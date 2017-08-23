Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/21/17: WAIR, NAV, FRGI, LNCE, TEP, LUB, SEAS

| About: Wesco Aircraft (WAIR)

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/21/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at seasonal highs. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to be robust throughout August, offering another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Wesco Aircraft (WAIR);
  • Navistar Intl (NAV);
  • Snyders Lance (LNCE), and;
  • Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Tallgrass Energy (TEP);
  • Seaworld Ent (SEAS), and;
  • Lubys (LUB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Willis Towers Watson (WLTW);
  • Liberty Interactive (QVCA);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • Nevro (NVRO);
  • Dolby Labs (DLB);
  • Douglas Emmett (DEI), and;
  • Anaptysbio (ANAB).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Turning Point Brands (TPB);
  • Liberty Media (LSXMA);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • First Mid IL Bancshares (FMBH), and;
  • Carriage Services (CSV).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$4,478,303

2

Hill Path Capital

BO

Seaworld Ent

SEAS

B

$4,235,180

3

Friedman Brian P

DIR

Fiesta Restaurant

FRGI

B

$1,980,788

4

Dehaemers David

CEO,DIR

Tallgrass Energy

TEP

B

$1,225,804

5

Volkswagen Truck & Bus Gmbh

BO

Navistar Intl

NAV

AB

$1,183,295

6

Makaira Partners

BO

Wesco Aircraft

WAIR

B

$961,364

7

Warehime Patricia A

DIR,BO

Snyder S Lance

LNCE

B

$792,047

8

Pappas Christopher James

CEO,DIR,BO

Lubys

LUB

JB*

$532,000

9

Westerhold Mary

DIR

First Mid IL Bancshares

FMBH

JB*

$525,000

10

Bancroft Thomas

DIR,BO

Wesco Aircraft

WAIR

B

$480,197

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Diehl Jeffrey T

DIR

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

S

$51,975,000

2

Vadon Mark C

DIR

Liberty Interactive

QVCA

S

$16,184,900

3

Ubben Jeffrey W

DIR

Willis Towers Watson

WLTW

S

$15,799,660

4

Novo A S

BO

Anaptysbio

ANAB

S

$7,518,251

5

Malone John C

CB,DIR,BO

Liberty Media

LSXMA

S

$6,306,946

6

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$4,882,185

7

Emmett Dan A

CB,DIR

Douglas Emmett

DEI

AS

$3,796,410

8

Jaeger Wilfred E

DIR

Nevro

NVRO

S

$3,400,213

9

Payne Melvin C

CEO,DIR

Carriage Services

CSV

JS*

$2,385,000

10

Helms Thomas F Jr

DIR

Turning Point Brands

TPB

JS*

$1,652,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500.
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here