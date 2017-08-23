Salesforce Reaches $10B Run Rate Milestone; Delivers Strong Beat-And-Raise In Q2

Despite these achievements, Salesforce stock traded flat after-hours and remains reasonably valued on an EV/FTM revenues basis, significantly below other high-growth peers.

Management raised FY18 guidance to $10.35B - $10.40B, up $100 million on both ends of the range compared to the prior quarter.

Quarterly revenue notched its highest level in Salesforce's history and implies a $10 billion run rate, the largest of any cloud application.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the largest cloud applications vendor, posted strong Q2 earnings after the bell on August 22, delivering the "beat-and-raise" that tech investors hold their breath for.

For the first time in Salesforce's history, the company is on a $10B run rate - and Marc Benioff commented on the press release that this quarter proved Salesforce is on track for $20B - a target that Benioff has mentioned and affirmed time and again.

Despite these beats, Salesforce is down small in after hours trading. Recall that Salesforce has consistently beaten earnings in every quarter of its life as a public company, and perhaps investors were hoping for a bigger beat.

Regardless, the stock is still cheap at ~6x forward earnings. Generalist investors who rely on Salesforce's P/E ratio in the 400's and declare it absurdly overvalued are mistaken. Salesforce, unlike many other cloud companies, is profitable to begin with - and a large portion of its operating expenses is discretionary. The company chooses to continue investing in sales and marketing to fuel its growth, and at any point it can decide to scale back on this spend and generate wider profit margins (it has done this in the past, but decided to return to growth mode).

With gross margins of 74% as of Q2, and still best-in-class in the industry, Salesforce is a long play in the software industry, and capable of immense profits when it chooses to begin capturing operating leverage. Many investors are currently betting against this titan and pioneer of the cloud industry, which creates a buying opportunity for a stock that has consistently marched upward through the years, on the back of strong results like this one.

Q2 Recap

Let's run through Salesforce's Q2 highlights:

Revenue of $2.56B increased 26% y/y, an acceleration over 25% y/y in Q1. Note that top-line acceleration of any magnitude for a company in the billions scale is impressive.

Revenue beat internal guidance and analyst consensus of $2.515B by approximately 2%.

Operating cash flows was $331 million, up 32% y/y - supporting the narrative that even though profitability is slim, Salesforce's upfront billings model creates strong cash generation.

Pro forma EPS clocked in at 33 cents, and GAAP EPS at 2 cents (the difference owing primarily to stock-based comp).

The number to focus on, as with all high-growth software companies, is the top line. It's impossible to overstate the importance of Salesforce's top-line acceleration, as well as put it into context of its full-year guidance. Salesforce delivered 25% and 26% growth in Q1 and Q2, respectively, while the company is guiding to 23-24% total revenue growth in Q3 and Q4. Recall that the back half of the year, Q4 especially, tends to be stronger than the first half due to the expiration of IT budgets and the end-of-year buying pattern among enterprise CIOs. The relative outperformance in the first half relative to full-year guidance implies that Salesforce is well set-up to deliver results well in excess go guidance through the rest of the year.

Now drilling into guidance:

As previously mentioned, full-year revenue guidance was raised to $10.35-$10.4B (+23-24% y/y), up $100 million from the guidance given in Q1.

Full-year OCF growth is projected to grow at +20-21% y/y

Q3 revenues are expected at $2.64-$2.65B (+23-24% y/y), though we note this is conservative due to Q1 and Q2's outperformance.

Pro forma EPS for the full year is expected to be $1.29-$1.31, and $0.36-$0.37 for Q3. GAAP EPS for the full year is expected to be $0.07-$0.09, and $0.04-$0.05 for Q3.

The pattern of steadily raising guidance is typical of Salesforce. It's a company that manages earnings well and has delivered beat-and-raise quarters without fail. Expect guidance in this quarter to be slightly soft compared to management's actual predictions, and for that guidance to come up slightly next quarter. This continual increase in guidance has acted as an important engine for the company's stock.

Other Highlights

Now turning to the intangibles:

Each of Salesforce's cloud product families continued to grow nicely in Q2 - Marketing Cloud, in particular, reached $1B in run rate for the first time this quarter. The success of Salesforce's applications across many markets has given its brand a vaunted presence in the software industry and given it multiple levers for growth.

Sales Cloud grew 17%, an acceleration over last quarter; Service Cloud grew 21%; Platform grew 32%; and Marketing Cloud grew 36%. See chart below:

Figure 1. Salesforce Q2 revenue by product The growth in Platform and Marketing Cloud is especially important, as they increasingly contribute more to growth (on both a dollar and percentage basis) as Sales Cloud, and to a lesser degree Service Cloud, become more saturated in the market. Still, as I have written in a previous article, new AI capabilities within those applications are driving increased billings and reinvigorating their growth.

Salesforce also remains committed to delivering 125-150bps of operating leverage improvement in FY18. While this may seem meaningless for a company whose earnings per share are in the pennies, it's important to recognize that 150bps of profit attainment in a $10B revenue company means $150 million in incremental profits in one year, which is certainly a sizable addition to the company's cash generation. Salesforce is on track to continue delivering a carefully measured amount of operating leverage improvement each year, while still focusing primarily on growth.

Unbilled deferred revenues (a measure of Salesforce's backlog extending beyond one year), reached over $10B as well, up 30% y/y. A strong long-term pipeline (even though the bookings haven't been converted into billings yet) is a strong signal for continued top-line performance.

Final Thoughts

There's a lot to like coming out of Salesforce's first quarter, but for some reason, the market can't seem to love the stock.

CRM data by YCharts

Salesforce's valuation currently sits below its historical averages (see orange line above) despite the mild run-up in the stock, thanks to accelerating revenue growth that keeps the EV/FTM revenue multiple at fair levels. Recall that other high-growth software companies that post similar growth rates and worse profitability commonly trade at multiples of 7+. Workday (NYSE: WDAY), in particular, has perennially traded at 9x or above.

Salesforce is the banner name in enterprise software, and investors would be wise to build a position for the long-term and wait for profitability to materialize in concert with continued growth across product lines.

The next major catalyst for the stock is in November, when the company hosts its annual Dreamforce conference and typically makes large product announcements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.