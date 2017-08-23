Disney and Netflix: A Strategic Fit

Disney is using cash to do buybacks. Better use of capital would be for growth and distribution.

Thesis: Disney (DIS) buying Netflix (NFLX) would be a transformative, strategic deal for both companies. By doing so, Disney would gain distribution capabilities instead of having to spend billions building it's own platform as well as growth in revenues and content.

Risk to Disney (NYSE:DIS): Cord-Cutting

The issue for Disney shareholders is the downward pressure from cord- cutting. A deal with Netflix would enable the company to focus on growing a subscriber base instead of being defensive about subscriber losses.

“When the perceived rock of the industry, ESPN, is downwardly revising guidance because of cord-cutting, it causes every investor to rethink the long-term trajectory of this business.” BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield

As reported by Beth McKenna,

"The market has been spooked about one topic since Disney reported its third-quarter 2015 results: cord-cutting. Consumers are increasingly cancelling or slimming down their large cable bundles due to the availability of subscription video streaming services offered by Netflix, Amazon.com, (AMZN) and others. This has led to a steady decline in subscribers for Disney's cable networks, including its extremely lucrative sports cable network, ESPN."

Disney has done a large, strategic deal before: ABC/ESPN in 1995, in a $19 billion deal to build an entertainment giant.

In my opinion, this was one of the 10 best mergers in corporate history. It propelled Disney into a powerhouse and revitalized the growth of the company. ESPN was at the forefront of the explosive growth in cable as well as sports programming.

Disney + Netflix:

Cost issue: How would Disney pay for it:

Based on the $9b buyback that Disney is currently implementing (near recent highs), I'm suggesting using the cash instead to pay for a strategic acquisition of Netflix. The question for shareholders would be: Is Disney better off buying Netflix and getting all the benefits and growth or would they be better off going it alone and continuing with buybacks of shares with 10% growth and a p/e of 20?

Bob Iger from the Disney Conference Call:

"During the second quarter, we repurchased about 18.6 million shares for about $2 billion. Fiscal year-to-date, we've repurchased 41.5 million shares for approximately $4.4 billion. Given the lower than expected CapEx and improved operating cash flow, coupled with our continued confidence in our business, we are increasing our share repurchase target by $2 billion to $9 billion to $10 billion for the year."

Benefits:

Netflix offers distribution, content, adult content, growth, and innovation. With Reed Hastings, you could have a potential successor to Bob Iger, who will be leaving the company In July 2019.

Direct to Consumer: Streaming

Netflix is a better platform than anything Disney is likely to build. Disney is already buying streaming capabilities to build it's own streaming offering. Bob Iger on Disney's streaming strategy:

Disney's $1 billion investment in BAMTech will allow the entertainment titan to more actively control the destiny of its immense collection of valuable sports and other entertainment content. The company will now be able to offer direct-to-consumer subscription streaming packages without partnering with a third-party distributor.

Disney Streaming: Disney's Newly Announced streaming plan will offer a standalone channel for Disney programming like "Toy Story 4," "Frozen 2," and the upcoming live-action "The Lion King."

It will need to make a "significant investment" in exclusive movies and television series for this new platform. Disney has also announced it will need to increase spending to have enough content for this offering.

ESPN Streaming: In early 2018, ESPN will begin offering MLB, NHL, MLS, and other streaming sporting events to consumers. It is hard to gauge how successful these offerings will be without more details on pricing.

By contrast, Amazon (AMZN) has now begun to offer live NFL games on Thursday nights via their Amazon Prime offering, which cost them $50M. This service is included in the cost of the Amazon Prime subscription service.

Strength vs Weakness:

A deal now is out of a position of strength for Disney. In the future, the company could be in a weaker position and need to do a deal as cord cutting and consumer trends threaten their content businesses. In that scenario, Netflix's valuation could be even more expensive. And it is possible that fears over cord cutting could weaken Disney shares.



Rationale:

Disney gains growth and distribution.

Netflix gains stability of capital and would be able to focus on growth and less on financing and / or cash burn.

Valuation:

Cashburn: The main detraction of Netflix (NFLX) is the enormous costs of their growth in terms of cash flow. And when and how much cash they can generate once they mature and monetize their shows. For now, they are spending enormous amounts of cash and raising more debt to fuel their growth.

A combination of the two companies would help the issue tremendously as the cost of capital would fall substantially. As we see below, cash burn and interest expense are concerns for Netflix. The issue for Disney would be how could it justify paying $70B for a company that has negative cashflow at the present time. In short, it would require faith in continued growth, synergies of content, and a future payoff. These are the same benefits of the 1995 acquisition of ESPN.

Disney (DIS): Minimal risk, slower growth (+6%)

Disney needs growth to justify its current share price. As we see, the price relative to earnings growth (PEG) has become a concern due to slowing revenue growth.

Netflix has tremendous growth and a digital platform as well as streaming capabilities.

Valuations:

Disney is trading twice as high of Netflix in terms of price-to-growth. Again, this goes back to the issue of the buyback. Are Disney shareholders better off with Disney buying back stock at such a premium valuation or better off filling a strategic need in growth, distribution, and content?

As we see, based on the price to growth, one could argue that Disney is more expensive than Netflix since Netflix has such powerful organic growth. Based on the valuation, Netflix is certainly expensive. Disney with a P/E near 20, and single digit growth, is pretty expensive as well.

Disney Issues: Management

Post- Iger era:

Bob Iger has been a tremendous CEO and the company has had a great run under his leadership. But shareholders should be nervous about who will replace him. Whether Disney will retain a premium valuation under a new CEO is a legitimate issue. At 18x earnings on minimal growth, an Iger premium is priced in to Disney shares which could disappear.

Disney CEO Iger extends contract until July 2019

Disney's share price has been supported by substantial buybacks as we see in the following chart.





Macro Risks: Content and streaming

Streaming content is the future and Disney needs to be able to monetize content in a format that it's current and future customers will choose.

Variety: The Reckoning: Why the Movie Business Is in Big Trouble

This is a time of incredible change for the movie business as the theatrical release model is now being re-examined. It is possible new movies will be available within weeks of theatrical release at a higher cost point. Younger audiences may show up at traditional theaters for a huge summer hit, but the shift from the big screen to the small screen is undeniable. Netflix' ability to connect to younger viewers through their content is very attractive in such an uncertain environment.

The next recession:

ESPN has an issue with cord cutting now and the economy and consumer is doing well. Obviously, cord cutting could become a much larger issue in a recession.

Theme park profits for Disney actually fell 49% during the 2009 recession. Disney said the recession led visitors to spend less money in its theme parks, though U.S. attendance was even with last year because of heavy discounting. Parks and resorts operating profits fell 50%

Synergies:

Cost savings and Synergy:

Television and Movie Production Savings:

On original content alone, the combined companies are currently spending close to $10B a year. In my opinion, based on the size of the combined content production of both companies, the estimated cost savings of synergies and redundancies between the two production divisions are estimated to be ~$5-$7B over 7 years. In my opinion, this is a significant cost savings, but not enough to justify the purchase on it's own. The reason to pursue a deal would be for the strategic fit, distribution capabilities, and growth.

The risk of waiting:

Apple Plans to Invest $1 Billion in Original TV Shows and Films

On the horizon, we see Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) aggressively moving into original content. Just this week, Apple announced it would be spending $1B to fund new television programming. It is possible that Apple or Amazon will realize the time and costs involved in creating original programming are significant and that the best use of their assets would be to acquire Netflix.

Netflix is available for Disney to acquire today. It may not be in the future.

Conclusion:

Disney (DIS) buying Netflix (NFLX) would be a transformative, strategic deal. Disney would gain distribution capabilities instead of having to spend Billions building it's own platform as well as growth in revenues and content. Overlap and synergies present cost savings. The opportunity to do deal exists today. With competition from Apple and Amazon, the company may not be available in the future.

