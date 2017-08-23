Silver Producers: The Precious Metals Market Is Still In Correction Mode

What's more, since March 2017 the shares of the silver producers discussed in this article have been lagging behind the broad precious metals stock market.

In the first half of 2017, the big and mid-tier silver producers performed slightly worse than in the first half of 2016.

Big and mid-tier silver producers have already published their Q2 2017 earnings reports, so now is a good time to discuss these results. As usual, let me begin with the list the miners that qualify for my research: First Majestic (AG), Hecla (HL), Coeur (CDE), Endeavour Silver (EXK), Great Panther (GPL), Silvercorp (SVM), Fortuna Silver (FSM), Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF), and Pan American (PAAS). As a reminder, a company qualifying for my study must meet the following criteria:

Silver production constitutes a large portion of total production (more than 35% of total revenue)

Annual total revenue is higher than $100 million

Unfortunately, Fresnillo Plc (OTCPK:FNLPF), a silver/gold mammoth, has been excluded from my study. This company is much bigger than the other plays, so its results would distort the entire picture of the sector. By the way, the silver contribution at Fresnillo is going down -- in the first half of 2017 this metal accounted for 38.6% of total revenue, so the company is a mainly gold producer now. And although Great Panther does not meet the second criterion (2016 revenue was around $62 million), I included it in my research. Last but not least, here is a chart showing the silver exposure of each company (calculated as silver revenue/total revenue):

Source: Simple Digressions

As the chart above shows, those looking for a big or mid-tier company with the most exposure to silver should consider investing in First Majestic or Endeavour Silver. On the other end, there are silver producers like Hecla or Coeur, once regarded as mainly silver producers but now are gold/base metals producers.

Methodology

I have gathered all data presented in the financial statements of the above-mentioned miners and created a joint statement of operations for the entire group of silver producers. The results are expressed in U.S. dollars. To calculate a few financial measures (for example, cost of production) I have applied the concept of the so-called "ounce of silver equivalent," where the production sold to external customers is measured in ounces of silver (for example, gold ounces sold are recalculated into their silver equivalents).

Silver Sector - Joint Statement of Operations

The table below shows the silver sector joint statement of operations:

Source: Simple Digressions

My main concern is about costs of production. Although in the first half of 2017 revenue went up by 6.4%, direct costs of production increased by 14.1%. Then, administrative expenses went down by 6.4%, but exploration expenses went up by 105.3%.

To be clear, it's good that silver producers are spending more on exploration, but the general picture is still negative for silver producers. Look at the joint statement of operations recalculated using the cash approach, which means that:

Depreciation is excluded

Other costs (cash and non-cash items, very often one-off events) and impairments (non-cash items) have been also excluded

Applying these adjustments, now the joint statement of operations appears as follows:

Source: Simple Digressions

To arrive at the silver equivalents, I made my own calculations based on metals prices realized in the first half of 2017 and 2016. In other words, I did not copy the data presented in the financial statements published by the miners (for example, most of the figures published in these statements are based on outdated gold/silver ratios).

Similar to the orthodox version, the operating income reported in the first half of 2017 was once again lower than what was reported in the first half of 2016. What's more, even after excluding exploration expenses, the silver plays would have reported lower operating income (a decrease of 1.9% -- look at the last row). To summarize, in the first half of 2017, silver plays -- despite higher prices of silver realized ($16.4 per ounce in the first half of 2017 vs. $15.5 in the first half of 2016) -- were definitely not doing as well as in the first half of 2016.

Economics of mining

This is my favorite section because it shows, in an easy-to-comprehend way, how well the silver plays were performing using a per ounce of silver equivalent approach (in other words, a unit cost approach). The table below shows all operating measures (revenue and expenses) recalculated into units (ounces of silver equivalent sold):

Source: Simple Digressions

How should you read this table? Here are some examples:

In the first half of 2017, silver plays were selling their metals at a net price (after deducting treatment and refining charges) of $16.4 per ounce of silver equivalent.

The direct cost of production was $9.6 per ounce of silver equivalent.

As a result, the gross margin was $6.8 per ounce of silver equivalent.

And so on…

Now, as the table shows, despite higher prices of silver realized in the first half of 2017, the silver producers delivered a gross margin of $6.8 per each ounce of silver equivalent sold, 3.1% less than in the first half of 2016. To put it simply, due to higher direct costs of production, silver plays were making less money than in the first half of 2016. What's more, even lower overhead did not improve the picture -- operating results (excluding exploration) were still worse than last year ($5.8 per ounce of silver equivalent vs. $6.0 in the first half of 2016).

To summarize, the silver sector seems to have lost its luster in the first half of 2017. Despite higher silver prices, the silver producers were producing their metals at higher costs. As a result, the sector was less profitable than in the first half of 2016.

Cash flow

This thesis is also supported by cash flow measures. For example, in the first half of 2017, each ounce of silver equivalent delivered cash of $4.7 (excluding working capital issues and taxes). That was 5.4% less than in the first half of 2016 ($4.9 per ounce of silver equivalent).

However, as usual, a few miners showed very decent results:

Source: Simple Digressions

The leader was Silvercorp, which increased its cash flow from operations by 109%. However, due to lower 2017 production guidance, since March 2017 the company's shares have been lagging behind their peers.

On the other end was Great Panther Silver, with a decrease of 55% in cash flow delivered in the first half of 2017. Let me explain this case. First, the company operates two mines: Topia and the GMC complex. In Q1 2017, Topia milling operations were suspended and, as a result, only marginal amounts of metals coming from this mine were sold. As such, the mine delivered basically no cash flow.

Second, in Q2 2016 the second mine, GMC, sold much more metals than usual, driving the company's cash flow to $7.8M (usually the two operating mines generate around $2M to $3M per quarter). As a result, in the first half of 2016 Great Panther generated much higher cash flow than in the first half of 2017, but Q1 2017 and Q2 2016 should be considered one-off events. Things at Great Panther are not as bad as the chart above shows.

Summary

In the first half of 2017, a group of silver producers (listed in the first section of this article) performed slightly worse than in the first half of 2016. Despite higher silver prices realized, the silver producers were producing their metals at higher costs, which resulted in lower gross margins and lower operating profits. Interestingly, this worse performance was confirmed by the stock market. As the chart below shows, since late February 2017 the shares of silver plays were lagging behind the broad precious metals market, represented by the Van Eck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX):

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: The lower panel of the chart shows the Silver Plays index based on share prices of the companies listed in the first section of this article.

Well, that is quite a strange pattern. It's common knowledge that during a strong bull market in precious metals, it is silver and silver miners that lead the market. However, my survey challenges this thesis. In other words, it seems as if the entire precious metals market is still in its correction mode.

If you liked this article, please, visit my Marketplace service (Unorthodox Mining Investing) where I'm doing my own research. Additionally, each subscriber is invited to ask me a question or suggest conducting a research into a specific company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, CEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a short position in S&P 500 futures.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.