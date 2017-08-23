What Happened To Lowe's?

We just saw that Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reported its results. What a mess this name has been the last few months, trading lower after our sell call back in May. Of course this is all in relation to the company we prefer you invest in, which is the Home Depot (HD). The company certainly has been transitioning, and Lowe’s is in the process of making a push for the professional market by making recent acquisitions, but so far, the name has persistently been soft on earnings reports. When Home Depot reported, it delivered solid earnings, and continues to be a serial guidance raiser. The same cannot be said of Lowe’s. After looking into the key metrics of both names over the years, we have repeatedly believed that HD was the blue you wanted to own. Lowe’s would be a buy if it continued to fall into the $60 range, and/or if it could demonstrate it was taking market share. Lowe's however has struggled in most quarters, failing to meet expectations in many cases. Once again, Q2 was no exception. What happened?

Immediately you will notice that Lowe's delivered a top line and bottom line miss. This follows a top and bottom line miss in Q1. Back to its old ways it seems, as some thought the company had turned the corner following its Q4 2016. Let us be clear. It wasn’t a disaster of a quarter, but it was light. Revenue for the second quarter increased 6.8% year-over-year to $19.5 billion from $18.3 billion last year. This is certainly moving in the right direction but this increase is also less than we look for in a name at the present valuation, even after the pullback following our sell call. We also think it is key to point out that comparable sales increased 4.5%. This was a positive indicator, but even this good news was well below the comp growth that the Depot puts up. However, up 4.5% is above what we normally see for Lowe's. Overall these sales missed estimates by $30 million.

If you go back and look at recent results over the last 10-12 quarters you will see that earnings have also historically been an issue and this is where the company has continuously struggled. The bottom line is persistently soft. Here in Q2 Lowe's fell back to missing numbers, yet again. This quarter net earnings came in at $1.4 billion. After making adjustments, earnings per share came in 14% higher year-over-year at $1.57. This is also a significant miss of $0.04. That hurts, especially following a Q1 where it whiffed on estimates. As far as the performance is concerned, Robert A. Niblock, chairman and chief executive officer and president of Lowe's, stated:

“We are pleased with our improved comparable sales performance relative to last quarter, and the strong momentum we built throughout the second quarter culminating in a 7.9% comparable sales increase for the month of July. I would like to thank our employees for their passion and commitment to serving customers. While our results were below our expectations in the first half of this year, the team remains focused on making the necessary investments to improve the customer experience and drive sales. This includes amplifying our consumer messaging and incremental customer-facing hours in our stores which will put pressure on our operating margin. We believe this is the right strategy to more fully capitalize on strong traffic trends in what we believe is a supportive macroeconomic backdrop for home improvement.”

Shares are dropping on the news. Home Depot is clearly still the winner in market share. Foot traffic and rising comp sales were a big plus this quarter so we won’t discount that. Still, the company continues to miss. Some may be tempted to jump in on this pullback. We think you should wait until the $60 range. The bottom line here is that home ownership and improvement isn't going anywhere, and while Home Depot reigns supreme, Lowe's still gets it piece of the pie. We will repeat once again that the key is for Lowe's to figure out how to get more of the pie. Lowe's has simply been struggling to fight for more of the pie.

Looking ahead, the longer-term appears bright. The economy is stronger than it has been in a decade. The outlook for housing is strong. Sales are expected to increase 5% for Lowe's in 2017, while earnings will grow to $4.20 to $4.30, but we believe Lowe’s will come in at the lower end of these estimates. We still think the stock is overvalued here. While the name hit our downside target of $73, we think you need to wait. In the mean time, if you are holding, management is trying to build value. The company repurchased $1.25 billion of stock under its share repurchase program and paid $299 million in dividends in the second quarter. While that is a plus, there is just not enough reason to buy here.

