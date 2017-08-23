Cornerstone - Does This Company Have The Talent To Manage Itself To Growth And Profitability?

Cornerstone - Were Q2 results a disguised inflection point, or simply more of the same?

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) is a company that provides its customer's solutions that are used to solve a host of problems within the HR space. The company has been around since the days of the dot com mania and has always delivered its solutions via the cloud. The company’s roots are in the areas of online recruiting, education and training for enterprises and that is still its focus.

As I see it, the biggest problem for this company has been and remains that it is up against loads of competitors, some of whom are part of much larger software vendors and some of whom have achieved dramatic success. When your neighborhood includes competitors such as Workday (WDAY), SAP SuccessFactors (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL), as well as many other point competitors, achieving consistent growth, can be a challenge.

CSOD has been through its share of struggles for about a year at this point and it has gone through earlier periods of struggle as well. Last November, the company announced that its billings growth for the 3rd quarter had fallen to 3% and the shares reacted in a predictable fashion. This last quarter showed modest top-line growth of about 9%. Analysts seemed pleased enough, but the reaction of the shares to the announcement was negative-again not surprising given that the company missed its EPS target and fell marginally short of prior revenue expectations. The company has attributed the blame for a large component of its struggles on sales force execution in Europe and it has taken some steps to mitigate that issue. The CEO spent much of the summer in EMEA and claims that things are back on track.

Looked at overall, the shares have essentially done nothing for the past two years, although they have come by that record within the context of some excitement, rising and falling as quarterly earnings have been worse or better-but mainly worse than prior expectations. The net result of the perturbations has been that valuations have compressed while revenues have seen pedestrian growth.

But at the end of the day, investors want the company to provide them with a reasonable set of expectations for the longer-term and then, of course, to achieve those goals both with regards to growth and profitability. The CFO spoke to that point on this latest conference call, and said that the company might provide such a perspective-it is something that investors need to see, I believe.

In the course of preparing an article on this company, I found myself torn between a variety of competing sentiments. There was nothing all that spectacular in the last quarter's operating metrics. While bookings were better than had been expected and, of course, the company closed an enormous deal with the USPS that has not been included in bookings-they were not that much above expectations. 11% growth (the bookings growth metric) is certainly not at a level this company is going to need to attain if growth-oriented investors are to return to this name. But in considering all of the numbers carefully, and in trying to evaluate some of the company's newer products, as well as its evolving strategy and the opportunities to mitigate operating spend, I found some green shoots. Finally, I was struck by the company's rather obvious desire to receive offers from potential suitors. While certainly not all businesses seeking to sell themselves succeed, or succeed in attracting offers that present a reasonable return to shareholders, the potential for CSOD to attract a bid is certainly real and intriguing.

Cornerstone is far from being the greatest thing since sliced bread, or whatever the current turn of phrase might be. But then the shares do not cost that much either.-at least relative to other IT vendors with cloud based revenue models. Nor are analysts looking for impressive performance. At this point, the consensus recommendation as reported by First Call is modestly above a hold. Based on a slight preponderance of the evidence, I rate the name a buy, and one that I will look to include in my own portfolio opportunistically-but I haven't concluded that I need to be aggressive in establishing a position.

Some details on last quarter's results

Last quarter results, which were announced earlier in August, did not seem terribly inspiring. Revenue growth was reported at just 9%, slightly less than prior expectations, the GAAP loss widened and non-GAAP reported income was below expectations. Further, the company saw a modest level of cash burn. Company CFO Brian Swartz CFO bragged that this was the first time that the company had been able to post two consecutive quarters of non-GAAP profitability-but self-evidently that was a function of rising stock based comp. and certainly did not reflect some visible improvements in sales force productivity or in overall expense management.

As it happens, digging a bit more deeply, billings actually exceeded expectations, and the volume of contracting, driven by a mega deal with the Post Office as well as with other significant deals in the public sector was above the prior forecast. Further, the growth of the user base, which was 1 million seats in aggregate, was stronger than that metric has been in recent quarters. At this point, the company has 32 million active users.

But that said, for the stock to work from here, many different pieces will have to come together and one of those simply has to be a noticeable improvement in GAAP operating margins and in expense management overall. In addition, the company has to able to report consistent improvement in top-line growth without some of the fits and starts that plagued operations over the past several quarters and based on a broad acceptance of its products and newer solutions.

As mentioned, the company did announce the largest award by far in its history. The company contracted to sell essentially its full suite of solutions to the USPS, an operation that employs 600,000 people at this point. The agreement is one of authorization, but not guarantee. That said, this author has very little doubt that the Post Office, over the length of the contract which spans 10 years, will spend every last dollar of the authorization and will look for ways to keep spending beyond the current authorization. Somethings such as that, never change.

Management said the deal was well into 9 figures, and that revenues will be recognized over some extended period. While it is a very large deal, it probably will never amount to more than 10% of Cornerstone revenues in a given year and for most of the life of the contract, it seems reasonable to expect that it will be 5% or less of total revenues. It will obviously serve as a significant reference-the deal is for most of the company’s solutions. One of Cornerstone key strategies at this point is to sell multi-solution deals such as this, and other potential customers will look with interest on the efficacy of implementing a variety of training and recruiting solutions, more or less simultaneously.

Current expectations for the September quarter are relatively modest showing just 10% growth, year on year-and no growth sequentially-although with a strong upswing in EPS, albeit to a level still less than were achieved last year. Q4 reflects a significant growth snap back, followed by mid-teens growth the following year. The company is forecasting that 2018 margins will almost double compared to the expectations for this year reflecting significant improvements in sales force productivity.

Management said the strength in Q4 would be driven by specific milestone events in several service engagements, coupled with some faster implementations of currently contracted bookings. How realistic are those expectations? Given that the source of the growth snap-back forecast for Q4 is mainly internal, I imagine that those expectations are realistic. The real question is the outlook for 2018. The current consensus is for the relatively modest growth of 15%. Is that realistic, and if it happens will long-suffering investors be rewarded.? Forecasting a future that is substantially different than the results of the most recent past is, no doubt, delving into somewhat murky waters. I have tried below to illuminate some thoughts I have developed that suggest that expecting mid-teens growth next year is a reasonable expectation. And, for what it is worth, I think that mid-teens growth and some level of margin improvement, would pave the way for a substantially higher share price.

Company CEO Adam Miller said on this latest conference call and in many other venues, that Cornerstone will be able to generate revenues of $1 billion within its current product set. That is a pretty bold statement given that revenues would have to double from current levels to achieve that performance. The overall HCM space is supposed to have a CAGR of less than 10% over the next 5 years, (see the linked report here) so Cornerstone would have to take a significant amount of share, perhaps a daunting task given the company’s recent past.

Some thoughts about Cornerstone-its niche and its strategy

Cornerstone is not yet really a competitor in the overall HR space-and it would be a mistake, I suspect, to imagine that it will be so on a stand-alone basis any time in the foreseeable future. The company recently introduced an HR suite and it is enjoying some success but HR is not what the company is known for and taking on Workday directly at this point would surely be a fraught undertaking. The company is really known as the leader in the training space and that continues to be where it enjoys the most success. I think if the company's future was dependent on its effort to compete with the likes of Workday in terms of selling HR, the company would not have a great chance of achieving its own goals. But while the future of its relatively new HR product suite is important to Cornerstone, and while HR was reportedly involved in a sizable proportion of the company’s wins in Europe this past quarter, it is really not the core of what this company does or tries to do. The top tier of users are simply not likely at this point to come to Cornerstone for core HR functionality-although some of the may buy the company’s HR technology when they look for a learning solution.

Training is a big deal at many large organizations these days. Some of that has to do with compliance requirements. Many companies find it challenging to recruit high-skilled professionals in the current labor market in which shortages exist of more highly trained professionals. Turnover is a potential issue. The problems that Cornerstone is trying to solve for its users are significant and have priority.Given the apparent mismatch between available skills in the workforce and the needs of employers, training has emerged as a strategy to bridge the gap, so to speak. But despite all of the buzzwords that are usually involved in presenting the benefits of online training, companies are able to attain decent ROI’s if they use CSOD software as the basis for the selection and training of their employees. And the company has been successful with its newest product that uses a learning experience platform on top of a learning management system. Some of the technology of the new platform is fascinating in that it is able to measure the attention of enterprise users and apparently remediate the content in order to better engage those users. Now those are not my buzzwords they come from a man by the name of Josh Bersin who is the principal and founder of Bersin by Deloitte, reputedly the most important thought leader in the learning space.

Basically, Cornerstone’s newest learning experience platform is fully “consumerized”, it utilizes some of the core attributes of AI technology to provide users with a customized experience and it integrates learning management and individual learning attainment. Apparently, this consumerized content has been developed by taking cues from the kind of experiences offered by Netflix (NFLX) and Sportify. But I haven’t seen the new product and my personal opinion on the organization and efficacy of training videos is almost certainly not germane

I suspect that it will be somewhat daunting to train a typical IT salesforce to sell some of the newer concepts that are part of the platform broadly and that improvement in sales execution will be a process and not a one-time event, but this newest technology has done something to provide this company with a more differentiated suite of capabilities than it has been able to offer the market in some little while. Is the new product “better” than SuccessFactors, for many years the leader in parts of this space? (See the linked Gartner MQ for a 3rd party rating) It is probably too soon to tell, but given the issues of operating a company such as SuccessFactors within the belly of a large organization such as SAP, which has many competing priorities, I would not be terribly surprised to see that Cornerstone has developed something new and different and more capable than what SuccessFactors has been selling for several years now.

Will the new products and better sales force execution constitute winning set of strategies for Cornerstone? Gartner apparently thought so although I was not able to obtain a copy of the specific report cited by the CFO in his conference call presentation. The company, as mentioned earlier, was able to close a mega-deal with the USPS that ultimately is expected to cover 600,000 postal employees. To my mind, if using Cornerstone software can improve the productivity and performance of post office employees, there is very little it cannot do-maybe it has a chance to walk on water. Apparently, US government agencies have been given a directive to improve the training of their employees-that is probably an Augean stable type of undertaking-but it will mean more business for Cornerstone which is apparently entrenched within the Federal government as the training software of choice at this point. Whether it will improve the performance of government agencies is perhaps the subject for a different discussion and one that has no place in this particular article.

I have come back to look at this company after more than a year since I wrote an article suggesting that the space was too crowded. Essentially, over that span, many other IT businesses have reached valuations that are very difficult to justify from the point of view of creating positive alpha for readers or for my own portfolio. I think the company is playing the cards it has in a reasonable fashion. HCM is probably a large enough space in which there are niches such as training, employee evaluation and onboarding that a company such as this can dominate and exploit. Competing with SuccessFactors has been tough but that paradigm could be changing. Given the core competencies of this company with regards to HCM, its strategy is a reasonable one and one that can produce results that while not hyper-growth more than support current valuation.

Is there a real path to profitability here?

One of the issues that emerged from reviewing the company’s Q2 results was the level of opex and how that has been growing. It was opex variances that drove the EPS miss in Q2, and the company is still making noticeable GAAP losses at this point. When queried on the point, the CFO seemed, at least to me, somewhat less concerned about the lack of sales force productivity than seems warranted by that metric. Here are some of the specifics of Q2 results.

All of these numbers are GAAP unless otherwise noted. Gross margins were consistent sequentially, and rose by more than 200 basis points, year on year. About 17% of total revenues are professional services and the balance of revenues are subscription. There have been no material trends in the proportions between services and subscription in the last several quarters.

Sales and marketing expense rose by 200 bps sequentially but were 80 bps improved compared to year earlier results. It is not feasible, I think, to develop a decent business model for this company until GAAP sales and market expense drops by 1000-1500 bps from current levels. With gross margin levels apparently at an asymptote at just below 70% and with sales and marketing running at 53% of revenues, the numbers will never work. I felt that the CEO could have explored the issue of sales force productivity in far more depth during the call.

Research and development costs seem quite low at 12.6% of revenue, but they were up a noticeable 160 bps year on year and up by 60 basis points sequentially. I commented earlier in this article with regards to a few of the company’s latest product introductions including the introduction of the company's new learning experience platform, some new analytics solutions called Engage and Benchmark and of course, the Cornerstone HR solution. The company is spending substantially more money to bring its new platform to market and this has driven research and development costs higher.

General and administrative costs spiked this past quarter and were almost 20% of revenues. That was up by 140 bps sequentially and rose by no less than 430 bps year on year. In terms of actual spending, general and administrative costs rose by 30% year on year. The company talked about its “operational excellence initiatives” which it forecast will result in significant savings when fully implemented. I am really not sure I understand how a company at this stage of its development can need to spend 20% of its revenues on general and administrative costs. I was somewhat surprised that questioners on the call didn’t focus on that anomaly. Simply put, spending 20% of revenues on general and administrative costs is almost certain to prevent the company from achieving anything close to a normal level of profitability (normal = a 20% + non-GAAP operating margin).

I suppose this is one of those cases in which one has to consider whether the glass is half full or half empty. CSOD is not a “new” company and it is not in a hyper growth state. The opex metrics for both sales and marketing and general and administrative expense are far greater than might be considered normal for a company of this kind. At one level, how the company got there is less important than the opportunities it has and its commitment to make those opportunities translate into real expense management. I personally haven’t the knowledge of the record of CFO who joined CSOD from Zulily (ZU) and was also CFO at Apollo Education. He has been onboard for a bit more than a year and so far, there hasn’t been any visible positive changes. The company is well aware of its lack of sales force productivity-I am not that sure if what it has said about its remediation strategy is sufficient. And I really haven’t any idea as to what is meant by operational excellence in the context of an out of control general and administrative line. But such anomalies certainly afford investors the opportunity to see substantial improvements in reported earnings such as is forecast in the current First Call Consensus.

Valuation

CSOD has a relatively modest valuation for a company with revenues coming from subscription sources - and simply put - the company is quite obviously not averse to being purchased. Whether that happens or not, I would say that the company is reasonably interested in being consolidated. Some will say that this is no new thing and that since it hasn't happened yet, it is unlikely to happen going forward. Looking at the potential for a consolidation event is a fraught exercise, but one that I think bears evaluating as part of an overall valuation matrix. I think it is worth quoting this answer from the company CEO.

Yeah, you have to remember that Steve Singh (the founder and chairman of Concur which was bought for a high valuation by SAP) was on our board and Concur went through a period where, I think, their share price hit almost $2-$3/share. The market cap was down significantly. And obviously, that company was sold to SAP for over $9 billion ($8.3 billion actually). So, I think there is clearly an opportunity to ride out some of the challenges we’ve had, particularly over the last couple of years, as we move toward the Rule of 40. (This is a rule that says that a healthy SaaS company should be able to enjoy a combination of a growth rate and profit margin that adds up to 40%. Presumably, that means CSOD aspirationally believes it should grow at 15% or 20% and have profit margins of 20% or 25%. At the moment, that metric for CSOD is more like 16%) At the same time (me) and the board are always looking at strategic alternatives. So, we keep an open mind and really are laser-focused on maximizing shareholder value.

I suppose they might alternatively hang a sign from their headquarters building saying, “For Sale” in large letters and illuminate it at night, but short of that, they have made it clear that no reasonable offer will be refused. When one writes about valuation, it is well to bear in mind that this company really has no objection to being consolidated, although the potential for them to realize the kind of valuation that Concur received is not particularly likely at this point.

But returning to standard valuation metrics. The company currently has about 62 million shares outstanding including the conversion of the company’s convertible debt. However, as the conversion price is $54 /share, the debt is far more likely to be paid-off than converted. So, for the sake of this analysis, I will use the 57 million shares that are actually currently outstanding. That yields a market capitalization of just shy of $2 billion and an enterprise value of $1.9 billion. Based on the current consensus revenue expectation which calls for revenues the next 12 months of about $520 million, CSOD’s EV/S is about 3.6X. That is one of the more reasonable of those metrics in the IT world these days but, of course, this company has had lots of issues in achieving the kind of growth investors expect.

The company’s current P/E, of course, reflects the influence of the most recent reported quarter where earnings were just about nil. The company is forecasting 10% operating margins next year. I wish I had some trend of expense management that might give me confidence in that forecast-but there it is-gratuitously offered during the conference call. If the company were to achieve 10% operating margins next year, it would generate $56 million of operating income. The company has below the line costs that aggregate about $8 million at this time although retiring the convertible debt would reduce that amount somewhat. The company has no income tax liability nor will it have an income tax liability next year. So, net income would be about $48 million, and with 57 million outstanding shares, the EPS estimate would be about $.85. The First Call consensus estimate for EPS is not surprisingly less-some of that is simply bookkeeping as First Call doesn’t update estimates on a very timely basis and there are perhaps a couple of estimates that haven’t been updated by analysts. But using $.85 as an estimate yields a P/E of 42X, probably in the middle of a range of P/E’s plotted against growth.

I find myself frequently writing about the level of stock based comp for different companies about which I write and its trajectory. At the moment, stock based comp was 95% of reported earnings for the past quarter and was 83% of reported non-GAAP income for the first 6 months of the year. Stock based compensation showed minimal sequential growth this past quarter. In 2018, based on current trends, stock based comp will continue to represent the preponderance of reported non-GAAP net income.

The company at the moment is not generating cash. But it is forecasting that it will achieve a free cash margin this year of 6%-7%. It is forecasting that the free cash flow margin will rise to 16-17% by 2019. If that were to happen, and that is a significant "if" at this point, free cash flow would reach as much as $110 million and afford investors a free cash flow yield of almost 6%. Most of that free cash flow would be composed of stock based comp.

These kinds of valuation metrics probably are at levels that are likely to afford investors some, but not a huge level of positive alpha. But the potential for the company to be purchased, particularly with the welcome mat placed on the company’s doorstep is adequate enough to support a recommendation of buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSOD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.