Biotech And The Semis Look Like They Will Lead Equities Higher

The 24 handle move up in the S&P 500 yesterday more than likely means that we have at least another daily cycle on our hands if not a brand new intermediate cycle. The market dropped to 2417 on Monday which meant it wasn't able to break below the July lows of 2409. It is too early to state whether we have a brand new intermediate cycle on our hands in the S&P. We will have to wait and see how the market responds to the Jackson Hole conference at the end of this week. What is becoming apparent though is that corrections are becoming much less severe in nature.

If we look at the chart below for example, we can see that the March lows did not confirm a lower low which usually is a requisite for an intermediate low. Instead technical traders focused in on mildly oversold technicals and sentiment readings. Both of these indicators definitely dropped to daily low type levels but an intermediate low still seemed dubious. 2017 is playing out much like 2016 at this point. The question though is whether we will drop into a steep intermediate decline at the back end of this year or if the bubble phase of this cyclical bull run will begin in earnest.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

On the 22nd of this month for example when the market tacked on 1%, the Nasdaq rallied 1.36%, the semiconductor complex 1.6% and biotech arena (NASDAQ:IBB) 1.92%. Many times in bull markets, we can gain clues from other sectors on whether rallies will be sustained or whether steep corrections are still in the cards.

If we look at the semiconductor index first, we can see that this sector has been one of the driving sectors of the cyclical bull market in equities since the 2016 lows. In fact, the weekly technicals haven't reached anything near oversold levels until at present.

From a cycles point of view, we definitely either printed a daily cycle or intermediate cycle top in this index on the 8th of June when SOX hit 1138. With this ETF currently trading at $1,081, by my calculations, we would need to take out 1105 in this cycle for new highs to be achieved here. The June top will end up being an intermediate top if the trend line below doesn't get broken through. We should know within the next week or so.

The biotech complex however has already broken through its down trend line. Despite the S&P 500 consistently making higher highs every quarter, the biotech complex still is trading below its 2015 June top. Biotech is definitely one sector that could pick up the baton at any time in this cyclical bull run in equities due to the complex continuing to consistently make higher highs. However we didn't get the volume surge we usually get at hard bottoms last week in the leveraged ETF, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:LABU). Volume could still spike here but now is the time to be cautious as Jackson Hole nears. I wouldn't be loading the boat here just yet.

Our portfolio is holding a Nasdaq position at present but may take profits on this position and switch to the outperforming sectors once our technical spots get hit. For now though caution is warranted despite the big up day in the markets on the 22nd. We still may have a steep intermediate decline on our hands.

-- Premium subscribers received this article before the article went live on the main site. If you liked the article, consider following my work or joining us in our premium service - Elevation Code --- The portfolio is up 17% year to date --

Disclosure: I am/we are long TQQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.