American Eagle Outfitters: Here's The Thing

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has just reported earnings and shares are rallying hard here early in morning trading. But we want to caution you not to get too excited, although the quarter certainly was much better than expected. Make no mistake, this was a superb quarter, at least versus the conservative expectations. But even with this rally, compared to years past, performance leaves something to be desired. Here's the thing. Don't let the rally fool you. Let us put this into perspective for you. The rally is impressive, up about 7% at the time of this writing, but what you must understand is this retailer is only clawing back losses it saw in the last two weeks when it was at $12 per share. That is pretty bad, so let's hope the rally busts out shorts to cover here if you are long the name. A sustained rally would be ideal, naturally

In addition, while the retailer did beat estimates, management acknowledged there is much to be done, but is optimistic going into the second half of the year. Still some of the critical metrics were troublesome. That said, the report tells us that retail certainly is not dead, and that demand is still present for American Eagle Outfitters. Further, the company did in fact deliver. Make no mistake, however, it is a transitioning company, as with so many other retailers. So much is happening. On a valuation basis, AEO is cheap. It trades at 10 times trailing earnings. That is a massive difference compared to when shares were over $20 a year ago The name has taken it on the chin along with so many other retailers, so let's discuss this performance in a little more detail.

While much of the retail sector has been struggling, the signs pointed to a perhaps difficult quarter following other competitors' reports. This is what led to much of the recent selling in the sector in recent weeks. And as we mentioned, we all know much of this glut started this year as far as all retailers are concerned. However, AEO face issues similar to other clothing retailers. Traffic issues and online competition. It is a tough space no doubt. Expectations were dismal, but they were beat.

In Q2 2017, the company reported net income of $21.2 million ($0.12 per share). This compares to net income of $41.6 million, or $0.23 per share, last year. Definitely eye-popping decreases in profitability. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.19 per share. It really is a great result because the Street was looking for much less. Therefore, even with the year-over-year decrease in net income on a GAAP basis, the company surpassed consensus estimates by a wide $0.03 per share margin. While net income was lower as reported, sales were up versus last year

Sales came in at $845 million and beat estimates by $20.5 million. These sales were up 3% from last year. While this is definitely welcomed news, the one indicator that we watch more than any other is same-store sales. Same-store sales were positive as well, rising 2%, a touch lower that the 3% increase last year. Still, this was ahead of estimates. The key here is that this was positive. So many retailers are getting crushed on comparable sales that this was a great result. Overall, we were pleased to see the headline numbers impress and positive comps is really the key here. Jay Schottenstein, chief executive officer, stated:

"In the second quarter, we achieved sales and earnings above our expectations in a challenging retail environment. Sales trends improved and I'm proud of the continued growth in jeans, bottoms, women's apparel and Aerie, with encouraging signs in men's tops beginning to emerge. Our brands are strong and we have significant opportunity for further growth. I'm optimistic as we enter the second half of the year, and we remain focused on delivering product innovation, strengthening customer engagement and improving profit flow-through."

Looking ahead, based on anticipated positive comparable store sales in the range of flat to up low single digit, management expects Q3 2017 earnings to be approximately $0.36 to $0.38. This compares to earnings of $0.41 last year. At present levels, shares are attractive for a mean reversion, and the company is piecing together some decent news each quarter. Today's bounce follows the somewhat severe oversold nature the stock was facing. Those looking for retail exposure may want to consider this name following this outlook, as much of the downside appears baked in at this level.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check "Get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.