Biotech Forum Daily Digest: An Update On Versartis Before Key Trial Data

Biotech has its best day in trading in weeks and Paratek Pharmaceuticals may be on the block.

After declining with the overall and high beta parts of the market over the past several weeks, the biotech sector finally had a substantial rally in trading Tuesday. The main biotech indices advanced almost two percent on the day. I find it encouraging that this bounce occurs right above resistance levels, which I believe signals a 'floor' for the sector around the 300 level on the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB), which has some $10 billion in assets and is the largest biotech ETF.

The M&A market remains dormant as it has through most of 2017. However, Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) is up nicely today on a possible rumored buyout. The speculated suitor is Allergan (AGN) which has made numerous small acquisitions since it received some $40 billion in cash and stock for the sale of its generics business to Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA). Allergan already licenses the compound sarecycline from Paratek.

Rare disease concern Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE) is heading the opposite way in early trading this morning. The company announced that its Phase 3 study evaluating aceneuramic acid extended release (Ace-ER) in patients with GNE Myopathy did not achieve its primary endpoint. In addition, it missed its secondary endpoint. The company also stated it is 'tossing in the towel' and discontinuing trials for this indication.

My regular readers know my opinion on the shareholder lawsuits that get initiated almost every time a small biotech stock drops substantially in price. In my mind, there are little more than legalized extortion that should almost always be ignored and would go away tomorrow if the country ever implemented the U.K's 'loser pays' in regards to commercial litigation. There was a good piece in the Wall Street Journal that bears out that view. Of these sorts of lawsuits in this sector from 1997-2016, 42% are dismissed, 48% are settled for small amounts and 10% are ongoing. Less than 1% ever get to a trial verdict

The top biotech analyst at Cowen & Co. is not deterred by Ultragenyx's trial setback (above). He reissues his Buy rating and adds this color to his assessment on the company

We have long viewed the Ace-ER program in GNEM as higher risk based upon Phase II data that were less than compelling. More importantly, our interactions with investors suggested little interest in this program. In addition, we viewed this indication as having modest (~$200MM) sales potential. Nonetheless, today’s news is unwelcome as it comes on the heels of negative data on triheptanoin in Glut1 deficiency syndrome and is likely to elicit criticism from bears about the company’s clinical execution capabilities. Hence RARE shares could trade down more on today’s news than might otherwise be viewed as justifiable".

Also, the announced departure of BioDelivery Sciences' (BDSI) today is not bothering Cantor Fitzgerald who reiterates a Buy rating on this small biopharma that is executing a turnaround in 2017. H.C. Wainwright and Piper Jaffray also reiterated Buy ratings on this 'off the radar' name two weeks ago. The news of the departing CEO seems to have had no effect on its stock today which is trading flat in early going.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) also got a shout out from Cantor Fitzgerald this morning after a favorable FDA ruling. The analyst speaks to this within his Buy rating. The stock is up some 30% in early trading today.

ITCI’s announcement that the FDA views the non-clinical safety findings with lumateperone are not relevant to humans is a major development, in our opinion"

Today we revisit a small cap biotech concern that we have not talked about for quite some time in today's Spotlight feature. While not my favorite sub-sector (hormones) of the market, I do have a small stake in this firm. The company has upcoming catalysts and I have gotten a few questions on the stock this month.

Company Overview:

Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company based in Menlo Park, CA. The company came public in 2014 and currently trades at just over $17.00 a share, sporting a market capitalization of approximately $600 million.

The stock has done little so far in 2017, having basically tread water. However, Versartis is a promising single product play focusing on human growth hormone deficiencies in children and adults. The result of these deficiencies include short stature, skeletal issues, poor body mass index, and impaired growth of skeletal muscles, along with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular consequences in adults - all of which lead to shorter life expectancy.

Pipeline:

The company's main and only asset right now is a compound called somavaratan which is being developed for both Pediatric and Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency {GHD}. This biologic is a novel, long-acting form of recombinant human growth hormone {RHGH}. It was created by combining RHGH with a proprietary half-life extension technology known as XTEN. This should extend the time that somavaratan remains in the body and allow for twice-monthly dosing of this compound.

Phase III Velocity top-line data on somavartan in pediatric growth hormone deficiency is expected in September. If positive, expect the company to file a Biologic License Application {BLA} for the biologic sometime in the near future. If approved, it probably will hit the market sometime in summer of next year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Overall, analyst commentary is positive on VSAR currently. The median analyst price target on the name is just under $30.00 a share. Over the summer, Piper Jaffray (PT $26), Cantor Fitzgerald (PT $34) and Canaccord Genuity (PT $28) have all reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Cash on hand stood at just over $140 million at the close of the second quarter. At the current burn rate, that should get Versartis to the approval of Somavaratan provided trial results are good in September. I would expect the company to raise additional funds to roll out the biologic sometime in 2018.

Outlook:

This is somewhat of a crowded field with Opko Health (OPK) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND) both targeting this part of the market. There was a good and very detailed article here on SA the other day on why somavaratan should fare well against competitors.

While I view the risk/reward profile positive on VSAR due to the likely approval of somavaratan, the potential market and strong analyst support; I cannot give it a full throated 'thumbs up' simply because it lacks the multiple 'shots on goal' I usually like to see before taking a position in a 'Tier 4' stock. I do hold a 'half' position in the name as I think the long term prospects for the company are favorable at current trading levels.

