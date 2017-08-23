Facebook And Snap: A Tale Of Teens

But, teens are not the real worry for either - instead it's the ad platforms both create and the user information therein.

We've heard this before - quite literally the same argument - yet Facebook has flourished and Snap hasn't had an exciting go at earning money.

An eMarketer report surfaced outlining Facebook (FB) is losing traction with teens while Snap (SNAP) is set to gain traction with teens. Instagram is poised to grow at "Snapchat-like rates" in the same time frame, also.

If this sounds familiar to my Facebook readers - well, it is. Except this time studies have a public company to point to. Back in 2013 this same rhetoric made the rounds and - you guessed it - Facebook was losing teens and Instagram and Snapchat were where they were headed.

The problem for this rhetoric is this teen phenomenon has not had any adverse effects on Facebook; it has thrived since those first calls of a teen fleeing problem. Revenue and net income have increased at fantastic growth levels for several years, and this means Facebook didn't depend on teens.

FB EPS Diluted (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The reason for this is rather simple and one I've repeated before: Facebook is not only Facebook.com - it's Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Oculus, and, yes, Facebook.com. This is inherently Facebook's advantage as it is a multi-faceted, multi-demographic holding company. So we can very much marginalize any effect this study has on Facebook the company as Instagram is holding up its end of the deal in attracting young folks - if all of this actually does matter in the end.

The real question is, are teens worth something major to advertisers? Most people simply say, "Of course! They are the best to target because of their age!" Well, "why?" is my question. Thirteen year olds are not spending their own money impulsively. They can't easily transact online because they don't have a bank account or credit card. They must use the medium of someone older. There could be something about brick and mortar spending if Snap can perfect offline transactions but again we wind up with the disposable income issue.

There are a lot of pain points to get a teenager from "Ooh I want that!" to "Ooh I bought that!" If I go back to my high school days, I worried more about getting a vehicle and paying for the related expenses - it was not easy to spend cash on myself, let alone on an impulse purchase I saw from an ad.

But, if teens are desired for advertisers, then it should be an easy sell for Snap to line up advertisers. Instead Snap moved toward auction-based ads which subsequently lowered ad pricing - and doing so from a position of weakness. On the other end Instagram is also handing out reduced or free ads but from a position of strength. How can Snap compete?

It can't.

Now the counter argument is Snapchat is an unproven platform. This is true and advertisers need some coercing to try it. This means Snap has two potential problems - one they can control and one they cannot. If it turns out teens are not worth as much to advertisers as many have contended over the last few years, then Snap is dead in the water. It would need to expand outside of the young demographic in order to be viable or completely change its business model somewhere outside of ads.

On the other side, Snap has to lure in advertisers with a platform that works. If teens are all it's cracked up to be then all Snap must do is create a painless, efficient platform and the magic happens - with the financials following suit.

But, many Snap investors say the two platforms don't compete - they serve different purposes and thus advertisers have every reason to split resources. You know what? For a minute, I'm going to totally agree!

The problem is the two companies don't see it that way. If Instagram felt like it didn't need to compete then there's no reason to offer advertisers incentives to use its ads to lure them away from other platforms, namely: Snapchat. That's not to mention the many features it has added which resemble much of Snapchat's functionality.

All of this being said, this hand wringing over teens moving from one platform to the other is pretty insignificant - proven in part by Facebook's ability to grow massively in spite of it all. The real limiting factor is the platforms of Snap and Facebook. The latter has had a head start on the former so we can give Snap some slack on getting its act together and its cash burn down. But, Snap isn't going to have any breathing room while Facebook uses its two massive ad machines to pinch it - as it can afford to.

But even if Snap creates a great platform and even if teens are the best demographic to ever hit social networking, the company doesn't have near the targeting abilities Facebook has. Instagram can target beyond what users actually share because Facebook shares user information across platforms. Advertisers get the data of Facebook with the attractive and full screen ads of Instagram.

Snap may be the sleek looking car while Facebook and Instagram are the typical SUV, but the real power is under the hood. Snap may look attractive at first but taking it for a drive you realize the powertrain is a go-kart engine while the SUV has a V6. Teens or no teens, it's difficult to get your marketing going with a small platform.

For either company, teens aren't going to be the issue. The rubber meets the road with social media platforms when they can target the users they have. If a marketer knows it wants to advertise to those with certain interests, they are going to spend their money on a proven platform - like Facebook. While digital advertising isn't a zero-sum game, if Snap can't garner enough revenue to pay for its costs it could be a zero-sum balance sheet.

Snap has a long way to go to prove its ad platform. In the meantime Facebook can work from a position of financial and technological strength regardless of teens on Facebook.com being present. The competitiveness between platforms though is inherent and will play a factor in Snap's success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.