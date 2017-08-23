Ultragenyx: Short Opportunity

In after-hours trade on Tuesday, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) announced results from its phase 3 study in patients with muscle wasting disease. The reason for a great short opportunity here is because the drug failed to meet on both the primary and secondary endpoints of the study. That means that the company is writing off the program completely. Secondly, the company has been having trouble with execution lately with its clinical programs. That is because back in March of 2017, Ultragenyx announced the clinical trial failure of a phase 2 study in patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome.

Phase 3 Trial Failure

The phase 3 study, known as Ace-ER, enrolled 88 patients with GNE Myopathy (GNEM). GNEM is a muscle wasting disease, where patients have a deficiency of an enzyme GNE/MNK. This deficiency causes bodies the lack of an ability to take in protein and fats. The disease starts off at age 20 or 30 and then continues to progress over time. Eventually, some patients even end up in a wheelchair because of having very weak muscles. There is a catch for the trial. The patients that were recruited into the study had to be able to walk at least >= 200 meters in the six minute walk test. The trial was randomized to give patients either Ace-ER 6g/day or placebo over a 48 week period. The primary endpoint of the study was to see statistical significance in UEC score from baseline to 48 weeks between Ace-ER versus placebo. The trial failed to meet the primary endpoint of the study with a p-value of p = 0.5387. The trial had a lot of secondary endpoints as well which were:

Improvement of lower extremity muscle strength composite score as measured by hand-held dynamometry (HHD)

Physical functioning using the Mobility domain of the GNE Myopathy-functional activity scale ((GNEM-FAS))

Measure of muscle strength in knee extensors

The drug also failed to meet on any of these secondary endpoints as well. In my opinion, the drug performance was weak. There was no improvement to be seen anywhere for these patients with this disease. The cutting of the program is a huge blow for Ultragenyx.

Phase 2 Trial Failure

The company back in March of 2017 reported phase 2 study data for its Glut1 DS treatment that was very disappointing. Glut1 DS is a terrible disease characterized by seizures, developmental delay, and movement disorders. The phase 2 study failed to improve Glut1 DS patients with their seizures. The primary endpoint was looking to see if UX007 was able to achieve a greater cut in seizure frequencies compared to placebo. The conclusion was that the drug was able to cut seizure rate by at least 13% compared to placebo over an eight week treatment period. That means that the primary endpoint was not statistically significant. That forced Ultragenyx to put a hold on this program moving forward. It stated at that time that it will think about development of UX007 treating Glut1 DS patients with seizures. What it did notice was a good reduction of absence seizures. Although, many analysts didn't share that sentiment with respect to absence seizures obtaining positive results. With that in mind, the company moved on to treat Glut1 Ds patients with movement disorder. The company started a phase 3 trial in Glut1 DS movement disorder in April of 2017. In my opinion, the trial with respect to the movement disorder of Glut1 DS patients might not achieve success. Although, that remains to be seen. Trial results for this phase 3 trial are not due out until July of 2018 according to the clinicaltrials.gov website. That's at least one year from now, and even then there is no guarantee that the results will be positive. That is especially true, considering that UX007 failed to reduce seizure frequency for this patient population.

Financials

According to the 10-Q Sec filing, Ultragenyx has cash and cash equivalents of $457 million as of June 30, 2017. The company anticipates that it will continue to generate losses in the foreseeable future. That is because it has yet to receive approval for any of its clinical products. It also expects losses to increase because of continued development for new pipeline products. In addition, it will seek regulatory approval for some of its clinical candidates. That means the company will require more cash, and it could even dilute in the near-term. On July 27, 2017 it entered into an ATM sales agreement with Cowen and Company, LLC or Cowen. That means that from time to time, the company may offer to sell common stock for proceeds up to $150 million.

Risks

The biggest risk would be if the phase 3 trial with UX007 is successful in Glut1 DS patients with movement disorder. If that happens then the stock could gap higher. Considering that such a trial is at least a year or more out that is not so bad. As for a near-term catalyst that could potentially affect the bearish trade, it would be the upcoming PDUFA date set for November 16, 2017. That is when the FDA will decide if UX007 should be approved to treat long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders ((LC-FAOD)).

Conclusion

The phase 3 trial failure gives traders a great short opportunity in the near-term. The phase 2 trial failure in Glut1 DS patients from a few months ago was the first blow. It would be a good idea to be bearish only for the short-term. That means once November hits it might not be a good idea to be short anymore. That is because the FDA will decide if it will approve the UX007 drug for LC-FAOD. If it receives approval, the stock will likely gap higher. The failure of the phase 3 trial for patients with GNE Myopathy will likely affect the stock on Wednesday's trade session.

