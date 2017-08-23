Otelco: Undervalued With Great Upside Potential

This month last year, I put my best idea on paper and submitted it to Seeking Alpha. I'll assume your familiarity with that post as I update the situation for you.

Over that year, Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) increased in value nearly 100% (from $4.25 to $8.35). Investors who chose not to act may be frustrated. I am writing this update, however, to demonstrate the opportunity for additional asymmetric upside (another 100% or so) with little downside risk.

Although its share price has increased by almost 100%, OTEL's valuation ratios remain near industry lows. Additionally, its management has increased discussion of strategic alternatives amidst a backdrop of frequent industry acquisitions. In other words, the company's stock still provides investors with a relatively safe "option" on its potential future acquisition.

First, let's explore the continued viability of OTEL stock as a sound investment relative to comparable companies. Then let's run through three likely scenarios for Otelco's (and its shareholders') future. Finally, we'll put numbers to those scenarios to establish realistic expectations.

By the Numbers

Comparable Companies

In my previous article, I laid out my criteria for determining comparable companies. That list includes Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK), Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI), Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (NASDAQ:SHEN). Note that FairPoint Communications (one of last year's comps) was acquired by CNSL.

Here is an updated snapshot of these companies:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Pricing Multiples

Although Otelco's valuations have moved somewhat closer to average, current numbers reveal the stocks' continued mispricing.

These industry metrics continue to conservatively (see note) imply a deep discount to its peers at 65-69%.

Financials

The largest driver of negative sentiment has been Otelco's substantial post-bankruptcy debt-load. In the past year, they have successfully continued their debt-reduction campaign.

Source: Form 10-Q

Unfortunately, when they refinanced at the beginning of 2016, Otelco ended up with terrible terms on their new credit facilities. This was due to unfortunate timing: the peak of the oil crisis. Disadvantageous terms caused interest expenses to increase dramatically. Refinancing that loan today would greatly improve their cash flow.

Other than that setback, management has continued to demonstrate its competence by slowing revenue reduction and continuing to improve the company's operational efficiency.

Source: Form 10-K

Additional Revenue

The FCC believes, "Broadband has gone from being a luxury to a necessity for full participation in our economy and society - for all Americans." To that end, the government has been subsidizing the telecom industry. The most recent federal funding innovation is called the Alternative-Connect America Cost Model, or A-CAM.

On October 31, 2016, Otelco notified the FCC that all of their eligible rural local exchange carriers (RLECs) would accept the government's A-CAM offer. This has provided a timely and welcome offset to their elevated interest expense.

Likely Scenarios

Given these facts, let's consider the possibilities. Barring any catastrophic market or industry events, there are three obvious paths that come to mind, each more likely than the previous.

Scenario #1: the Status Quo

First, let's pretend nothing new happens--Otelco continues to operate, business as usual. Luckily, we now have four years of data and insight into how management would handle this. The full 2016 fiscal year provided us with yet another example of operational efficiencies outpacing the revenue decline (for more on this, reference my previous OTEL article). Unfortunately, their interest expense did increase (more on this in Scenario #2), but not without the accompanying loosening of the government's purse strings, minimizing the damage.

With this track record, we can only assume management will continue to optimize. Sure, if this is the scenario that plays out, Otelco is not the most exciting of companies, but does this predictable stability deserve an industry-low multiple? Despite its near-doubling over this last year, I believe this (least likely) scenario should result in a continued outpacing of its peers over the coming years.

Scenario #2: Refinancing

The most glaring concern with the previous scenario is the elevated interest expense. There is no reason management should not be evaluating refinancing opportunities (unless, of course, Scenario #3 is in the works). Today, high-yield interest rates are markedly less than they were at the beginning of 2016 when they assumed this burdensome debt agreement.

With Otelco's four-year track record, prospective refinancers would have another year of efficient debt reduction to factor into their decision-making. They would also now know the exact implications of the A-CAM program (details which were unknowable at the time of the previous loan).

Obviously, with more favorable loan terms, Scenario #1 would become even more favorable, as interest expense savings would likely be directed at reducing debt (as has been done in the past), accelerating their path to profitability.

Scenario #3: Acquisition

I think there is a more plausible end game afoot. Consider this statement by CEO Rob Souza, from the company's most recent conference call:

Finally, as previously disclosed in the fall of 2016, we announced the engagement of the Bank Street Group LLC to explore the company's strategic alternatives. Our top priority in this process is to identify opportunities for Otelco that maximize the shareholder value. At this point, we are in discussions with a number of entities and are evaluating a broad range of options, including a potential acquisition, merger, or sale.

That last line is particularly interesting. The acquisition or purchase of OTEL by a larger competitor would be immediately accretive. A competitor with a larger balance sheet and without Otelco's mired past could easily secure more favorable loan terms. This would unleash the cash flow potential of Otelco's assets.

The only concern might be that OTEL is too small. Obviously, the industry behemoths would be wasting time negotiating the acquisition of a company with a mere $28MM market capitalization. If this is the final conclusion of every interested party, investors will be left with one of the previous two scenarios. For the comparable companies we examined earlier (between $100MM and $1.8B market cap), however, this micro-cap company could fit in quite nicely as an accretive way to expand their influence.

What, Then, Would an Acquisition Look Like?

That, of course, will depend on how we value the company. In an August 1 press release, Souza wrote this regarding the "strategic alternatives:" "The discussions are consistent with other telecommunications industry announcements within the broadly defined telecom market."

Let's examine some of those "industry announcements."

Revenue Multiple

Last year, Consolidated Communications divested its Heartland Telecommunications Company of Iowa. From a May 23, 2016 press release: "The Company's Heartland operation contributed approximately $7.0 million of revenue in fiscal 2015. The agreement is an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $22.5 million..."

The deal was valued at 3x revenue. Otelco, following that valuation metric, would sell for over $200MM (3x its revenue of $69MM), or over $60/share.

Fiber Route Miles Multiple

Perhaps we should look at recent acquisitions made based on fiber route miles. At the end of 2016, Crown Castle International (CCI) purchased FiberNet for about $130,000 per route mile. Last month, Uniti Group (UNIT) purchased Southern Light for about $111,000 per route mile.

It's interesting to note that for the first time ever (at least from my extensive review), Souza made specific mention of Otelco's fiber route miles. On the Q2 2017 call, he said, "We currently have around 1,600 route miles of fiber serving our customers, including fiber-to-the-home and fiber-to-the-node systems."

How about we put those pieces together and do the math. 1,600 route miles multiplied by $111,000 per equals $177.6MM, or over $50/share.

EV/EBITDA Multiple

Maybe you're just old-fashioned and want to value a potential deal using a conservative application of the aforementioned comparable company multiples.

Even though I'd argue the situation has improved--new A-CAM funding plus another year of sound management--I'll apply the same conservative discount as in my last article (15%) to its industry-average comparable EV/EBITDA multiple.

It is my conservative opinion that OTEL has another doubling in her. I don't claim to know when Mr. Market will properly account for her mispricing. I can see it gradually climbing another couple years (Scenario #1), taking only a single year (Scenario #2), or being up that much or more in the pre-market any day now (Scenario #3).

Even if you don't think an acquisition is likely, despite its stable performance, OTEL's price multiples are still industry lows. It continues to be an opportunity with asymmetric upside potential and little downside risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: For additional disclosure information, please visit https://www.spicercapital.com/disclaimer.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.