delivering 180 teraflops of computing power, built specifically for the number crunching that drives machine learning. Google compared the (first generation) TPU performance to a server-class Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Haswell CPU and a Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) K80 GPU running an inference benchmark. Running neural network inference, the TPU is 15 to 30X faster than Nvidia’s GPUs and Intel’s CPUs.

Just as impressive, the company has deployed 64 TPUs together into what it calls TPU Pods, turning a Google server rack into a supercomputer with 11.5 petaflops of computational power.

Invest with caution

The AI industry is exploding, with global funding up 10 times (10x) since 2012. But investing in Alphabet isn’t a slam dunk as the AI-market is extremely competitive. Microsoft just announced Brainwave, a system that allows developers to deploy machine learning models onto FPGAs and achieve higher performance beyond than what they’d be able to get from a CPU or GPU. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has Watson, its own AI-based platform. Chinese companies Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTCPK:TCTZF), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) are ramping up as the Chinese government pushes to become a global leader in AI.

Final Thoughts

I like Alphabet’s future prospects especially in AI but let’s keep the following points in mind:

In regions where Alphabet’s Android operating system dominates, Asia and the Pacific, ad-blocking software is popular and increasing rapidly. In regions where the Apple iOS dominates - the developed world - Alphabet is paying Apple a vast sum of money to be the default search engine for the iOS platform. Alphabet is vulnerable to policy changes beyond their control. Amazon, the first entrant into the home-based AI market, dominates the home market with more than 70% market share. Alphabet is playing catch-up in this increasingly competitive marketplace. Amazon is breaking ground on bringing Alexa to automobiles, an area I view as critical in the digital assistant wars. Where is Alphabet? Oh yeah… they are throwing money at autonomous vehicles with overly expensive technology in a field where every auto manufacturer has the “Not Invented Here” (NIH) syndrome. Despite Alphabet’s massive online presence, the company is a distant fourth in cloud infrastructure services, behind Amazon, Microsoft, and even IBM.

In summary, I suggest staying away from Alphabet at least for the next year. Monitor how the company's AI efforts play out for a while before you get on board with this stock.

From the horse’s mouth

Me: ‘OK Google… Is Cortana smarter than Google Assistant?’

Google Home: ‘With all due respect, being a digital assistant is hard work.’

My Wife: ‘OK Google… please wash the kitchen floor.’

Google Home: ‘Sorry, I can’t help with that yet, but I’m always learning.’

