Gilead: Vosevi might provide the answer

Investment Thesis

I have been bullish Gilead (GILD) for a while and now and the market is finally starting to appreciate the fact that Gilead is indeed undervalued. It is great to see the long-term shareholder finally seeing their returns materialize, as it has been a very rocky ride for sure. Moreover, I have long held the opinion that Gilead's strong and flexible balance sheet offered it plenty of time to weather the storm and that Gilead's drug pipeline would in time mature and be highly cash flow profitable.

I continue to argue, that investors are not been asked to pay up much for Gilead. And that the company could soon return to growth. Its revenue growth could be even closer in light of its FDA approval just last month for an HCV drug aimed at patients which, unfortunately, could not be treated with traditional direct-acting antiviral regimens.

Business Prospects

In spite of persistent pessimism having been priced into Gilead shares, Gilead has finally started to emerge from its turn around with a pipeline of drugs with FDA approval. Specifically, having received the approval for Vosevi by the FDA on 18 July, this drug fits neatly into Gilead's current portfolio of sofosbuvir-based direct acting antiviral regimens. It offers all the convenience of being a single table which cures HCV patients which desperately need treatment but were unresponsive to other more traditional drugs.

(Source: Q2 2017 investor presentation)

Although revenue for its HCV segment was down 28% YoY in Q2 2017, now with the launch of Vosevi, it might be what Gilead needs to reignite its path to towards growth. Gilead now has the most comprehensive portfolio of products to meet the needs of almost all HCV patients, regardless of disease severity, regardless of genotype and regardless of prior treatment.

Moving on, as for the HIV side of the business, this side continues to tick along very nicely. While it is not growing fast enough in the near term to offset Gilead's decline from its HCV segment, it is still nevertheless growing. With Genvoya doing remarkably well for the Gilead and allowing the company to reposition itself.

Moreover, not only did Gilead's non-HCV business perform better than expected, the company has now updated its results for the full year and increased its revenue guidance on both its top and bottom range by $1 billion. This confidence in the business is no doubt driven by its TAF-based regimes which continue to sell particularly well, mostly because of Genvoya.

Within Gilead's non-HVC business, its HIV segment has been growing at a nice clip, and it might increase its revenue in the near term even faster with its BIC/FTC/TAF phase 3 results. Results from Gilead's studies have shown that the BIC/FTC/TAF objective of proving that its patients on this tablet did not develop resistance through the 48 weeks in which the study ran. In fact, no patient needed to discontinue the course due to complications derived from renal events. By combining bictegravir with FTC/TAF the drug is very successful in tackling the limitations of the current HIV therapy, including those with mild to moderate renal impairment.

Furthermore, since it is older patients whom often suffer from some form of renal impairment, they will be the ones which will truly benefit from the BIC/FTC/TAF drug therapy. This will could turn out to be a gold mine for Gilead. As these patients are often the ones with deepest pockets and with the best health care plans which are able to pay up for the best treatments.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

(source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

The market has started to appreciate that its previously held belief for the worst-case scenario to play out for Gilead was just too gloomy and its shares have started to appreciate slightly in the last 3 months. However, I am still of the opinion that in spite of this discount from full potential starting to close, there still remains enough opportunity for patient and long term investors to benefit from its current price.

In fact, highlighted in green you can see how Gilead is still trading cheaper than its 5-year trailing average on both its P/S and P/Cash Flow ratio. Moreover, in the past 5 years, Gilead's P/Cash Flow ratio was identical to that of its peer group, but as it stands at the moment, its discount from both itself and its peer group remains particularly large.

DCF Valuation

My DCF calculations largely echoed the finding from the section above. I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $16 billion of FCF, with 5% growth over the next five years (which is very conservative), before leveling off at 2% (which is less than the S&P 500 average and equal to inflation). I then discounted this FCF back at 10% - a standard equity discount rate. I used 10% because, although Gilead has been extremely successful in the past, there is no guarantee that it will be as successful in the future. I hope you will agree that this analysis is not overly optimistic in any way, and it is in fact quite conservative. This brings the valuation to $230 billion market cap or more than 50% upside to the current share price.

Investment Risk

No investment is without risk and Gilead's biggest risk is that 50% of its revenue comes from selling Epclusa, Harvoni and Sovaldi in the treatment of HCV. Once the patient is cured with these drugs, then the number of new patients declines dramatically. And compounding matters further, is that Gilead must have a reasonable estimate in its forecasts of just how much private and government payers will reimburse patients for its HCV products. Consequently, investors' concerns are truly valid and that is part of the reason why Gilead's share trade cheaply. Since investors hate the uncertainty, they are unwilling to pay to participate in Gilead's potential growth while not knowing whether its growth will actually materialize.

Conclusion

Investing in Gilead has not been for the faint-hearted and although it appears to have a promising future in the near-term it is still too early to know with certainty whether its revenue growth will actually materialize. Which is also a great advantage, since the market hates uncertainty and therefore its share price carries more than sufficient margin of safety.

Author's note: If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.