Bell Canada's 5% Dividend Yield Is Highest In The Industry

The company has experienced solid growth in the recent past, a trend that is likely to continue.

Bell Canada Enterprises (NYSE:BCE) is a Canadian company specializing in telecommunications, internet, television, phone and cellphone services. It is the largest of the three main telecommunications companies in the country, with Rogers and Telus, and the eighth largest public company overall. BCE's solid dividend, history of income growth and expected growth make this stock an attractive long-term investment, albeit one without tremendous upside potential.

BCE has three main business lines: Wireless, Wireline, and Media. In aggregate, the company has achieved an average annual income growth of 3.7%, but the evolution and prospects of each business line differ markedly.

(Source: BCE Annual Report 2016)

Wireless

BCE's wireless business consists mostly of their sale of smartphones and cell phone plans and a more modest offering of tablets and other similar devices. The company generates a third of its revenue from this segment.

Wireless has grown reasonably well for the company, averaging 10.5% annual EBITDA growth for the last five years, and 6.2% for 2016. Most of this growth comes from new subscribers to BCE, although the company has also managed to increase its percentage of subscribers with smartphones, which generally come with more expensive plans. Bell signs up a bit more than a third of all new Canadian customers in this business line, a percentage that ensures that Bell remains the preeminent telecommunications company in Canada in the future.

Management has recently focused on growing its subscribers base in this segment through greater promotional pricing, and more customer retention related spending. Revenue from the segment grew more than these related expenses for 2016, leading to slightly greater operating margins, so the strategy seems to be working reasonably well so far.

As this segment is expected to continue growing rapidly in the future (with the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association expecting annual data growth of 36%), and as BCE is capturing more than its fair share of new customers, I expect this segment to continue delivering strong results and growth for the company.

(Sources: BCE Annual Reports 2016/2011)

Wireline

BCE's wireline business consists mostly of their sale of Internet, TV, and phone plans, with some equipment sales and call center services. Revenue from this business line accounts for 55% of the company's revenue.

This segment has averaged a more modest 3.9% annual EBITDA growth, and 0.8% for the last year. The company has managed to grow its internet services and has had some success in bundling its products, but most of their other products in the business line have been struggling. Wireline phones have been disappearing since the introduction of cell phones, with long-distance planes being especially hit hard (-10% annual EBITDA growth). Its TV subscriber base grew by only 0.2% in the last year, which is about as most as the company can expect considering more and more Canadian customers are ditching TV altogether, with 16,000 cutting the cord in 2016 (Read: 'Insatiable appetite': Canada's big three telecoms end 2016 with strong wireless results' Relevant part at the bottom).

Management expects this segment to continue to deteriorate, due to changes in customer behavior (cord-cutting, the move to wireless, etc), even as its wireline internet offerings continue growing. The fact that the company's most important business line has had, and is expected to have, little growth limits the future potential growth of the company.

(Sources: BCE Annual Reports 2016/2011)

Media

BCE's media business consists of several TV networks (CTV and CTV Two among others), radio broadcasters and some digital properties. These networks account for 18% of the company's revenue, and around a third of all TV viewership in the country.

Media has grown quite well in the last few years, averaging 17% EBITDA growth in the last five years, although only 2.8% in 2016. Although the segment has had better results than Wireline, it is suffering some of the same issues. As more customers move to other digital platforms (Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)), the company's more traditional TV programming is hurting. Nevertheless, BCE has managed to innovate, or partner with innovators, in this area. For instance, the company is the sole operator of HBO Canada, and it has launched its own streaming service, CraveTV.

Due to the above, I expect this segment to continue growing, although at a more moderate pace than in the last few years, as the competition takes its toll on the company.

(Sources: BCE Annual Reports 2016/2011)

Balance Sheet and Debt

BCE has much less debt than the competition, debt is still significant. The company generates more than enough cash-flow to service the debt, and as revenue and cash-flow generation in the telecommunications industry is relatively stable, the company should have no issue in repaying it.

The company's debt has grown by around 5% annually for the last five years, much less than its revenue, it currently stands at 24.8 billion. The company's debt/equity ratio stands at 1.8, which is much better than the Canadian competition:

(Source: Google Finance)

Each year, around 3-4 billion of the company's liabilities mature, but the company is currently generating around 6.5 billion in cash from its operating activities per year, more than enough to pay down the debt.

Debt repayment profile:

(Source: BCE Annual Report 2016)

Peer Comparison

BCE's dividend yield is higher, and its PE ratio lower, than the competition, making the stock an attractive choice for a value-minded investor:

The company has steadily grown its dividend throughout the years, averaging a 6% annual growth for the last five years, with the dividend growing at 5% or more during the last nine years. The company's dividend payout ratio is quite high, at 71.5%, leaving the company without tons of room to increase it without increases in income. Although the ratio is within management's target of 65-75%, the high dividend ratio indicates a mature company with little potential for high growth rates, which makes sense for a telecommunications company.

Conclusion

BCE's strong past growth, high dividend yield, and low valuation make it an attractive choice for a dividend investor. The company's struggling wireline segment limit its upside potential, as it's unlikely that this segment can experience high revenue growth. Nevertheless, the stock is a solid pick for a dividend investor looking for a relatively high and growing yield, in a relatively stable industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.