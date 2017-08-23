Microsoft: Dividend Play

Microsoft (MSFT) stock continues to handsomely reward its shareholders. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 in the 5-year, 1-Year and Year-to-date periods. And given its better than expected earnings, successful transition to cloud and the growth potential, Microsoft stock is likely to head higher over the long run. Analysts continue to remain bullish on this stock. In addition, Microsoft also offers good dividend payments.

Microsoft currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.39 and is currently yielding 2.16%. While it may not be exactly a princely amount, it is higher than the S&P 500's current dividend yield of 1.94%. More importantly, the company has increased its dividend payout every year in the last ten years. Microsoft's dividend per share has grown at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate of 15.41%, from $0.46 in FY 2008 to $1.53 in FY 2017. This is an impressive record. It is much higher than the dividend growth registered by the S&P 500.

Dividend growth is likely to remain healthy.

While Microsoft has an impressive record of growing its dividend over the last ten years, the question is, can the company continue to increase its dividend payments? Well, it depends upon what Microsoft's sustainable growth rate is, its fundamentals and its growth opportunities.

Microsoft's sustainable rate of growth.

We can calculate the company's sustainable earnings growth rate based on its return on equity and retention ratio to get an idea of what the company's dividend growth is going to look like. Microsoft has a return on equity of 29.37% and a retention ratio of 42.46% (Seeking Alpha numbers), which gives us a sustainable growth rate of 12.4%. So, given its current roe and payout ratio, Microsoft can grow its earnings at 12.4% in the coming years. The strong earnings growth will allow Microsoft to continue increasing its dividend payments every year.

Free cash flows and cash position.

Microsoft generates billions of dollars from operations and in terms of free cash flows every quarter which is more than enough to cover the company's dividend commitments. In FY 2017, Microsoft generated around $32 billion in free cash flows, almost three times its dividend payment of $11.8 billion. Free cash flows were higher than the combined $23 billion the company had spent on share buy backs and dividend payments. In the latest quarter, the company generated around $8.7 billion in free cash flows, more than enough to cover the $3 billion spent on dividend payments. Given that Microsoft generates more cash than its dividend requirements, the company will not find it difficult to continue growing its dividends.

And even if free cash flows drop, we must not forget Microsoft's massive cash position. At the end of the recent quarter, the company had more than $132 billion cash on its books and a net cash position (net of long term debt) of around $56 billion. This should provide ample cushion in case the company's fortunes take a turn for the worse. Though going by Microsoft's current performance and analyst estimates, the company is likely to continue generating strong free cash flows to meet its dividend requirements.

Growth is here to stay.

Microsoft's transition to the cloud is going as per plan. The company has seen its EPS grow by 83% from $1.48 in FY 2015 to $2.71 in FY 2017. And the EPS growth is likely to continue. Its cloud platform is continuing to grow at a fast clip. During the conference call, CEO Sathya Nadella said "commercial cloud annualized revenue run rate now exceeds $18.9 billion". The company is on track to achieve its target of $20 billion in commercial cloud ARR in fiscal 2018. In the Q4, Azure revenue grew by 97% YoY. This growth is likely to continue. Analysts expect the company to grow its EPS by 30% in next two years. All in all, Microsoft is likely to keep increasing its dividend payments in the coming years. Dividend growth should act as another incentive for investors to get into the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Kumar Abhishek, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.