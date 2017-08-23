Alnylam: Q3 Catalysts Play

Alnylam (ALNY) is set to release data for its phase 3 APOLLO study in patients with a rare disease known as Familial Amyloidotic Polyneuropathy (FAP), patients with ATTR Amyloidosis. To date, the company has shown positive data with respect to patients with this disease. The APOLLO study is expected to be read out data in Q3 of 2017. That means that clinical data can come anytime between now and before the end of September of this year. In my opinion, this provides investors with the ability to get in now before this major catalyst is released.

Phase 3 Study

The phase 3 study is known as APOLLO. It recruited a total of 220 patients with ATTR Amyloidosis (Familial Amyloidotic Polyneuropathy-FAP). Patients were randomized to receive either Alnylam's drug Patisiran (ALN-TTR02) or a placebo. Patisiran is given to patients as an intravenous IV infusion. The placebo comparator, which is Sterile Normal Saline (0.9% NaCl), is also given as an intravenous IV infusion. The primary endpoint of the study is the change from baseline of modified Neuropathy Impairment Score+7. With positive phase 2 results in a prior trial, I think that this phase 3 trial has a good shot at succeeding.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 OLE study was an open label study that evaluated both long-term safety and tolerability of Patisiran. Patients recruited into the study were those with ATTR amyloidosis, and those that were enrolled in the prior phase 2 study. Patients in the study received intravenous infusion once every 3 weeks with a dose of 0.3 mg/kg. The most important endpoint being measured in this study was the mNIS+7 score, which determines muscle and nerve function. The 24 month extension study showed that 26 patients showed a mean decrease in the modified neuropathy impairment score mNIS+7. That means that Patisiran showed evidence in this study that it could halt or improve neuropathy in these patients. In my opinion, these results are outstanding. That's because the mean decrease for patients taking Patisiran was 7.0 points on the mNIS+7 score. That compares to historical data showing a mean increase of 26 to 30 points for 24 months. If these results are reproduced in the upcoming phase 3 data, then Alnylam will be able to easily seek FDA approval for Patisiran.

Market Size

ATTR amyloidosis FAP affects approximately 10,000 people worldwide. During this disease the TTR gene is mutated. Mutations in the TTR cause amyloid proteins to build up on organs such as the heart and nerves. That causes a major issue in the body, and can even lead to death. The market size is small, but considering it is an orphan disease treatment cost will likely be high. The best part about the ATTR amyloidosis program is that Alnylam is working on another product for this indication. Patisiran according to the company's slides will need to be given to patients as 52 doses per year. The new clinical product from the company ALN-TTRsc02 will allow patients to only need 4 doses per year. Alnylam has rights to sell Patisiran in the United states, Canada, and Western Europe. Sanofi (SNY) will have rights to sell Patisiran to the other parts of the world. That is because Alnylam and Sanofi have already partnered the Patisiran program.

Competitor

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) recently reported results for its phase 3 trial treating patients with ATTR amyloidosis. The company met both primary endpoints for its 15-month study. The first primary endpoint was the mNIS+7 score, and the second primary endpoint was the Norfolk Quality of Life Questionnaire-Diabetic Neuropathy (Norfolk QoL-DN). Each primary endpoint was p <0.0001 and p =0.0006 respectively. In my opinion, Ionis has a strong clinical candidate. Therefore, we first have to see Alnylam's results in September to compare the efficacy between the two drugs. The downside for Ionis is that it had some serious adverse events ((SAEs)) that caused patients to drop out of its study. Three patients had thrombocytopenia. Four patients discontinued treatment with Inotersen because of renal SAEs.

Financials

According to the 10-Q Sec filing, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $1.25 billion. The company anticipates that it has enough cash for a few years for the time being. It does state in the filing that it may need to raise additional cash if it chooses to add additional clinical programs. In addition, positive phase 3 results in ATTR amyloidosis could mean filing for approval. In anticipation of such approval, it may need to raise more cash for a possible commercial launch. That means that Alnylam may have to dilute earlier than anticipated.

Risks

The biggest risk would be if the results in September for the phase 3 trial end up failing. That would be a huge setback for Alnylam. That is because it already had to shelve one RNAi drug Revusiran, which was the lead drug treating patients with ATTR amyloidosis. The receiving for halting development of the drug was due to more patient deaths in the treatment arm compared to the placebo arm. The good news is that Patisiran has shown to be safer, which is a very good thing.

Conclusion

Phase 3 data for Patisiran in patients with ATTR amyloidosis provides a great opportunity for investors. Although, investors should be aware of the risk that the trial could potentially fail. In that case, the stock could trade lower. The financials are good for now, but that doesn't dismiss the fact that it might have to raise cash should Patisiran head for FDA approval. A competitor to beat would be Ionis Pharmaceuticals. It all boils down to how good the results come out in the coming month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.